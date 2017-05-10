Daily Dose: Closer Crisis

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

If you play fantasy baseball you’re always hunting for closer news. We’ve got it here in droves after a busy Tuesday.





Let’s start with the Tigers, who officially demoted active career saves leader Francisco Rodriguez to a lower-leverage role on Tuesday afternoon after he blew two leads over the weekend in Oakland. Those two blown saves gave him four blown saves for the season, and he’s also sporting a wretched 8.49 ERA and 2.06 WHIP in 13 total appearances.





K-Rod showed diminished fastball velocity as the 2016 season rolled along and it has dropped even lower this year at age 35, rendering him far more hittable than we’ve ever seen. Entering play on Tuesday, the veteran right-hander had surrendered 19 hits (including four home runs) in 11 2/3 innings with a career-low average fastball of 88.2 mph. Rodriguez allowed 45 hits in 58 1/3 innings last year while averaging 89.2 mph on his heater. The trends suggest he might finally be washed up.





Taking over ninth-inning duties for Detroit will be left-hander Justin Wilson, and he has the goods to run away with the gig. The 29-year-old worked a 1-2-3 frame in a non-save situation to close out Tuesday night’s series-opening victory in Arizona and he now boasts a 1.23 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, and 23/4 K/BB ratio over 14 2/3 innings this season. Wilson has been more effective against right-handers than left-handers in his career, if his handedness was of concern for anyone.





We’ll also see a change at closer for the Giants, who placed big offseason acquisition Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Mets because of a pronator strain in his right forearm. Melancon hadn’t appeared in a game since May 3 and the disabled list stint was backdated to May 6. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he’s optimistic that Melancon will be ready to return “as soon as possible” -- which would be May 16 -- but muscle-related arm injuries are rarely that minor and never that predictable.





Bochy has named Derek Law as the club’s primary ninth-inning fill-in, though left-hander Steven Okert could get some looks if the matchups call for it and Hunter Strickland might also be a factor. Law is the guy to own in most fantasy leagues given the Bochy endorsement and the 26-year-old right-hander’s recent success at the major league level. Law has a 2.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 innings this season after posting a 2.13 ERA and 50/9 K/BB ratio over his first 55 big-league innings in 2016. He notched a save on May 1 as Melancon’s forearm issue first began to worsen.





Wrapping this up, multiple reliable reports are claiming that Orioles closer Zach Britton will be sidelined for the next 45-60 days after an examination by Dr. Neal ElAttrache revealed a strain in the belly of the left-hander’s forearm. His ulnar collateral ligament is fully intact and Britton doesn’t need surgery, but he’s facing an extended shutdown period and probably won’t return to the Baltimore bullpen until sometime after the All-Star break. Give another boost to the fantasy stock of right-hander Brad Brach, who has registered a 2.41 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 18 2/3 innings this season while racking up eight saves in nine opportunities. If he continues to pitch well over the next two months, Britton might be relegated to a setup role in the second half





National League Quick Hits: Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton fell a double shy of the cycle and drove in four runs in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox … Reds general manager Dick Williams said Tuesday that Amir Garrett will be back in the team's rotation "soon” … Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds slugged his 12th home run of the season in the first half of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs … Logan Forsythe (foot) won't join the Dodgers on their upcoming road trip to Colorado and San Francisco … Aaron Nola (back) is scheduled to make a minor league rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley … Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh notched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to record his eighth save of the season on Tuesday versus the Marlins … Michael Conforto homered and doubled from the leadoff spot Tuesday against the Giants … Max Scherzer was dynamite Tuesday, striking out 11 while yielding two runs over eight innings but settling for a no-decision in an extra-innings loss to the Orioles … Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip) will return to the Dodgers' rotation Thursday at Coors Field … Raisel Iglesias pitched two scoreless innings for his sixth save Tuesday in the Reds’ defeat of the Yankees … Koda Glover (hip) is set to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Harrisburg … John Lackey struck out 10 batters over seven shutout innings as the Cubs beat the Rockies in the second half of a doubleheader on Tuesday night … Marlins optioned starter Adam Conley to Triple-A New Orleans … Brewers starter Junior Guerra (calf) is nearing a minor league rehab assignment … Julio Urias carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning Tuesday versus the Pirates … Phillies placed Opening Day closer Jeanmar Gomez on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement … Eric Thames singled and ripped his 13th home run of the season Tuesday versus the Red Sox … Phillies acquired reliever Casey Fien from the Mariners for cash considerations; assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley … Cardinals released right-hander Mitch Harris.



American League Quick Hits: White Sox general manager Rick Hahn indicated Tuesday that Yoan Moncada is not close to being promoted to the major league level … Mike Trout (hamstring) seems doubtful to return to the Angels’ starting lineup before Thursday … Robinson Cano suffered a right quad strain on Tuesday night against the Phillies … A.J. Griffin tossed his second career shutout Tuesday, limiting the Padres to just four singles and one walk in the Rangers' blowout win … Mookie Betts went 4-for-4 with four RBI, falling a triple shy of the cycle in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers … Twins second baseman Brian Dozier remained sidelined Tuesday with a sprained left ankle … Ian Kinsler was scratched from the Tigers’ lineup Tuesday due to lingering hamstring discomfort … Mariners closer Edwin Diaz had a perfect ninth inning to notch his seventh save of the season Tuesday in Philadelphia … Steven Souza (thumb) was held out of the Rays’ starting lineup again on Tuesday night … David Price (elbow) threw a four-inning simulated game on Tuesday afternoon … Blue Jays DH Kendrys Morales was removed from Tuesday's game against the Indians with left hamstring tightness … Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and two walks Tuesday in the Royals’ win over the Rays … James Paxton (forearm) is scheduled to resume throwing later this week … Aaron Sanchez (finger) is on track to return to the Blue Jays’ starting lineup Sunday against the Mariners … Mariners manager Scott Servais noted Tuesday that Mitch Haniger (oblique) has yet to do any baseball activities … Wilson Ramos (knee) is aiming to begin a minor league rehab assignment on May 28 … Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) could begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend … Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel had a monster night in Philadelphia on Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with a home run and a career-high four RBI … Welington Castillo (shoulder) will not be activated from the disabled list Thursday as hoped … Pablo Sandoval (knee) is nearing a minor league rehab assignment … Doug Fister is reportedly close to signing with a team … Angels minor leaguer John Lamb has been suspended 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse … Twins released outfielder Quintin Berry.