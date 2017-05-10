Notes: Buying Byron

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

- I don’t know that the Mariners really needed to send Mike Zunino down, but it sounds like it’s a short-term move to give him an opportunity to regain his confidence at the plate. Even without any ability to hit for average, he still figures to be a decent option in two-catcher mixed leagues over the final four months.

- Mitch Haniger (oblique) was one of the AL’s very best players before getting hurt, yet the Mariners haven’t lost a thing since plugging Ben Gamel into his spot. Gamel still doesn’t look like a very good bet to me going forward; neither his power nor his on-base ability stands out. Still, he’s probably in line for some time in left field once Haniger returns. I don’t recommend him in mixed leagues.

- I’m not all in on the Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery as a mixed-league starter, but after getting the Astros on Friday, he’s due to make consecutive starts against the Royals and then face the A’s. That’s a recipe for ample value over the rest of the month.

- Sam Dyson ’s velocity has improved since returning from the disabled list, and he’s allowed just two runs in 6 1/3 innings, though he’s gone the entire span without a strikeout. If he returns to 2016 form, the Rangers would have financial incentive to give him another crack at the ninth. Doing so could also boost his trade value, which seems increasingly relevant with a postseason run less likely by the day. He’d be nice to have stashed away.

- With Sean Manaea about to come back, Jharel Cotton probably lost his spot in Oakland’s rotation by giving up three homers and seven runs against the Angels on Tuesday. I still see a lot to like there -- his changeup is truly impressive -- but the fastball command just hasn’t been there lately. He’ll still be interesting when his next opportunity comes, and given the durability of A’s starters, he won’t have to wait long.

As for Wilson, I have no idea what’s gotten into him; he’s always had good velocity for a lefty, but he’s been hitting 97 mph with regularity this year. If that keeps up, he’ll remain very effective. If not, then there’s always Shane Greene to try.

- I don’t think there’s a quick fix for Francisco Rodriguez that doesn’t involve him regaining a mile or two on his fastball. He staved off decline in his early 30s by developing an excellent changeup, but hitters have been able to lay off the change lately because they don’t have to gear up for the heater. If the Tigers let him, he could still save another 25 games with a 4.00 ERA this year, and I wouldn’t mind taking my chances of that happening, given that moving Justin Wilson into the closer’s role could just mean losing games in the eighth rather than ninth. However, Rodriguez sealed his fate by blowing leads on back-to-back days over the weekend.

- Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell is still looking for his first win after giving up four runs in five innings Monday against the hapless Royals offense. He’s sporting an adequate 3.96 ERA, but he’s completed six innings just once this season, mostly because he’s walked 22 in 36 1/3 innings. I wasn’t particularly high on Snell going in -- I had him ranked 77th among SPs -- but the strikeouts and the ability to generate soft contact were intriguing. Unfortunately, the strikeouts are down and the already poor control has regressed. He might be one bad start away from causing the Rays to make a move. I doubt they’d go to Brent Honeywell yet, though I’m really looking forward to seeing what he could do. Ryan Yarbrough and Chih-Wei Hu would be more likely to get the first crack. Alternatively, the Rays could pluck Chase Whitley out of the pen. Of the options, only Honeywell would be a recommended pickup in mixed leagues immediately. All are worth watching, though, and Whitley is worth grabbing in AL-only leagues regardless.

- Byron Buxton went 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday. He started walking two weeks ago, and he’s .357/.455/.571 over his last nine games. It’s past time to grab him in any leagues in which he’s available. As of Tuesday, that was 72 percent of Yahoo Leagues.

- In moving Joe Biagini to the rotation last week, the Blue Jays demonstrated that they’re more concerned about J.A. Happ (elbow) than they are about Roberto Osuna . Biagini is pretty intriguing in the rotation; he’s not going to be a huge strikeout guy, but he gets grounders and he’s been extra stingy with the walks so far this year. He might be of use in mixed leagues once he’s fully stretched out. I know that’s a tepid recommendation, but the Jays aren’t up to par offensively or defensively right now, cutting into the value of their starting pitchers.

I do buy into the idea that Judge has taken a step forward. It also helps his value that the entire Yankees lineup seems stronger than anticipated. A big reason I had Judge ranked 80th among outfielders going into the season was because I saw him batting seventh in a rather weak lineup. Now he’s batting fifth in what seems to be a very good one. Still, I think we’re probably looking at a .240ish hitter the rest of the way. Whether that comes with 20 more homers or something closer to 30, I’m not sure.

I’m certainly not writing any of that off as a fluke, but I think we need to be realistic about what to expect going forward. Judge is homering on 46 percent of his flyballs right now. Even the gold standard there, Giancarlo Stanton , only homers on about 26 percent of his flyballs. Judge was at 18 percent in the minors last year and lower in previous seasons. If he were at 18 percent in the majors right now (which is still about 50 percent better than the MLB average), he’d have five homers, not 13. Also, Judge is 6-foot-7, which isn’t going to help in the batting average department (Dave Winfield is the only player 6-foot-6 or taller to ever hit .300 in a season). He’s striking out less than I anticipated, but he’s still doing so 27 percent of the time.

One of the things that made Judge a tougher call entering the year was, despite his obvious physical attributes, he wasn’t an elite power hitter in the minors. He hit 17 homers in 467 at-bats in 2014, 20 in 478 at-bats in 2015 and 19 in 352 at-bats in 2016. That’d be great for most prospects, but it always seemed like Judge should be exceeding those totals. In all, Judge had a .195 isolated slugging percentage over three minor league seasons. He’s at a crazy .455 in the majors right now.

National League notes

- The Matt Harvey controversy wouldn’t be all that much of a controversy if only he were pitching better. And he should be pitching better. Harvey’s fastball is down from where it was two years ago, but he’s still averaging 94 mph, which should be plenty good enough to make him an excellent big-league starter. Obviously, he’s not there and he’s not even close. Still, I cut him some slack, considering that he’s made all of six starts since returning from a major procedure (surgery to take care of thoracic outlet syndrome) in less time than most before him. Some didn’t make it back at all.

It was just two years ago that Harvey put his career on the line for the Mets, disregarding his 180-inning limit in his first year back from Tommy John to do his best to help the team win a World Series (he went 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA in four postseason starts and ended up throwing 216 innings in all). He did that while barely making more than the major league minimum. And yet many Mets fans have turned on him because he’s struggled in 23 starts since.

At this point, I don’t have a great idea of what the future holds for Harvey on the mound. His dedication has been questioned, but given his success in coming back from Tommy John and now TOS surgeries, it certainly seems like the behind-the-scenes effort is there. Also, while he didn’t quite look the part, he had a 2.84 ERA through four starts this year before his emergency outing April 27 against the Braves, when he was asked to step in for Noah Syndergaard despite lifting weights the day before and gave up six runs with stuff that was way off after the first inning. He was also knocked around last time out, leaving him with a 5.14 ERA at the moment. His breaking balls just haven’t been the same weapons they were a couple of years ago, and now that he’s not as overpowering as he was, his struggles to make adjustments are more apparent. The stuff is good enough that I wouldn’t risk dropping him in a mixed league, but I wouldn’t want him active at the moment.

- They don’t come any more frustrating that Matt Moore so far this year. His velocity was down in his first three starts, but it’s bounced back since, as has his strikeout rate. At least until Monday’s loss to the Mets, he was getting a few more grounders than usual. His home run rate was up, but one could mark that down as a fluke, given that he’s getting more grounders than usual. It doesn’t seem to be a fluke, though; he’s simply getting hit incredibly hard. In fact, his exit velocity rates as the very worst for any starter in the majors. I still don’t want to write him off, especially not when he’s in one of the best situations for starting pitchers in the league. He seems to have fallen in love with his cutter, though, and while it hasn’t been a bad pitch for him, it might be taking away from the rest of his arsenal. I’d rather give Dave Righetti a chance to fix things than to drop Moore in a mixed league.

- The Marlins’ Adam Conley had a plan this year. He thought he could conserve his velocity during the spring and the early part of the season in order to be stronger during the second half. Maybe that will happen, but one imagines he’ll try something different next time around after opening this season with a 7.53 ERA in 28 2/3 innings and getting demoted to Triple-A on Tuesday. It’s a common refrain that pitchers would get hurt less if they didn’t throw at maximum effort all of the time, and there’s almost certainly some truth to it. However, as Conley so clearly demonstrated, there are a lot of pitchers out there who simply can’t afford to ratchet it down a notch.

- For the Marlins’ sake, I was hoping they’d try batting J.T. Realmuto first and Dee Gordon ninth at some point, though I wasn’t expecting it when it happened Tuesday. If it sticks -- and I really think it should -- it’s a harsh blow to Gordon’s fantasy value, as he’ll lose an at-bat per game and more frequently hit when there are already outs in an inning, something that would likely cut down on his steal attempts some. Gordon hadn’t been a disaster in the leadoff spot, but this will get the Marlins’ best hitters more at-bats and Realmuto obviously rates as one of the team’s best hitters right now. He has a .360 OBP, compared to Gordon’s .316 mark.

- Just before they were about to have some use for him, what with Jason Heyward (thumb) landing on the disabled list, the Cubs opted to DFA Matt Szczur, who made his way to San Diego in a minor deal. Szczur had 338 at-bats with the Cubs over the last four years and hit .243/.295/.370. He was a successful basestealer in the minors, but he was just 4-for-8 in his Cubs career. Playing time and steal opportunities alike will be more common in San Diego. He’s no one’s idea of a long-term regular, but he has just enough offensive ability to go along with plus defense to be a quality bench player and he should be worth picking up in NL-only leagues given the lack of any certainty in the Padres outfield.

- Hunter Renfroe is part of that uncertainty. The 2016 PCL MVP (he was a very poor selection, but he was the pick) had a great 35 at-bats after his callup, but he’s been a disaster this season, hitting .200/.225/.352 with a 38/4 K/BB ratio in 125 at-bats. I wasn’t expecting big things from Renfroe, but I thought the power numbers would be there to make him a fifth outfielder in mixed leagues. Right now, though, he looks like he still belongs in the PCL. Fortunately, the Padres have no great choices to replace him in right and no incentive to make a move in a rebuilding year anyway. Renfroe is 25, so it’s time for him to sink or swim. Sinking seems more likely at this point; he’ll be good for 25 homers in the end, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be an asset anywhere else.

- The Braves declined to upgrade at third base over the winter, but they should be open to all opportunities now with Adonis Garcia hitting just .233/.256/.333 in 120 at-bats and playing his usual lukewarm defense. Unfortunately, Rio Ruiz has come in at just .231/.288/.407 for Triple-A Gwinnett, so he’s not putting any pressure on Garcia at the moment. The Braves aren’t likely to go out of their way to bring in a rental to replace Garcia, but it’s not like it’d take much to upgrade here; Garcia has been worth 0.0 bWAR since the beginning of 2016.

- Although Keon Broxton is still striking out a ton, he’s up to .258/.340/.472 with three homers and eight steals after a nice game Tuesday against the Red Sox. He’s unowned in over 60 percent of Yahoo leagues, but he really shouldn’t be.

- The Phillies haven’t had a save in two weeks, so who knows how Pete Mackanin is leaning should his team ever take another lead to the ninth? Hector Neris’s ugly outing April 29, when he gave up four runs while recording just one out, is still being held against him. Joaquin Benoit received a lead in the eighth over the weekend and might have gotten a chance at a two-inning save had he not blown said lead after getting just one out. As annoying as it must be with no movement of late, both Neris and Benoit remain worth owning in mixed leagues. I’d still give Neris the edge at this point.

- The reason the Nationals didn’t want to commit to Shawn Kelley as closer this spring was because he wasn’t a very good bet to stay healthy. After missing time with the flu last week, he was placed on the DL with a back strain just as he was expected to return. Kelley could be activated this weekend, but odds are that it won’t be his last absence this year. I suspect that the Nationals’ 2017 save leader isn’t yet in the organization.

- The Giants are saying it’ll be just a 10-day absence for Mark Melancon after he was placed on the DL Tuesday with a strain near his elbow. Derek Law is getting the nod over Hunter Strickland as his replacement. Neither setup man has been quite as dominant as hoped. While both have fine ERAs, Law is sporting a 1.53 WHIP in 15 innings and Strickland has a 1.45 WHIP in 11 innings.