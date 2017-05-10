It All Falls Down

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Restructuring the tiers can get confusing with regards to who gets an up or down arrow. This used to be the Questions tier. I'm not longer questioning their job security. You'll soon notice I made a brand new between the old Tier 4 and Tier 5. And to add to the confusion, I named it Questions. What? It's an appropriate title!

I've tinkered with the tiers once again. It's a work in progress. Rather than fitting closers into cookie cutter categories, I like to let the state of the position determine how I organize the rankings. Presently, we have very few good, reliable arms to call upon.

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Tier 2: The Core Performers (7)

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Tier 3: Stable Hands (5)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Tier 4: Questions (5)

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Bush has one save for the season despite earning the closer job over three weeks ago. Last year, the Blue Jays produced something like six save opportunities through the first three months. Thereafter, they generated a normal total of save chances. The Rangers will also turn into a normal team before long. And then we'll finally get to see Bush.

The down arrow doesn't do Norris justice. He's pitched superbly, but his long term job security is in serious doubt. As an Angel, it comes with the territory. Norris experienced a little bit of everything this week – a win, loss, and save.

Ramos was tagged with the loss on Tuesday after allowing an unearned run. He's not in this section because of his performance though. Rather, the Marlins have given every indication that they prefer to upgrade. Probably because he lacks the calling card fastball of a typical closer. With Miami looking for an excuse to move on, he always has a short leash.

The Padres produce few save opportunities, but there's no questioning Maurer's performance. Long viewed as baffling disappointing, Maurer is mixing strikeout stuff (12.83 K/9), a low walk rate (0.68 BB/9), and a solid 51.9 percent ground ball rate. It adds up to a believable 2.03 ERA. Too bad about the lack of opportunities.

Iglesias had a rare three appearance week. He usually has a couple long outings. He did toss a two-inning save on Tuesday. He's probably unavailable tonight. Look to Michael Lorenzen.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (7)

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Derek Law, San Francisco Law

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

UP Matt Albers, Enny Romero, Washington Nationals

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

With K-Rod deposed, closing duties fall to Wilson. Since he's a southpaw, his job security is always iffy until he's fully established. He certainly has the numbers to support a good long look in the ninth – 14.11 K/9, 2.45 BB/9, and a 1.23 ERA in 14.2 innings.

Neris was saddled with a loss last night. Despite this, the outlook for him is improving. He's recommitted to his signature splitter. That should drive his strikeout rate north. In the meantime, don't be surprised if Joaquin Benoit is asked to save a game or two. Neris also netted a two-inning win on Sunday.

Law should be a solid closer until Melancon returns. He has a 2.40 ERA with 8.40 K/9 and 3.60 BB/9. He throws a 94 mph fastball and two breaking balls.

Kintzler has allowed four runs in his last three innings. Keep an eye on the Twins bullpen. Matt Belisle is the speculative target – not that he's a great asset.

With Sean Doolittle shelved, Casilla is the undisputed closer in Oakland. He was credited with the win for one of those K-Rod meltdowns. Be wary, his 2.77 ERA isn't supported by a 6.92 K/9 and 4.15 BB/9.

The Nationals bullpen is disaster time. Albers saved the day last Wednesday. Then he blew a save on Sunday. Enny Romero got a chance to close the door yesterday and failed. Luckily, Shawn Kelley is expected to return soon. Until then, it's a revolving door.

Rodney is still a closer. He even earned a two-out save in his only appearance. It was at Coors Field too.

Injured

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels (groin)

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles (forearm strain)

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants (pronator strain)

Shawn Kelley, Washington Nationals (back)

Bedrosian's throwing program has advanced beyond 120 feet. He'll be back on the bump soon.

Britton is said to be out six to eight weeks. Melancon hopes to return in 10 days. Kelley is also set to return soon. He's already throwing off a mound. The Nationals bullpen is a disaster. They'll be happy to have him back. Koda Glover is on the rehab trail too.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

After two more blown save losses, the Tigers were forced to bump K-Rod from the ninth inning. He allowed five runs in one inning of work (two appearances).

The Steals Department

The waiver wire is flush with power and bereft of stolen bases. Let's continue targeting specific pitchers and catchers. The Pirates are the team to watch. Now that Noah Syndergaard is on the shelf, Tyler Glasnow and Gerrit Cole are competing for top target status. Cole pitches on Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He'll also face the Nationals next week. Glasnow pitches Friday.

Arizona lacks freely available stolen base threats. If you have access to Chris Owings, use him. David Peralta, Brandon Drury, and Gregor Blanco are lesser threats for a stolen base. If you're looking ahead to the Nationals matchup, Jayson Werth and Michael Taylor are the guys to own for swipes. And more in the case of Werth.

Any time Miguel Montero is catching for the Cubs, it's green light day on the bases. He's allowed 11 steals in 11 attempts through just 87 innings. Willson Contreras catches the ever-exploitable Jon Lester. The Cardinals are the next team to face the Cubbies. Leadoff man Kolten Wong is the guy to try, followed by power hitter Randal Grichuk.

The Padres have had some trouble with stolen bases too, especially Trevor Cahill. He's next scheduled to pitch on Saturday versus the White Sox. Tyler Saladino, Tim Anderson, and Leury Garcia are the top baserunning threats in Chicago.