It All Falls Down

Wednesday, May 10, 2017


When Zach Britton returned last week, I advised Brad Brach owners to “wait a few days before cutting him.” Hopefully you listened. Britton is back on the shelf for six to eight weeks. That time table smells aggressive to me. Based on similar injuries, I figure we're see him again around the end of July. Britton wasn't the only relief ace to hit the skids. Mark Melancon is down with a minor pronator injury. The Giants hope he'll return in 10 days. Meanwhile, Francisco Rodriguez melted down twice and lost his job. Say hello to Justin Wilson.

 

Over the last week, Edwin Diaz, Cody Allen, and Brach led the majors with three saves apiece. Greg Holland has a stranglehold atop the seasonal leaderboard with 13 saves. Craig Kimbrel has 10 saves. Allen is third with nine saves.

 

On the stolen base front, Billy Hamilton is a force for which there is no reckoning. He stole four bases in five attempts over the last seven days. Aaron Hicks, Lorenzo Cain, and Dee Gordon all swiped three bags. Hamilton now has 19 steals, a dominating lead over A.J. Pollock (11) and Gordon (10). For the curious among you, Stephen Piscotty is the worst base thief. He's gone 1-for-5.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

 

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

 

I've tinkered with the tiers once again. It's a work in progress. Rather than fitting closers into cookie cutter categories, I like to let the state of the position determine how I organize the rankings. Presently, we have very few good, reliable arms to call upon.

 

Chapman started the week in typical fashion. Then, on Sunday, he blew a three-run lead in what turned into an 18-inning game. That's a costly blown save.

 

Jansen allowed an unearned run in a tune up outing on Saturday. He received a hold and a plate appearance as part of the 10-2 win. Jansen pitched three innings total on the week. He recorded a win and eight strikeouts. He's yet to walk a batter. Kimbrel also picked a hold. What a weird week. He struck out all five batters he faced.

 

Allen continued to rack up the strikeouts with four in three innings. He also walked four batters. I'm not too concerned about the free passes, they represent 80 percent of his season total. He's sitting on a 0.69 ERA with 16.62 K/9 and 3.46 BB/9.

 

Davis has allowed one hit in his last 10 innings. That'll do pig, that'll do. He struck out five and earned one save in three innings of work.

 

Tier 2: The Core Performers (7)

 

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

 

Herrera is marked as moving down because this is formerly Tier 3. The Nearly Elite tier completely vanished with two moving up, one moving down, and another hitting the disabled list.

 

Diaz had a great week despite kicking it off with a solo home run. He added three saves and seven strikeouts in four innings.

 

Osuna nearly matched Diaz. He nabbed two saves and seven strikeouts in four innings. His velocity has recovered most of its zip in recent appearances. It's still down about half a mph.

 

Familia tossed three perfect innings, good for a win and a save. He recorded precisely zero strikeouts. Addison Reed also pitched well in his setup role.

 

Herrera pitched four times in the last week, three of which went swimmingly. On Saturday, he coughed up a couple solo home runs to the Indians en route to a blown save loss. A small positive – his strikeout totals are edging upwards. He needs to do better than 7.62 K/9.

 

Giles was credited with a vulture win on Friday. He allowed a run via three hits, but the Astros offense bailed him out. He rebounded with a perfect two-strikeout save on Sunday.

 

Tier 3: Stable Hands (5)

 

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

 

Restructuring the tiers can get confusing with regards to who gets an up or down arrow. This used to be the Questions tier. I'm not longer questioning their job security. You'll soon notice I made a brand new between the old Tier 4 and Tier 5. And to add to the confusion, I named it Questions. What? It's an appropriate title!

 

By results, Holland should probably rank somewhere around Diaz and Osuna. As I frequently state, this column is about future value. And there's just so little room for forgiveness at Coors Field. He added two saves and four strikeouts in two innings this week.

 

Brach allowed a couple runs while converting three of three save opportunities. After posting a massive strikeout rate through April 14, he's recorded just 5.68 K/9 over his last 12.2 innings. Keep an eye on Darren O'Day. He's also pitching well.

 

As much as I want Trevor Rosenthal to push Oh back out of the ninth inning, the Final Boss continues to do enough to feel secure in his role. Despite only 7.02 K/9, Oh's swinging strike rate suggests more strikeouts are ahead. He picked up two saves.

 

Watson blew a one-run lead against the Dodgers last night. Los Angeles eventually won in the 10th inning. Watson's only other appearance was a two-inning victory. Felipe Rivero is pitching very well if Watson falters.

 


Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball.
