Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon

Thursday, May 11, 2017

MIXED LEAGUES Keon Broxton OF, Brewers (Yahoo: 47 percent owned) I was a huge fan of Broxton coming off his strong finish last year, but he was dropped in a lot of leagues after getting off to a miserable start this season. It’s time to give him another look. The 27-year-old is hitting .385 (20-for-52) with 10 extra-base hits (including two homers), seven RBI, six steals, and 14 runs scored over his last 16 games. He has improved his OPS from .410 to .822 in the process. With Jonathan Villar struggling, it’s worth wondering if the Brewers will give Broxton an extended opportunity out of the leadoff spot. The strikeouts continue to be a trouble spot for Broxton and he hasn’t shown the same patience he had last year, but his pop and speed should help in most mixed formats. Derek Law RP, Giants (Yahoo: 32 percent owned) My first instinct was to stash Hunter Strickland after hearing that Mark Melancon was headed to the disabled list with a strain near his elbow, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy intends to go with Law as his primary fill-in instead. Neither pitcher has been lights out this season and Law nearly coughed up the lead Wednesday against the Mets, but he’s coming off a strong 2.13 ERA and 50/9 K/BB ratio over 55 innings as a rookie last year. The Giants expect Melancon to be back when he’s first eligible, so we’re only talking about a few days here, but go for it if you hungry for saves right now. Trevor Cahill SP/RP, Padres (Yahoo: 47 percent owned) I wasn’t expecting this one. Cahill hasn’t been relevant in most fantasy leagues for five years, but here he is with a 3.06 ERA through his first six starts with the Padres. We’ve mostly known him as a ground ball pitcher over the years and that hasn’t changed. However, he’s suddenly a swing-and-miss machine. The 29-year-old struck out just 16.7 percent of the batters he faced through his first eight seasons in the majors, but he’s up to 30.1 percent (44 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings) so far this year. He’s among the league leaders in swinging strike percentage, mostly with his curveball, changeup, and slider. The walks are a concern (he’s averaged 3.6 BB/9 in his career and has walked 16 batters this season), but I’m willing to live with that given what he’s doing right now. Cahill makes half of his starts in PETCO Park, so pick and choose the matchups at the very least, but he could be more than that given the shaky state of pitching in general right now. Jayson Werth OF, Nationals (Yahoo: 28 percent owned) Ryan Zimmerman isn’t the only player on the Nationals enjoying a resurgence. After going 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of walks in Wednesday’s walk-off win against the Orioles, the 33-year-old is now batting .299/.395/.505 with six homers, 11 RBI, and 20 runs scored across 30 games. He has also stolen three bases. I’m not sure how much I buy the batting average, as Werth is striking out more than ever before while sporting a .382 BABIP, but he was recently moved into the No. 2 spot in the Nationals’ order after the injury to Adam Eaton . I don’t have to explain why that’s a great spot, so he’s worthy of consideration here. Charlie Morton SP, Astros (Yahoo: 37 percent owned) I included Morton in the first Waiver Wired of the season and so far he’s proving worthy of the preseason attention, posting a 3.63 ERA across his first seven starts. The much-discussed uptick in velocity has translated to swings and misses, as he has struck out 44 batters in 39 2/3 innings. The ground ball rate hasn’t been nearly as high as we have seen in the past, but it’s still right around 50 percent. He also has a really good offense behind him. I don’t blame you if you’d rather skip the matchup against the Yankees in New York this weekend, but Morton is moving closer to a recommended pickup in most formats. Again, you have to consider the context with starting pitchers right now. Shawn Kelley RP, Nationals (Yahoo: 47 percent owned) Koda Glover RP, Nationals (Yahoo: 24 percent owned) The Nationals’ bullpen is a mess right now, but there should be more clarity about roles with Kelley and Glover due to come off the disabled list this weekend. Kelley, out since April 29 with a lower back strain, should move back to the top of the pecking order here. The 33-year-old has had major issues with the home run ball this season and is a poor bet to stay healthy, so there’s still a path for Glover to receive some save chances too. The most likely scenario remains the Nationals trading for a closer at some point. Logan Morrison 1B, Rays (Yahoo: 13 percent owned) We’ve been waiting for a true breakout season from Morrison for what feels like forever, but maybe it’s finally happening. The 29-year-old has homered in back-to-back games and now boasts an impressive .250/.344/.528 batting line with nine homers and 23 RBI through 33 games. Maybe we should have seen this one coming, as he hit .270 with 14 home runs and an .832 OPS in 87 games after a miserable April last year. Morrison won’t play much against lefties, but his pop and patience should come in handy against right-handers. Logan Forsythe 2B, Dodgers (Yahoo: 43 percent owned) Yes, you get two Logans for the price of one this week. As for Forsythe, he’s been out since April 18 with a fractured big right toe and had to be pulled off his minor league rehab assignment last week due to hamstring tightness. The good news is that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he could be cleared to resume his rehab stint as soon as this weekend. Forsythe was batting .295/.407/.341 in 14 games prior to the toe injury while splitting time out of the leadoff spot. He should be stashed in leagues where he was dropped. Jordan Montgomery SP, Yankees (Yahoo: 11 percent owned) I’ll just start out here by saying that I don’t trust Montgomery as an every start option in mixed leagues. The rookie southpaw has walked 14 batters in 28 1/3 innings, which isn’t going to fly for the long-term, but he’s shown an ability to miss bats and has one of the league’s better offenses behind him. I’d skip him against the Astros this weekend, but his upcoming schedule is quite favorable, as he lines up for consecutive starts against the Royals before getting the Athletics. The Royals are last in the majors in runs scored while the Athletics rank 25th. Darren O’Day RP, Orioles (Yahoo: 11 percent owned) Mychal Givens RP, Orioles (Yahoo: 8 percent owned) Zach Britton returned to the disabled list last week with a recurrence of his forearm strain and is expected to miss 45-60 days this time around, leaving Brad Brach as the presumptive fill-in option at closer. However, Brach blew a save Wednesday night against the Nationals and owns a 10.29 ERA over his last eight appearances. It’s worth noting that Brach has appeared in 19 of the Orioles’ first 33 games this season, which simply isn’t sustainable. And it’s possible that his performance is suffering as a result. With that in mind, it could be worth speculating on O’Day or Givens if they are available. Givens is more of the swing-and-miss guy managers typically look for in a closer, but O’Day has turned things around after a slow start and obviously has Buck Showalter ’s trust. Shopping at the five-and-dime: (Players owned in under 10 percent of Yahoo leagues) Lucas Duda 1B, Mets (Yahoo: 8 percent owned) T.J. Rivera has been excellent filling in at first base for the Mets over the past couple of weeks, but the fantasy appeal is limited without much in the way of pop or speed. That’s why I’m mentioning Duda, who has homered in back-to-back games during his minor league rehab assignment and could be activated as soon as this weekend against the Brewers. The 31-year-old had four homers and a .931 OPS through his first 13 games this season before going down with a hyperextended elbow last month. He could be a useful power source in deeper formats. Seth Smith OF, Orioles (Yahoo: 2 percent owned) Smith doesn’t fit the mold of your typical leadoff hitter, but we’ve seen a number of teams move away from the standard school of thought. Playing almost exclusively against right-handed pitching, Smith is hitting .313/.400/.547 with three homers, eight RBI, and 15 runs scored through his first 20 games with the Orioles. He owns an .829 OPS against right-handers in his career and finds himself in a great situation with this lineup and ballpark, so I’m surprised to see him available in so many leagues. As long as you can make daily lineup changes, he’s a sneaky productive piece.

I briefly focused on the biggest surprises among hitters in last week’s column, so it only makes sense that we turn the focus to starting pitchers this week. Perhaps the biggest surprise is just how murky the landscape is right now. The injuries to Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard have made the biggest impact, but there are plenty of noteworthy arms on the disabled list beyond that. We haven’t seen many legitimate breakouts (James Paxton qualified prior to his injury, Luis Severino) and many of the big surprises (Dylan Bundy, Jason Vargas, Derek Holland, A.J. Griffin, Wade Miley) carry all sorts of questions about their ability to keep things up.



It has been a challenge to find pitchers I’m truly confident about including in this column on a weekly basis and I have a feeling that will continue though the summer. I wish I had a more uplifting message, but that's where we are right now.





Have specific questions about your roster? Ask @djshort on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.





MIXED LEAGUES



Keon Broxton OF, Brewers (Yahoo: 47 percent owned)



I was a huge fan of Broxton coming off his strong finish last year, but he was dropped in a lot of leagues after getting off to a miserable start this season. It’s time to give him another look. The 27-year-old is hitting .385 (20-for-52) with 10 extra-base hits (including two homers), seven RBI, six steals, and 14 runs scored over his last 16 games. He has improved his OPS from .410 to .822 in the process. With Jonathan Villar struggling, it’s worth wondering if the Brewers will give Broxton an extended opportunity out of the leadoff spot. The strikeouts continue to be a trouble spot for Broxton and he hasn’t shown the same patience he had last year, but his pop and speed should help in most mixed formats.



Derek Law RP, Giants (Yahoo: 32 percent owned)



My first instinct was to stash Hunter Strickland after hearing that Mark Melancon was headed to the disabled list with a strain near his elbow, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy intends to go with Law as his primary fill-in instead. Neither pitcher has been lights out this season and Law nearly coughed up the lead Wednesday against the Mets, but he’s coming off a strong 2.13 ERA and 50/9 K/BB ratio over 55 innings as a rookie last year. The Giants expect Melancon to be back when he’s first eligible, so we’re only talking about a few days here, but go for it if you hungry for saves right now.



Trevor Cahill SP/RP, Padres (Yahoo: 47 percent owned)



I wasn’t expecting this one. Cahill hasn’t been relevant in most fantasy leagues for five years, but here he is with a 3.06 ERA through his first six starts with the Padres. We’ve mostly known him as a ground ball pitcher over the years and that hasn’t changed. However, he’s suddenly a swing-and-miss machine. The 29-year-old struck out just 16.7 percent of the batters he faced through his first eight seasons in the majors, but he’s up to 30.1 percent (44 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings) so far this year. He’s among the league leaders in swinging strike percentage, mostly with his curveball, changeup, and slider. The walks are a concern (he’s averaged 3.6 BB/9 in his career and has walked 16 batters this season), but I’m willing to live with that given what he’s doing right now. Cahill makes half of his starts in PETCO Park, so pick and choose the matchups at the very least, but he could be more than that given the shaky state of pitching in general right now.



Jayson Werth OF, Nationals (Yahoo: 28 percent owned)



Ryan Zimmerman isn’t the only player on the Nationals enjoying a resurgence. After going 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of walks in Wednesday’s walk-off win against the Orioles, the 33-year-old is now batting .299/.395/.505 with six homers, 11 RBI, and 20 runs scored across 30 games. He has also stolen three bases. I’m not sure how much I buy the batting average, as Werth is striking out more than ever before while sporting a .382 BABIP, but he was recently moved into the No. 2 spot in the Nationals’ order after the injury to Adam Eaton. I don’t have to explain why that’s a great spot, so he’s worthy of consideration here.



Charlie Morton SP, Astros (Yahoo: 37 percent owned)



I included Morton in the first Waiver Wired of the season and so far he’s proving worthy of the preseason attention, posting a 3.63 ERA across his first seven starts. The much-discussed uptick in velocity has translated to swings and misses, as he has struck out 44 batters in 39 2/3 innings. The ground ball rate hasn’t been nearly as high as we have seen in the past, but it’s still right around 50 percent. He also has a really good offense behind him. I don’t blame you if you’d rather skip the matchup against the Yankees in New York this weekend, but Morton is moving closer to a recommended pickup in most formats. Again, you have to consider the context with starting pitchers right now.



Shawn Kelley RP, Nationals (Yahoo: 47 percent owned)

Koda Glover RP, Nationals (Yahoo: 24 percent owned)



The Nationals’ bullpen is a mess right now, but there should be more clarity about roles with Kelley and Glover due to come off the disabled list this weekend. Kelley, out since April 29 with a lower back strain, should move back to the top of the pecking order here. The 33-year-old has had major issues with the home run ball this season and is a poor bet to stay healthy, so there’s still a path for Glover to receive some save chances too. The most likely scenario remains the Nationals trading for a closer at some point.



Logan Morrison 1B, Rays (Yahoo: 13 percent owned)



We’ve been waiting for a true breakout season from Morrison for what feels like forever, but maybe it’s finally happening. The 29-year-old has homered in back-to-back games and now boasts an impressive .250/.344/.528 batting line with nine homers and 23 RBI through 33 games. Maybe we should have seen this one coming, as he hit .270 with 14 home runs and an .832 OPS in 87 games after a miserable April last year. Morrison won’t play much against lefties, but his pop and patience should come in handy against right-handers.



Logan Forsythe 2B, Dodgers (Yahoo: 43 percent owned)



Yes, you get two Logans for the price of one this week. As for Forsythe, he’s been out since April 18 with a fractured big right toe and had to be pulled off his minor league rehab assignment last week due to hamstring tightness. The good news is that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he could be cleared to resume his rehab stint as soon as this weekend. Forsythe was batting .295/.407/.341 in 14 games prior to the toe injury while splitting time out of the leadoff spot. He should be stashed in leagues where he was dropped.



Jordan Montgomery SP, Yankees (Yahoo: 11 percent owned)



I’ll just start out here by saying that I don’t trust Montgomery as an every start option in mixed leagues. The rookie southpaw has walked 14 batters in 28 1/3 innings, which isn’t going to fly for the long-term, but he’s shown an ability to miss bats and has one of the league’s better offenses behind him. I’d skip him against the Astros this weekend, but his upcoming schedule is quite favorable, as he lines up for consecutive starts against the Royals before getting the Athletics. The Royals are last in the majors in runs scored while the Athletics rank 25th.



Darren O’Day RP, Orioles (Yahoo: 11 percent owned)

Mychal Givens RP, Orioles (Yahoo: 8 percent owned)



Zach Britton returned to the disabled list last week with a recurrence of his forearm strain and is expected to miss 45-60 days this time around, leaving Brad Brach as the presumptive fill-in option at closer. However, Brach blew a save Wednesday night against the Nationals and owns a 10.29 ERA over his last eight appearances. It’s worth noting that Brach has appeared in 19 of the Orioles’ first 33 games this season, which simply isn’t sustainable. And it’s possible that his performance is suffering as a result. With that in mind, it could be worth speculating on O’Day or Givens if they are available. Givens is more of the swing-and-miss guy managers typically look for in a closer, but O’Day has turned things around after a slow start and obviously has Buck Showalter’s trust.



Shopping at the five-and-dime:



(Players owned in under 10 percent of Yahoo leagues)



Lucas Duda 1B, Mets (Yahoo: 8 percent owned)



T.J. Rivera has been excellent filling in at first base for the Mets over the past couple of weeks, but the fantasy appeal is limited without much in the way of pop or speed. That’s why I’m mentioning Duda, who has homered in back-to-back games during his minor league rehab assignment and could be activated as soon as this weekend against the Brewers. The 31-year-old had four homers and a .931 OPS through his first 13 games this season before going down with a hyperextended elbow last month. He could be a useful power source in deeper formats.



Seth Smith OF, Orioles (Yahoo: 2 percent owned)



Smith doesn’t fit the mold of your typical leadoff hitter, but we’ve seen a number of teams move away from the standard school of thought. Playing almost exclusively against right-handed pitching, Smith is hitting .313/.400/.547 with three homers, eight RBI, and 15 runs scored through his first 20 games with the Orioles. He owns an .829 OPS against right-handers in his career and finds himself in a great situation with this lineup and ballpark, so I’m surprised to see him available in so many leagues. As long as you can make daily lineup changes, he’s a sneaky productive piece.



AL ONLY



Chase Whitley RP, Rays (Yahoo: 2 percent owned)



There’s no vacancy in the Rays’ rotation right now, but I think Whitley is worth watching in the coming weeks. While Blake Snell has compiled a 3.96 ERA through seven starts this season, he has walked 22 batters in just 36 1/3 innings and isn’t missing as many bats as he did last year. Only the Orioles’ Wade Miley has a higher walk percentage among starting pitchers so far this season. It was nice to see him issue only one walk in his last outing, but he’s flirting with disaster and it might soon reflect in his ERA. The Rays have plenty of options if Snell ends up needing more time in the minors, with top prospect Brent Honeywell the most exciting alternative. I don’t see that happening just yet, though, so Whitley makes sense as a stash. The 27-year-old owns a 0.61 ERA through 10 relief appearances so far this season.



Brock Holt 3B/MI/OF, Red Sox (Yahoo: 1 percent owned)



With Pablo Sandoval, Brock Holt, and Marco Hernandez all on the disabled list, Josh Rutledge is the primary third baseman by default in Boston. The 28-year-old hasn’t been fantasy relevant since his days with the Rockies, but he’s a reasonable flier given the situation he’s in. Holt should also be on the radar as he makes his way back from vertigo symptoms. He missed time with a concussion last season, so the Red Sox are understandably being extra careful with him. Holt has yet to play the infield during his rehab assignment, but he could be an option for the hot corner once he’s deemed ready to rejoin the big club.



NL ONLY



Matt Szczur OF, Padres (Yahoo: 0 percent owned)



The Cubs carried Szczur on their Opening Day roster rather than lose him on waivers, but he became a victim of the numbers game last week prior to being traded to the Padres. It’s quite a change to go from the defending World Series champions to a team who is tearing everything down, but obviously in a much better place for playing time. The 25-year-old South Jersey native owns a .248/.299/.376 batting line in the majors, but the opportunities have been sporadic. He already tied his career-high with three hits in his first start with the Padres on Wednesday. Szczur should carve out a role against lefty starters at the very least.



Tommy Milone SP/RP, Mets (Yahoo: 1 percent owned)



I don’t like Eddie Butler’s matchup in his return to the majors this weekend against the Cardinals and Trevor Williams isn’t an appealing fill-in option for Jameson Taillon, so we’ll go with Milone here. Granted, it was against the Giants, but Milone allowed two runs over five innings with five strikeouts and two walks on Wednesday afternoon and should carve out a role in the Mets’ rotation going forward. The southpaw had a 3.92 ERA as a member of the Twins’ rotation as recently as 2015, so who knows? I’d consider playing some matchups with him in this format.



