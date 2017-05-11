FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, May 11, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the main slate starting at 7:05 ET.

STARTING PITCHER

Popular Picks: Dallas Keuchel, Zack Greinke, Michael Fulmer, Marco Estrada

Pivot: J.C. Ramirez – LA Angels (FanDuel Price: $7,000)

Ramirez has transcended from spot-starter to rotational fixture for the Angels, gaining confidence with every appearance. Some may raise an eyebrow that he’s a marginal favorite over the perceived better pitcher in Michael Fulmer, but I believe the oddsmakers are onto something here. Through this season, Ramirez holds a steady 3.74 ERA with an even lower 3.29 FIP. His BABIP currently stands inflated at .315, suggesting he has been somewhat unlucky despite posting solid fantasy totals. Add it all together, and Ramirez is a sneaky-good to post 40+ fantasy points for the third time in his past four starts.

CATCHER

Popular Picks: Yasmani Grandal, Jonathan Lucroy, Buster Posey

Pivot: Austin Hedges – San Diego (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

If you frequent this column, you already know the drill with Hedges. He’s a boom-or-bust tournament pick with capable power upside (but not much of a fantasy floor to speak of). He’s stepping into a righty/lefty matchup against mediocre southpaw Martin Perez and his .340 wOBA vs RHB. The park upgrade in Texas could give Hedges a nice boost in said power department.

FIRST BASE

Popular Picks: Mark Reynolds, Brandon Belt, Justin Smoak, Wil Myers

Pivot: Matt Davidson – Chicago White Sox (FanDuel Price: $2,600)

Davidson carries the feast-or-famine theme from the previous write-up. The proposition here is a homerun or bust, as that has been Davidson’s profile this season (to a literal extent over the past few weeks). The good news comes from a strong park/matchup combination against Phil Hughes’ reverse-splits of .340 wOBA, 1.78 HR/9 against right-handed hitters. Keep Davidson on your radar as a cheap tournament filler.

SECOND BASE

Popular Picks: Daniel Murphy, Chris Taylor, Joe Panik, Brian Dozier (if playing)

Pivot: Rougned Odor – Texas (FanDuel Price: $3,000)

Despite being a left-handed hitter, Odor isn’t bad against left-handed pitching. Most people will avoid the lefty/lefty taboo, but don’t rule out the Texas second baseman for this non-imposing salary. The matchup is acceptable against contact-oriented Clayton Richard, and the park factor remains strong in Arlington.

THIRD BASE

Popular Picks: Nolan Arenado, Miguel Sano, Justin Turner, Jake Lamb

Pivot: Christian Arroyo – San Francisco (FanDuel Price: $2,500)

It’s Arroyo vs Arroyo tonight, as Bronson will be pitching for the Reds. I’m thinking Christian will get the best of this matchup, looking to take advantage of the Cincy pitcher’s inflated .391 wOBA 1.81 HR/9 splits vs right-handed bats. Christian has proven the ability to be a solid fantasy commodity this season, and he should see several RBI opportunities in this tempting draw. I’m even considering him a borderline cash play for the savings.

SHORTSTOP

Popular Picks: Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Elvis Andrus

Pivot: Jorge Polanco – Minnesota (FanDuel Price: $2,600)

I mentioned Polanco as a GPP Pivot yesterday, but the game was postponed. The same matchup and rationale holds true tonight:

Polanco is a sneaky source of value. The switch-hitter has been stinging the ball as of late, usually enjoying a premium lineup spot for the Twins. White Sox pitcher Derek Holland has been surprisingly good this season, but regression looms. Holland owns a 2.02 ERA, but his 3.68 FIP and .220 BABIP suggests that is more of a mirage than an indication of this true talent level. In other words, don’t be afraid to target some Minnesota hitters against his high-contact profile.

OUTFIELD

Popular Picks: Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon, Yasiel Puig, David Peralta, Jose Bautista, Carlos Gomez, Adam Duvall, Ryan Rua, Seth Smith, Adam Jones

Pivot 1: Ezequiel Carrera – Toronto (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

Carrera has been rounding into form for the Blue Jays, and they’ll probably keep him in the two-hole while riding this hotstreak. The Toronto outfielder has recorded a hit in each of his past 15 starts, bumping his average to .313 on the season. Carrera has racked up five hits with two homers, three RBI, and four runs over his past three starts, and more production could be in line against subpar RHP Chase De Jong (6.75 ERA). Toronto checks in as a top five projected scoring team on this slate, and Carrera should be in the thick of things.

Pivot 2: Robbie Grossman – Minnesota (FanDuel Price: $3,000)

Grossman usually holds a nice lineup spot against left-handed pitching. He’s a switch-hitter who profiles marginally better from the right side of the plate, and there’s some upside for him tonight. As I mentioned earlier with teammate Jorge Polanco, White Sox pitcher Derek Holland isn’t as good as his early season numbers suggest. For this reason, the Twins make for a sneaky-stack in case regression comes crashing down.