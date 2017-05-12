Dose: Keuchel In Control

Friday, May 12, 2017

The Yankees and Astros didn’t feel like waiting until October. They played a playoff game on May 11.

Thursday night felt eerily reminiscent of the 2015 American League Wild Card Game, which also pitted Houston against New York at Yankee Stadium. That game featured a vintage performance by Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who, as fate would have it, was back on the mound Thursday for the start of a four-game set between two American League heavyweights.

Last year was a down season for Keuchel, who spent most of 2016 laboring through a nagging shoulder injury. Thursday that shoulder injury looked like ancient history. Keuchel carved up the Yankees in a six-inning gem, registering a season-high nine strikeouts while holding the Bombers to five hits (all singles) and one unearned run. The left-hander now leads the majors with six victories and also holds the league’s third-lowest ERA at 1.69.

According to teammate Carlos Correa (we’ll get to him in a minute because he played a big role in Thursday night’s victory), Keuchel looks better this year than he did in 2015. MLB Network’s Dan Plesac took it a step further by declaring Keuchel the best pitcher in the American League (you hear that, Chris Sale?). It’s hard to argue with either claim right now.

The only run the Yankees scored on Keuchel’s watch came in the fifth inning when—get this—Jacoby Ellsbury was awarded first base on catcher’s interference, allowing Chase Headley to score from third base. Ellsbury has become the Babe Ruth of catcher’s interference. He’s now had catcher’s interference called on him 28 times in his career, one off the major league record set by Pete Rose. The Yankees had Keuchel on the ropes with the bases loaded and two outs but the Astros escaped on a nifty play by Alex Bregman, who gunned down Gary Sanchez at first to end the inning.

While many of the league’s top hurlers rely on velocity to overwhelm their opponents, Keuchel puts a greater emphasis on deception and pitch sequencing. Keuchel put on a clinic against Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. He started Judge off with a 90 mph fastball for a called strike, then set up outside on the next two pitches (both balls) before Judge fouled off another fastball (88 mph) and whiffed on a slider to end the at-bat. Keuchel used his entire arsenal (fastball, changeup and slider) to neutralize one of the hottest hitters in baseball. There’s no doubt Keuchel was dealing, but Brian McCann deserves credit for calling a great game behind the plate. Being familiar with the Yankees’ tendencies (he played for them from 2014-2016) obviously gave McCann a leg up in preparing for Thursday night’s contest.

The emergence of Gary Sanchez in 2016 made McCann expandable, culminating in his eventual trade to Houston during the offseason. In an ending that only Shakespeare could have written, Sanchez and McCann were both involved in the game’s deciding play. Clinging to a 3-1 lead in the ninth, Houston closer Ken Giles created a jam for himself by walking Aaron Hicks and letting Ellsbury reach on a single to left field. Ellsbury would later steal second, putting the tying run in scoring position with two outs. Sanchez followed by roping a single to left field, scoring Hicks from third. Ellsbury rounded third and headed home, setting up a play at the plate. Jake Marisnick, who replaced Nori Aoki in left field to begin the ninth inning, made a picture-perfect throw to McCann at home, nailing Ellsbury in game-ending fashion.

Though Giles ended up getting the save, Thursday continued his trend of stirring up chaos in the ninth inning. Giles is tied for the American League lead with 10 saves but he’s rarely made it look easy, pitching to an underwhelming 4.20 ERA over 16 outings this year. ERA can be a deceiving stat for relief pitchers as one or two bad outings can erase weeks of progress. But because of the players the Astros traded to get him (top prospects Mark Appel and Vince Velasquez were both sent to Philadelphia), Giles has to be held to a higher standard. The strikeout totals are still there and Giles throws it about as hard as any big leaguer not named Aroldis Chapman. But for a player who’s supposed to be in his prime, Giles has to be considered a mild disappointment.

One player who hasn’t disappointed is Chris Devenski. The right-hander has been a strikeout wizard this year, delivering 42 punch-outs in only 23 innings of work. Devenski worked a pair of scoreless frames on Thursday night while seamlessly bridging the gap between Keuchel and Giles. The 26-year-old began the year in a long relief role but has quickly turned into Houston’s version of Andrew Miller, putting out fires wherever they pop up. Devenski doesn’t offer much in the way of fantasy appeal but his ability to go multiple innings could make him a game-changer in the postseason. His changeup—a pitch he used to strike out Chase Headley, Matt Holliday and Gary Sanchez on Thursday—might be the single-most devastating pitch in baseball right now.

The Astros (24-11) are off to their best 35-game start in franchise history and it’s doubtful they’d be where they are without Carlos Correa. The 22-year-old did the heavy lifting again on Thursday, staking the Astros to an early lead with a two-run blast off Yankees starter Michael Pineda. Correa got off to a sluggish start this year but he’s made that a distant memory by hitting everything in sight over his last eight games. He’s hit .452 during that span with three homers and nine RBI while raising his season average from a tepid .226 to a much more respectable .282. Don’t sleep on George Springer, either. His RBI single on Thursday extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Including the postseason, Keuchel is now 4-1 with a 1.32 ERA in five career starts at Yankee Stadium. The Astros only visit New York once during the regular season but with the way these teams have played in the early going, an October rematch seems like a distinct possibility. That’s a long time to wait, but I’m sure the Yankees aren’t eager to face Dallas Keuchel anytime soon.

AL Quick Hits: Brian Dozier homered in his return to the Twins’ lineup Thursday against the White Sox. He had missed the previous three games with a mild ankle sprain … What in the world is going on with Kevin Kiermaier? Often regarded as the best defensive center fielder in baseball, the two-time Gold Glove winner committed his fourth error of the season in Thursday’s loss to Kansas City. That’s more errors than he had in his previous two years combined … Shoulder inflammation sent Francisco Liriano to the disabled list on Thursday. The Jays are running out of healthy bodies with Liriano, Josh Donaldson (calf), J.A. Happ (elbow), Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) all on the DL … After a difficult first year in Boston, Craig Kimbrel has been lights out in 2017. He pitched an immaculate ninth inning in Thursday’s win over the Brewers, striking out all three hitters he faced while throwing the minimum nine pitches. The Red Sox are 15-0 in games that Kimbrel has pitched this year … The A’s optioned Jharel Cotton to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. The right-hander entered the year as a fantasy sleeper but never quite panned out, going 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA in seven starts before getting sent down … Mike Trout (hamstring) returned from a five-game absence Thursday against the Tigers. He went hitless in four at-bats as the DH, snapping his 17-game hitting streak … Ian Kinsler returned to the Tigers’ lineup on Thursday after missing five games with a hamstring injury. He went 3-for-4 with a walk in Detroit’s 7-1 victory … Twins prospect Jose Berrios will be called up to start Saturday against the Indians. Berrios has pitched to an elite 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Rochester this year, but he struggled in his first taste of the big leagues last season (3-7, 8.02 ERA in 14 starts).

NL Quick Hits: Jeurys Familia was diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder and is headed to St. Louis, where he’ll be evaluated by Dr. Robert Thompson. That’s the same doctor who performed Matt Harvey’s thoracic outlet surgery last summer. Addison Reed will slide into the closer role with Familia on the shelf … Tyler Anderson had his start pushed back from Thursday to Saturday because of knee inflammation. With Anderson unavailable, Jeff Hoffman was called on to make a spot start against the Dodgers. He held his own, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings while setting a career-high with eight strikeouts … The Rockies placed Trevor Story on the disabled list with a left shoulder strain. Ian Desmond has experience at shortstop but it’s unclear if the Rockies would consider putting him there during Story’s absence … The Phillies gave manager Pete Mackanin a one-year contract extension that includes a club option for 2019. Mackanin has been the Phillies’ manager since Ryne Sandberg stepped down midway through the 2015 campaign … Ryan Braun sat out Thursday’s game against the Red Sox and implied that the Brewers will likely place him on the disabled list. Braun had just recovered from a strained flexor tendon when he strained his calf on Wednesday night … The Giants activated Brandon Crawford and Denard Span from the disabled list on Thursday. A groin strain sidelined Crawford for two weeks while a shoulder sprain cost Span nearly three weeks of action … The Dodgers placed Kenta Maeda on the DL with hamstring tightness but something feels fishy about it. Maeda turned in his best start of the season on Wednesday night, scattering five hits and two runs over 8 1/3 innings in a win over Pittsburgh. Unless he overdid it on Wednesday, it looks like the Dodgers may have made up an injury for Maeda to make room for Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip) and Rich Hill (blister) in their starting rotation … Speaking of Ryu, the left-hander was blasted for 10 runs (five earned) in his return Thursday against the Rockies. A bruised hip sent him to the DL earlier this month but he only missed one start … Zack Greinke took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning Thursday against the Pirates but lost it on a solo home run by Gregory Polanco. The former Cy Young winner improved to 4-2 on the year while lowering his ERA to 2.79.