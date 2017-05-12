Podcast: Closers & More

Friday, May 12, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, Drew Silva and guest host Ryan Boyer discuss the many changing closer situations around the league, Jameson Taillon's unfortunate diagnosis, the hot hitting of Aaron Altherr and Yonder Alonso, and much more.

