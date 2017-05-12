Drew Silva

Podcast: Closers & More

Friday, May 12, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, Drew Silva and guest host Ryan Boyer discuss the many changing closer situations around the league, Jameson Taillon's unfortunate diagnosis, the hot hitting of Aaron Altherr and Yonder Alonso, and much more.

 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv@djshort, or @TessQuinlan. Ryan Boyer can be found at @RyanPBoyer.

 

Drew Silva is a baseball editor for Rotoworld and also contributes on NBC Sports' Hardball Talk. He can be found on Twitter.
