The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein

Friday, May 12, 2017

We’re about a quarter of the way through the season, and a Rockies pitcher leads MLB in groundball percentage. Welcome to the big leagues, Kyle Freeland.

The former first-round pick and Denver native has a 66 percent groundball rate this season, which is the highest among qualifying starters since Brett Anderson in 2015. The lefty has used that groundball rate to pitch effectively for the Rockies, with a 2.93 ERA in seven starts. Despite a poor walk rate (4.1 BB/9), Freeland has allowed only seven extra-base hits and one home run to this point.

It should be noted that Freeland’s 3.5 groundball-to-flyball ratio is nearly double what he produced between Double- and Triple-A last season. That’s a number to follow for a pitcher who has never shown great strikeout rates in the minors (career 6.1 K/9) and continues to have trouble throwing strikes.

The groundball formula has been working at Coors Field, with three earned runs or less allowed in three of his four home starts, and Freeland has been nearly perfect on the road. Over the long term, it will be difficult for Freeland to maintain success with his current 1.44 K/BB ratio, even if the groundball rate continues to be so steep. Still, he can be a viable matchup play, like his early-week matchup at Minnesota.

-In the market for more groundball pitchers? Luis Perdomo doesn’t qualify as a league leader yet with only 28.1 innings under his belt this season, but his groundball rate is even higher than Freeland at 70 percent. The Padres starter was overlooked in drafts this year because of a 5.71 ERA last season, but he had a fair 4.30 ERA in the second half last year. With a climbing strikeout rate early this year, he’s intriguing in NL-only and deep mixed leagues.

-The time to add Wade Miley has probably passed, but he remains surprisingly effective. While he leads the AL with 23 walks allowed, the lefty also has a career-best 10.6 K/9 and 2.45 ERA in seven starts. Miley was terrible in 11 starts for the O’s last season, with a 6.17 ERA, but he did have an impressive 9.2 K/9 and 3.67 K/BB ratio. The ERA could be a ticking time bomb with his recent poor control, but Miley still hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start.

-The Dodgers are set to get two pitchers back from the DL next week, both entering the week as two-start pitchers. Brandon McCarthy separated his non-throwing shoulder, so the reason for his absence wasn’t a huge concern given his long history of arm issues. Rich Hill, on the other hand, is returning from blister issues for the second time this season. He’s already been on the DL twice for the problem after missing significant time late last season. Manager Dave Roberts could limit the pair’s innings, but favorable matchups against San Francisco and Miami make them viable options immediately.

-New Arizona fifth starter Zack Godley is off to a quick start, allowing only three earned runs in 12 innings. It’s important to keep in mind sample size, of course, and in this case Godley’s 6.39 ERA in 74.2 innings last season and struggles with walks in the minors this year. There is some reason to keep a watchful eye on Godley, though, with an early two-plus mph increase in velocity this year and a groundball rate above 70 percent between the minors and majors. At worst, he’s an interesting addition in NL-only leagues.

Going Twice…

American League

Strong Plays

Yu Darvish: PHI, @DET

Carlos Carrasco: TB, @HOU

Chris Archer: @CLE, NYY

Andrew Triggs: @SEA, BOS

Decent Plays

Sean Manaea: @SEA, BOS

Marco Estrada: ATL, @BAL

Matt Boyd: BAL, TEX

Joe Musgrove: @MIA, CLE

Jesse Chavez: CHW, @NYM

Jason Hammel: NYY, @MIN

Wade Miley: @DET, TOR

Yovani Gallardo: OAK, CHW

At Your Own Risk

CC Sabathia: @KC, @TB

Chase De Jong: OAK, CHW

Phil Hughes: @COL, @KC

Derek Holland: @LAA, @SEA

Mike Pelfrey: @LAA, @SEA

National League

Strong Plays

Stephen Strasburg: @PIT, @ATL

Rich Hill: @SF, MIA

Decent Plays

John Lackey: CIN, MIL

Brandon McCarthy: @SF, MIA

Chase Anderson: @SD, @CHC

Jimmy Nelson: @SD, @CHC

Kyle Freeland: @MIN, @CIN

Zack Wheeler: @ARI, LAA

Dan Straily: HOU, @LAD

Jerad Eickhoff: @TEX, @PIT

Jaime Garcia: @TOR, WAS

Luis Perdomo: MIL, ARI

Chad Kuhl: WAS, PHI

Zack Godley: NYM, @SD

At Your Own Risk

Jhoulys Chacin: MIL, ARI

Tom Koehler: HOU, @LAD

Matt Cain: LAD, @STL

Bartolo Colon: @TOR, WAS

Bronson Arroyo: @CHC, COL

Streamer City

The following pitchers are generally available in over 50 percent of fantasy leagues and have favorable match-ups this week:

American League

Tuesday, May 16: J.C. Ramirez vs. CHW

The White Sox continue to be baseball’s worst hitting team vs. right-handed pitching (.624 OPS). Ramirez struggled against Detroit in his last start, but he’s been mostly effective as a starter, with a 4.04 ERA and 34/10 K/BB in 35.2 innings (six starts).

Wednesday, May 17: Joe Biagini @ ATL

Biagini is now in Toronto’s rotation, and will likely get an extension with Francisco Liriano on the DL. He threw four scoreless innings in his first start vs. Tampa Bay, and the Braves look like an even more favorable matchup.

Thursday, May 18: Jordan Montgomery @ KC

It’s almost cheating to spot start a lefty vs. the Royals. Kansas City is hitting just .199 with a .550 OPS vs. left-handed pitching.

National League

Wednesday, May 17: Hyun-Jin Ryu @ SF

Ryu was blasted at Coors Field on Thursday, but there’s reason to expect a rebound vs. the Giants. They have the second lowest OPS in the NL vs. lefties (.644).

Wednesday, May 17: Matt Garza @ SD

Garza has quietly been very good since coming off the DL, with a 2.55 ERA in three starts and 15/3 K/BB. As expected, San Diego’s offense hasn’t been very good this season.

Thursday, May 18: Tyler Chatwood @ MIN

Chatwood’s prowess away from Coors Field last year was mentioned earlier in this space. It continues in 2017, with a 3.98 ERA in three starts after posting a 1.69 ERA in 13 starts last season.

Total Games

American League

6: BAL, BOS, CLE, DET, HOU, KC, LAA, MIN, NYY, TB, TEX

7: CHW, OAK, SEA, TOR

National League

5: STL

6: ARI, CHC, CIN, COL, NYM, PHI, PIT, SF, WAS

7: ATL, LAD, MIA, MIL, SD

The Infirmary

Here’s some injuries to prominent players over the last week, and other players to watch for in the coming week. You can get a full listing of injured players at Rotoworld's Injury Page.

Brett Anderson: Out indefinitely (back)

Ryan Braun: Out indefinitely (calf, elbow)

Zach Britton: Out 6-8 weeks (elbow)

Jeurys Familia: Out indefinitely (shoulder)

Adeiny Hechavarria: Out indefinitely (oblique)

Jason Heyward: Could return in mid-May (finger)

Hisashi Iwakuma: Out indefinitely (knee, shoulder)

Ian Kennedy: Could return in mid-May (hamstring)

Francisco Liriano Out indefinitely (shoulder)

Kenta Maeda: Out indefinitely (hamstring)

Russell Martin: Could return in mid-May (shoulder)

Martin Prado: Out indefinitely (hamstring)

Trevor Story: Out indefinitely (shoulder)

Jameson Taillon: Out indefinitely (cancer)

Andrew Toles: Out for the season (knee)