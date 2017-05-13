Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix

Saturday, May 13, 2017

The Rangers were flying high heading into Friday's showdown against the Athletics, coming off of a comeback victory against the Padres on Thursday. The Rangers rallied from a 2-1 deficit, pushing four runs across in the final frame, capped off by a three-run walk-off home run from Mike Napoli.

Little did they know, that a similar fate awaited them on Friday.

Once again, the Rangers trailed heading into the ninth inning, again by a score of 2-1. After roughing up Brandon Maurer in the ninth inning on Thursday, Santiago Casilla was the foe who stood between them and victory on Friday night.

Jonathan Lucroy got the ball rolling with a leadoff single. Pinch-runner Pete Kozma advanced to third on a single by Rougned Odor, putting the tying run just 90 feet away for Thursday's hero.

Napoli walloped a Santiago Casilla offering deep to left field. It stayed in the park, but was plenty deep enough to plate Kozma with the tying run and charge Casilla with his second blown save of the season.

Carlos Gomez then nearly ended the game with a double to right-center, but Odor was held up at third base. With an open base at first, most assumed that the Athletics would pitch around Joey Gallo and go after Delino Deshields. Even Gallo didn't think he'd get anything good to hit.

Gallo battled to a full count, then crushed an inside fastball off of the foul pole in right field for a three-run walk-off homer. The exact same result from Thursday night, same score and all.

For the Rangers, it's their fourth consecutive victory, matching their season high. They now sit at 17-20, 8 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

For Gallo, it's another feather in the cap for the 23-year-old slugger who has made a major impact on a team that he wasn't even supposed to be on coming out of spring training.

Filling in for the injured Adrian Beltre, Gallo has blasted 12 home runs, the second highest total in the American League. His 27 runs batted in lead all Rangers. His Achilles heel has always been strikeouts, an issue that has continued to plague him this season. He owns a jaw-dropping 39.7% strikeout rate, with a league-leading 54 whiffs in 136 plate appearances.

Even with the impressive power though, he's hitting just .203/.309/.559 on the season. It will be interesting to see what the Rangers do once Adrian Beltre returns from the disabled list, whether Gallo stays on in a part-time role, or heads back to Triple-A to continue getting everyday at-bats.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Ring the Bell

Cody Bellinger continued the torrid start to his big league career by launching his seventh home run of the season in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

What was impressive about this blast, is that it came off of left-hander Jake McGee. It was just the 10th home run that the hard-throwing southpaw had surrendered to a left-handed batter in his career. It's Bellinger's first career home run against a left-handed pitcher. He has held his own in the early-going against southpaws, going 6-for-17 with six RBI.

It hasn't mattered who Bellinger has faced so far, he's crushing everyone. The 21-year-old is now hitting .323/.391/.726 with seven homers, 17 runs scored, 18 RBI and a stolen base in his first 69 plate appearances at the major league level.

With Friday's homer, he joined Matt Kemp as the only players in Dodgers' history to blast seven or more home runs through their first 16 major league games.

Any talk about sending him back to the minors once Adrian Gonzalez returns from the disabled list has been squashed.

If for some inexplicable reason he's still available on the waiver wire in your shallow mixed league, now would be the time to pounce.

All Rise for Berrios

After weeks of putting it off, the Twins have finally recalled top pitching prospect Jose Berrios from Triple-A and he'll make his season debut against the Indians on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had been dominating at Triple-A Rochester, registering a 1.13 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 39/8 K/BB ratio across 39 2/3 innings in his six starts.

His strikeout upside is immense, which immediately makes him an option in all mixed leagues.

Obviously, things didn't go well for him as a 21-year-old rookie in 2016. Berrios pitched to a jaw-dropping 8.02 ERA and 1.87 WHIP over 58 1/3 innings in his 14 starts. Hopefully, he'll be able to use that as a learning experience and be able to avoid many of the mistakes that he made last time around.

The most important thing for Berrios is his command. He walked 35 batters in 58 1/3 innings in 2016 and that simply isn't going to cut it. His walk rate has been much improved in the minors this season and he needs to carry over those gains in order to have success at the major league level.

While everyone hit him hard last season, he exhibited a reverse platoon split, with right-handed batters slashing .330/.425/.609 with seven homers against him in 115 at-bats in 2016. He needs to do a much better job here as well.

Given the current state of the Twins' rotation, he'd have to really struggle once again in order to get sent back to Triple-A. The Twins, and fantasy owners, are now hopeful that he's here for the long haul.





American League Quick Hits: Matt Shoemaker struck out seven over six scoreless innings in a win over the Tigers... Leury Garcia notched the first multi-homer game of his career in a loss to the Padres... He was starting in place of Tim Anderson, who will miss the entire weekend series against the Padres to attend the funeral of a close friend... Andrew Cashner allowed just one run over six innings against the Athletics, lowering his ERA to 2.43... Kelvin Herrera locked down his third save of the week in a win over the Orioles... Alex Gordon was pulled from Friday's game due to minor tightness in his right groin. He's considered day-to-day... Lance McCullers hurled six shutout innings in a victory over the Yankees and now sports a 2.98 ERA and 57/13 K/BB ratio through 48 1/3 innings on the season... Brian McCann blasted a three-run homer in a win over the Yankees... Jose Bautista launched a two-run homer in a victory over the Mariners... Joe Biagini fired five scoreless innings in that contest and hasn't allowed a run in nine innings spanning hi first two MLB starts... Miguel Sano's first-inning solo homer was enough to beat the Indians on Friday... Ervin Santana pitched seven scoreless innings to earn his sixth win of the year. He owns a spectacular 1.50 ERA and 0.81 WHIP through 54 frames... Sean Manaea (shoulder) is set to rejoin the A's rotation on Monday... J.D. Martinez (foot) went 1-for-3 in his season debut... Marco Hernandez is expected to have season-ending surgery on his left shoulder... The Mariners are hopeful that James Paxton (forearm) will rejoin the rotation in two weeks... Mitch Haniger (oblique) has been cleared to hit off of a tee.. Felix Hernandez (shoulder) had his throwing program shut down after feeling renewed soreness while playing catch this week... Robinson Cano missed his second straight start with a sore quad... Steven Souza sat out again with his injured thumb but is expected to return this weekend... Hanley Ramirez missed another game with his sore trapezius muscle.





National League Quick Hits: Brandon Drury went 3-for-5 and crushed a three-run homer in a rout of the Pirates. He's now hitting .325/.363/.504... Willson Contreras clubbed a pair of homers off of Mike Leake, powering the Cubs to a 3-2 win over the Cardinals... Eddie Butler fired six shutout innings in his Cubs' debut... Addison Russell (shoulder) walked as a pinch-hitter but still looks unlikely to return to the starting lineup on Saturday... Austin Hedges crushed his eighth home run, the top mark for all MLB catchers, but is slashing just .196/.250/.458... Brandon Maurer rebounded from Thursday's disaster to record his fifth save of the season... Matt Garza delivered another quality start in a victory over the Mets and may actually have some mixed league appeal. He owns a 2.66 ERA and 19/5 K/BB ratio across 23 2/3 innings... Matt Harvey struggled in his return from suspension, allowing five runs (and three home runs) over five-plus innings in a loss to the Brewers... Eric Sogard, who was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day, had a jack and a bag in a win over the Mets... Neil Walker went 3-for-3 and homered in a losing effort there... Lucas Duda (elbow) went 1-for-4 with a double in his return from the disabled list... Chris Iannetta was removed from Friday's game after getting drilled in the face by a 93 mph fastball from Johnny Barbato. He was taken to the hospital for further examination, but was up and walking around... Kris Bryant was a late scratch from Friday's game due to a stomach illness and will not play on Saturday either... Tyler Flowers homered and plated four runs in a win over the Marlins... Jon Jay left Friday's game due to back spasms. He's day-to-day... Zack Godley will remain in the D'Backs rotation and will start on Monday against the Mets... The Marlins purchased the contract of veteran infielder Mike Aviles... David Freese and Adam Frazier returned to the Pirates from the disabled list... Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (elbow) are scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game on Saturday... Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) has resumed baseball activities... Jeurys Familia (blood clot) is expected to miss several months after undergoing surgery and may not make it back this season... Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) returned to the Mets' lineup on Friday... Friday's game between the Nationals and Phillies was rained out, they'll make it up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday... Brewers' manager Craig Counsell indicated that he'll give Neftali Feliz a break from the closer's role, with Corey Knebel the most likely candidate to take over... Ryan Braun was placed on the 10-day DL with a minor left calf injury. He's expected to only miss the minimum time... Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) is on track to return on Tuesday... Dexter Fowler (shoulder) returned to the Cardinals' lineup on Friday for the first time in a week... Kenta Maeda was placed on the 10-day DL with a minor hamstring issue that he's been battling for weeks. He's expected to miss only one start.