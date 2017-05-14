Dose: It's All Happ-ening

Sunday, May 14, 2017

Welcome to the big leagues, kid. Now, go hit Carlos Martinez.



That was the task of Ian Happ, who was promoted and promptly inserted into the starting lineup Saturday for the Cubs' game against the Cardinals. And while the Cubs lost the game, all was not lost for the 22-year-old.



Happ went down and got a Martinez offering in the seventh inning, golfing it into right-center field for a two-run homer, his first in the majors. It was also his first hit as a member of the Cubs.



"He was never overwhelmed being here today," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Happ. "He walked in, put his uniform on, went out there and kicked the bench and shook hands and hit a homer."



Walking in and hitting has been what Happ has done since being drafted in the first round, ninth overall, by the Cubs in 2015. Happ has hit at basically every stop, owning a .275/.362/.472 line in three seasons in the minors.



The Cubs have no shortage of ailments -- Kris Bryant, Addison Russell, Ben Zobrist and Jon Jay are all dealing with minor things at present -- and even when healthy, players like Kyle Schwarber have struggled to start the year, opening the door for Happ to continue to get playing time if he's hitting. Saturday was a good start, and Maddon didn't limit his options when asked about Happ's outlook.



"We needed him and he's here. How long is he going to stay? I have no idea," Maddon said. "It could be short, it could be longer than that. I don't know."



While he's around, he should be owned in the wide majority of fantasy leagues.





Snell Demoted To Triple-A



Control has plagued Blake Snell from the outset of his major league career.



After Saturday's outing, it was the Rays who took control of the situation.



The club demoted Snell to Triple-A Durham Saturday after he allowed six runs over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Red Sox. The loss dropped Snell to 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA through eight starts.



The primary issue for the 24-year-old, both this year and last, has been walks. Snell walked 51 hitters in 89 innings in his rookie year, and he's issued 25 free passes in 42 frames so far this year. And where he was striking out more than a batter per inning in 2016, Snell has been less dominant in that category this year, leading to the inflated earned run average.



"I believe in myself a lot," Snell said following Saturday's start. "I'm aware of what I'm doing, and I need to be better. I know I can. So, it's frustrating that I'm not doing what I know I can do."



Ryne Stanek was recalled to take Snell's place, but Stanek is a reliever and won't replace the southpaw in the rotation. That job will go to Erasmo Ramirez, who once again becomes an AL-only piece -- but nothing more -- with the move.



Berrios Finds His MLB Groove



For Jose Berrios, the 15th time was the charm.



After a 2016 rookie season full of disappointing turns, Berrios was recalled this week and showed what he could do Saturday, limiting the Indians to two hits and one run over 7 2/3 innings in a win. Berrios struck out four while walking one, holding down one of the most potent offenses in the league.



"That was my best fastball command," Berrios said after the game. "I learned from the bad outings last year, and the good outings I got confidence from."



Confidence may have been the only thing missing from his 2016 outings, as the soon-to-be 23-year-old certainly doesn't lack in ability. Between those disappointing major league stints, Berrios has dominated his minor league competition, including going 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings at Triple-A Rochester prior to his promotion.



If Berrios is still available in your league, snatch him up and hope Saturday was a sign of things to come.



"You have to be excited about the performance we received from him," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "The kid got a lot of attention. One, about his potential and, two, the difficulty he's had making the transition up here."



National League Quick Hits: After signing a $21.65 million contract extension earlier in the day, Bryce Harper hit a walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead his club to a 6-4 win over the Phillies on Saturday. He is having a video game style season, slashing .368/.493/.726 with 11 home runs, 39 runs scored and 31 RBI in 32 games ... Jeurys Familia (shoulder) can resume throwing in six weeks. Familia underwent surgery Friday to "repair a blockage of the posterior circumflex humeral artery on his right side." The surgery calls for a 3-4 month recovery, which means we won't see Familia until at least August. Addison Reed will handle save chances in his absence ... Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reports the Phillies will "listen" on offers for Jeremy Hellickson. With Hellickson headed for free agency after this season, the rebuilding Phillies would likely jump at the chance to trade him if the right offer came along. Per Cafardo, the Phillies are targeting prospects to beef up their farm system ... Asdrubal Cabrera aggravated his thumb injury Saturday against the Brewers. Cabrera came out at the start of the seventh inning with Jose Reyes taking his place at shortstop. Manager Terry Collins said Cabrera will "get a day," so we won't see him in Sunday's series finale ... Justin Bour homered in his third straight game Saturday against the Braves. For the second day in a row, the dinger was a solo shot. Bour now has seven homers on the year after entering Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with four. ... Julio Teheran pitched six shutout innings, and the Braves held on to beat the Marlins 2-1 on Saturday. Teheran gave up three hits -- all three of them doubles -- with two walks and four strikeouts on the night. It was his best showing in more than a month, and just his second quality start since April 14. Overall, the 26-year-old is 3-3 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 34/22 K/BB ratio ... Travis Shaw went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored as the Brewers crushed the Mets 11-4 on Saturday. It was his eighth homer of the season, giving him 30 RBI, fifth-most in the National League.



American League Quick Hits: J.D. Martinez homered twice, including hitting the game-winning homer in the top of the ninth inning, Saturday against the Angels. Welcome back, indeed ... Robinson Cano (quad) remained out of the Mariners' lineup for Saturday afternoon's tilt against the Blue Jays. It the third straight game that Cano has missed with the ailment ... Chris Sale scattered two hits and three runs over seven stellar frames Saturday in the Red Sox’s win over the Rays. He totaled 12 strikeouts while issuing just two walks. Sale joined Pedro Martinez and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers in American League history to log at least 10 strikeouts in seven straight starts ... the Mariners announced Saturday that Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with right shoulder inflammation. While it's encouraging that the MRI didn't find any structural damage, it's a tough blow for Iwakuma owners who may not want to wait a month or two before getting the right-hander back. Christian Bergman filled in for him on Friday and could have a chance to stick in the M's rotation for awhile given all of their injuries ... Ryan Weber is headed to a doctor to have his shoulder examined. Weber lasted just 52 pitches Saturday in his Mariners debut, bowing out with shoulder tightness after 3 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays ... Nate Karns struck out 12 while allowing two runs over five innings, and the Royals edged the Orioles 4-3 on Saturday. For as good as he was, Karns didn't factor in the decision, exiting before the game was decided in the sixth. He gave up a pair of solo homers among his five hits allowed, and the 12 strikeouts were a career high for a single game. It was the second consecutive start in which the 29-year-old got to double digits with his strikeout total, after he fanned 10 Rays in a win his last time out.