McCarthyism Rising

Welcome back to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship. As always, the column will run on Sundays and Wednesdays to better prepare you for the thin Monday and Thursday schedules.

To this point, Major League Baseball has kindly supplied us with over 10 games nearly every day. This Monday, we have only eight games to target. If you have a flexible roster, prepare to make some waiver claims.

Pitchers to Use

Despite the thin slate, I count seven viable streaming pitchers. Unfortunately, none of them should be considered safe or high ceiling. They're candidates for a quality start and a win. Ratio help is unlikely.

Brandon McCarthy may be the most talented of the bunch – at least in an actualized sense. When he's healthy, few pitchers can mimic McCarthy's craftiness on the bump. It allows his average stuff to play up. He's limited hard contact. The Giants lineup isn't a difficult opponent, although they're stingy with regards to strikeouts. The game is at pitcher friendly AT&T Park. The venue should help to mitigate McCarthy's occasional issues with home runs.

Zack Godley makes for a very interesting high risk, high reward play. He's on track to make two starts this week. He combines a high ground ball rate with a wipeout curve ball. The bendy ball is inching towards becoming his primary offering. It helps to explain why he has 12 strikeouts in 12 innings. The positive traits come with a downside – he allows a lot of hard contact. True, most of it is on the ground, but he tends to struggle with home runs when the ball is elevated. Godley is only six percent owned versus a battered Mets lineup.

Luis Perdomo is only three percent owned. He possesses a near-identical skill set to Godley, except he'll receive less run support. Perdomo also actually limits hard contact – he currently leads the league with a 20.7 percent hard contact rate. Most pitchers are in the 30 percent range. Perdomo's sinker is an average offering. It allows too many hits, but they're nearly all singles. His curve has the potential to be an elite offering. He just needs to finish rounding out the repertoire. He's opposed by the volatile Brewers.

You'll find Chase Anderson opposite Perdomo. The righty is off to a hot start with a 2.97 ERA. Glance beneath the hood and you'll find the exact same pitcher who posted a 4.35 ERA from 2015 to 2016. That's usable with the right matchup. For example, a strikeout prone Padres lineup at pitcher friendly Petco Park.

Other pitchers to try include Jesse Chavez versus the White Sox and Joe Musgrove at Dan Straily. Chavez should receive run support aplenty – his opponent is Mike Pelfrey. Both sides of the Musgrove-Straily pairing are risky, but there's quality start potential to be had.

Pitchers to Abuse

I mentioned Pelfrey with regards to Chavez. Check out the numbers – a 5.21 ERA with 2.84 K/9 and 3.32 BB/9. Everything is in play when Pelfrey pitches. He does limit home runs. His fortune is decided entirely by BABIP.

Mike Bolsinger tends to wither any time he makes a spot start. He has a career 4.57 ERA with most of the good innings coming in 2015. I anticipate a barrage of hits and home runs from the Braves offense. This could be a high scoring game considering how much Bartolo Colon has struggled. While it's tempting to write off The Rotund One, many of his runs can be traced to an unusually low 55.8 percent left on base rate. Everything else looks like typical Colon.

Matt Cain has pitched surprisingly well in six of seven outings. The other start was a nine-run disaster. Cain no longer has the stuff to survive as more than a spot start. Meltdowns will be increasingly common. Look for the Dodgers to benefit tomorrow.

Hitters: Power

Since very few aces are on the bump tomorrow, we have plenty of bats to discuss. I'm aggressively targeting Danny Valencia and Taylor Motter versus Sean Manaea. The Athletics southpaw is returning from the disabled list. I expect some rust. Valencia has fully recovered from a slow start. He has a long history of lefty mashing. Motter remains something of an unknown quantity. However, he combines all the traits of a home run threat – hard contact, high pull rate, and fly balls. Motter also has speed and multi-position eligibility, making him a true fantasy weapon.

Yovani Gallardo has recovered some of his swagger. An increase in velocity has him living between the “to use” and “to abuse” pitcher lists. That means we can still target hitters against him. Gallardo is a ground ball pitcher which could benefit Matt Joyce and Jed Lowrie. Both hitters appear to be making an effort at hitting more fly balls – especially Lowrie. He has nearly twice as many flies as grounders to go with a 40 percent hard hit rate. I recommend rostering him permanently in deep 12-team mixed formats.

Justin Smoak may have finally made real progress. He's always had more hard contact and line drives than his actual results implied. Now he's cut the strikeout rate below 21 percent by making contact on nearly everything in the strike zone. Whether or not he can sustain such a contact rate is another matter. If he does, we're looking at a 20 to 25 home run cleanup hitter with a solid average. He – along with Steve Pearce – face Colon.

A whole slew of Mets face Godley. Ideally, you'd only target fly ball hitters against him. Unfortunately, Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes skew towards ground balls. Curtis Granderson and Lucas Duda are the guys to target – they both have around a 54 percent fly ball rate this season. Neil Walker also hits more fly balls than grounders.

Anderson tries – often unsuccessfully – to induce grounders. If he's working low in the zone against Ryan Schimpf, Yangervis Solarte, Austin Hedges, or Hunter Renfroe, we're going to see some home runs.

Other targets include Domingo Santana, Jett Bandy, Chris Taylor, Christian Arroyo, Luis Valbuena, David Peralta, Josh Reddick, and Derek Dietrich. Bandy's fly ball tendencies make him a plus matchup versus Perdomo.

Hitters: Speed

The speed crew remains thin but potent. Kevin Pillar is quickly playing his way off the waiver wire. He has enough power, speed, and batting average to fit on nearly any roster. As the Blue Jays leadoff man, he'll also score nearly 100 runs. His shortcomings are RBI and OBP. He played through nagging injury last season.

Cameron Maybin is hidden in the bottom half of a forgettable Angels lineup. A low .232 BABIP has ruined his batting line to this point. However, despite a terrible average and OBP, Maybin already has six stolen bases. He's very likely to reach base versus Pelfrey, and I have to think he'll want to show off the wheels.

Hernan Perez is batting third in Ryan Braun's absence. And despite an ice cold start, he's actually outperforming his breakthrough 2016 numbers. Perez is slashing .277/.327/.535 on the year - .333/.386/.667 if you ignore the first half of April. The power has been louder than his speed to this point, but I expect those traits to flip going forward. He offers a bit of everything with eligibility all over the field.

Other options include Manuel Margot, Jose Reyes, Denard Span (no steals!), and Rajai Davis.