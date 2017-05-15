Dose: Spoilers of Ceremony

Monday, May 15, 2017

After all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding the jersey retirement ceremony of legendary Yankees’ shortstop Derek Jeter on Sunday, there was still another game to be played.

The Yankees had rallied to win the first game of the doubleheader and were trotting out Masahiro Tanaka in an effort to extend the day of celebration and bring home another victory. The Astros had other plans.

George Springer started the game out with a bang, launching a solo home run into Monument Park in center field. He was immediately followed by a solo homer off the bat of Josh Reddick, and the rout was on.

The Astros would push across six total runs in the first inning, the last four coming on a grand slam off the bat of Alex Bregman. It was the first home run of the season for the Astros’ young third baseman. Fittingly, he dons the number two on his jersey in honor of Jeter.

The second frame wasn’t much better for Tanaka, who served up another homer to George Springer and allowed another run before mercifully departing. His final line read eight earned runs on seven hits in only 1 2/3 innings of work.

The supposed ace of the Yankees’ staff now boasts a painful 5.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 35/12 K/BB ratio through 45 innings in his eight starts this season. Those brutal numbers include a complete game shutout against the Red Sox, or they’d be even worse.

As a club, the Yankees’ have had their share of troubles in the starting rotation this season. As a unit, Yankees’ starters own a 4.60 ERA, the second worst mark in the American League. Despite those struggles, the Yankees still sit at 22-13 heading into play on Monday, the best mark in the American League East and the second best record in the league.

A large reason for that success has been their shutdown bullpen that has been able to bridge the gap from the middle to the late innings when their starters have failed to work deep into games.

It’s that area of the club that took the biggest blow on Sunday when it was announced that Aroldis Chapman would miss the next month of action due to rotator cuff inflammation in his pitching shoulder. He’ll be shut down completely from throwing for the next two weeks before he’s re-evaluated.

The good news, is that an MRI revealed no structural damage, so the Yankees are hopeful that the can carefully manage this issue without it becoming a larger problem.

In the meantime, Dellin Betances will assume the closer’s role while Tyler Clippard slides into the primary setup role in the eighth inning. While both hurlers have worlds of experience in high-leverage situations, the bullpen as a whole becomes much weaker with everyone sliding back an inning.

Pollock Pulled

The Yankees weren’t the only club who experienced bad news on the injury front on Sunday. The Diamondbacks actually had a pair of star outfielders leave Sunday’s game with injuries.

David Peralta was lifted midway through the game due to tightness in his right glute. His injury doesn’t appear to be major and he should be able to avoid any time on the disabled list, even if he is forced to miss a game or two. D’Backs fans and fantasy owners alike can breathe a sigh of relief there.

The more troubling injury was to star center fielder A.J. Pollock. Pollock was pulled from Sunday’s game for a pinch runner after singling in the bottom of the tenth inning. The club announced shortly after that his exit was the result of a right groin injury.

That’s worrisome because it’s the same issue that ended Pollock’s season prematurely in September last year. It’s also an injury that cropped back up and caused him to miss time during spring training.

Pollock voiced his frustration after the game, seemingly indicating that it could be more than a day-to-day type of injury and that he could be headed for the disabled list.

The 29-year-old is one of the more dynamic players in the league, when he’s able to stay on the field. Unfortunately, those times have been far and few between over the last several years. Only twice in his career has Pollock managed to play in more than 75 games.

He’s off to a terrific start this season, slashing .299/.337/.455 with a pair of homers, 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases through 37 games. It’s the type of production that’s very difficult for fantasy owners to replace. For now, we’ll have to hold our collective breaths until the club gives a timeline on how much time he could miss.





American League Quick Hits: Carlos Gomez also left Sunday’s game with an injury issue, suffering a right hamstring strain in a victory over the Athletics. He’s scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, after which the club should have a better prognosis on the severity of the issue and how much time he stands to miss… Steve Pearce was lifted from Sunday’s game with right calf tightness. He’s also scheduled to undergo an MRI exam… Drew Pomeranz left Sunday’s start against the Rays with tightness in his left triceps. It’s the same issue he dealt with in spring training and could lead to a trip to the disabled list… Drew Butera had three hits and a homer in a win over the Orioles… Chris Davis reached base safely in all five plate appearances and homered in a loss to the Royals… Mike Trout homered and stole a pair of bases, leading the Angels past the Tigers… Cameron Maybin swiped three bases against his former club there… Alex Meyer hurled 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball while striking out seven in an impressive victory… Steven Souza clubbed a three-run homer as the Rays routed the Red Sox… Aaron Judge socked his 14th dinger of the season as the Yankees took the first game of Sunday’s twin bill… The White Sox gave up on the struggling Cody Asche, optioning him to Triple-A Charlotte… Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) played in a simulated game on Sunday and is on track to rejoin the Blue Jays midweek… Kevin Pillar belted a walk-off homer off of Edwin Diaz to send the Jays’ fans home happy… Aaron Sanchez allowed just one unearned run over five innings in his return to the rotation… Jason Kipnis went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers to lead the Indians past the Twins… Shin-Soo Choo sat out Sunday due to stiffness in his lower back… Yunel Escobar sat out due to a tight right hamstring for which he underwent an MRI on Sunday… David Price’s scheduled minor league rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket was rained out on Sunday.





National League Quick Hits: Devin Mesoraco was forced to leave Sunday’s game with what is being described as minor hamstring tightness. He’s considered day-to-day… Tim Adleman left his start early due to a stiff neck, but is expected to make his next scheduled start… Travis Shaw was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Mets with a right index finger injury. While it doesn’t sound serious, make sure to check back on his status before setting lineups on Monday… The Diamondbacks placed Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion DL… Michael Taylor clubbed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Nationals to a 6-5 win over the Phillies in the nightcap of their doubleheader… Jose Osuna belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the Diamondbacks… Paul Goldschmidt clobbered his ninth and tenth home runs in a losing effort against the Pirates… Brandon Belt launched his seventh homer and has now left the yard three times in his last four contests… Nolan Arenado ripped his ninth homer in Sunday’s win over the Dodgers… Filling in for the injured Trevor Story, Pat Valaika homered twice in that victory… Keon Broxton, Jonathan Villar and Manny Pina went deep in comeback victory over the Mets… Michael Conforto finished a single shy of the cycle and scored four times in a loss to the Brewers… Yadier Molina left the yard twice in a win over the Cubs… Adam Wainwright turned back the clock and fired seven shutout innings in that one… Aaron Altherr crushed his eighth home run of the season as the Phillies rallied late to take the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader from the Nationals… Gio Gonzalez pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a tough luck no-decision there… Hector Neris worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fourth save of the season… Matt Albers picked up his second save with a clean ninth inning in the nightcap after Shawn Kelley blew a save chance in the first game… Amir Garrett is expected to rejoin the Reds’ starting rotation this week… Mark Melancon (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session on Monday and could rejoin the Giants midweek… Hunter Pence (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Sunday and could be heading to the disabled list…David Dahl (rib) still isn’t close to a return according to manager Bud Black, while Tom Murphy (wrist) is “closer than you’d think” to returning.