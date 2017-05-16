Daily Dose: Perdomo Producing

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Luis Perdomo wound up with a 5.71 ERA for the Padres last season, which is certainly forgivable considering the Rule 5 pick was making a jump from A-ball. The 24-year-old looks like he might be starting to figure things out in his sophomore campaign.

Perdomo posted his fourth straight quality start on Monday against the Brewers, allowing three runs across six innings while notching a career-high nine strikeouts. The right-hander didn’t walk anyone, and he added an RBI triple and a double at the plate for good measure.

Over his last four outings, Perdomo boasts a 3.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 26/6 K/BB ratio over 24 innings of work. Perdomo also holds the best groundball rate in baseball, which, when combined with the righty now striking out a batter per inning, makes him very interesting.

Perdomo certainly isn’t a finished product yet and he plays for probably the worst team in baseball, so he’s really going to have to work for his wins (the Padres’ bullpen blew his lead Monday, so he remains winless on the year). Still, the young right-hander is at least at the point where he’s streamable in favorable matchups.

M*A*S*H Mets

The Mets often seem befuddled, and particularly so when it comes to handling injuries. The case with Asdrubal Cabrera has been no different.

Cabrera suffered a left thumb injury back on May 6 on a failed diving attempt at a Marcell Ozuna single. The Mets decided against placing him on the disabled list after X-rays and an MRI came back negative, but he didn’t start a game for nearly a week and in his second game back in the lineup on Saturday he aggravated the ailment.

The Mets then said they would make a decision prior to Monday’s game as to whether Cabrera would be put on the DL. Then they changed their minds and said they’d wait until Tuesday. So, Cabrera will have made two starts in eight games since originally suffering the injury, but we’re still not sure if he’s going on the DL. The Mets did shoot down a report that said Cabrera has ligament damage, saying it’s sprained joint he’s dealing with. That’s good news, at least, as a ligament tear would have led to a lengthy absence.

“The ligament is not affected,” assistant general manager John Ricco said. “It’s a joint. We have to see how he feels [Tuesday]. To his credit, he wants to keep fighting.”

The Mets seem likely to relent this time around and finally DL Cabrera, but even if they do they’re not going to promote top prospect Amed Rosario. “We like what he’s doing down there, but we think he needs more time,” Ricco said of Rosario. The 21-year-old entered play Monday at Triple-A Las Vegas with a .359/.401/.493 batting line, two homers and seven steals, and he ripped another homer Monday. Jose Reyes has fallen into a funk again after a nice stretch, but the Mets appear content to ride with him at shortstop and T.J. Rivera at third base while Cabrera is out.

There was some other Mets injury news Monday. Don’t worry, it’s positive!

Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) was set to begin a running program on Monday. The running program is expected to take 5-6 days to complete, putting the outfielder on track for activation in about a week if all goes well. Cespedes has been on the shelf since April 28 with a strained left hamstring.

The Mets could also get a couple pitchers back before long, as both Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (elbow) will begin rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Thursday. Matz is working his way back from a flexor strain, while Lugo is attempting to pitch through a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. The two hurlers are on similar timetables, as the hope is they’ll become options for the Mets in early June. Matz will certainly rejoin the rotation if healthy, and Lugo might, too, with Noah Syndergaard (lat) sidelined and Robert Gsellman (7.07 ERA) struggling.

Pollock Parked on DL

The news with A.J. Pollock could have been worse, but it sounds like we’re still not going to see him for a while.

One day after exiting Sunday’s game with a strained right groin, Pollock was placed on the disabled list Monday. The good news is the strain is the Grade 1 variety, which is the least severe. However, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was adamant that the club would be cautious with Pollock’s recovery and not rush him back.

"We're presently putting together a road map as to what the [rehab] process will be," Lovullo said. "We aren't going to rush through any of this process. When he returns, he's going to be 100 percent, he's going to be ahead of this injury and ready to contribute at the level he was contributing at prior to the injury."

Pollock was off to a nice .299/.337/.455 start at the plate this season, with two home runs, 11 RBI and 26 runs scored. Only Billy Hamilton has more stolen bases than Pollock’s 11 pilfers, as he’s run wild on a D’Backs club that’s tied for the major league lead in steals under first-year skipper Lovullo. Needless to say, Pollock’s absence leaves a major void for his fantasy owners.

Reymond Fuentes took Pollock’s spot on the roster and also filled in in center field and in the leadoff spot Monday versus the Mets (he went 1-for-5 with a single and three strikeouts). If the 26-year-old gets regular playing time – and especially if he spends more time in the leadoff spot -- he could potentially have deep-league value with his ability to steal bases on a team that’s clearly being aggressive on the bases. However, Gregor Blanco is also expected to see starts in center field, and the two could kill each other's deep-league potential.

American League Quick Hits: Josh Donaldson (calf) could potentially be activated from the disabled list as soon as this weekend … Mitch Haniger (oblique) took some light swings in a batting cage on Monday and hopes to begin a rehab assignment this weekend … James Paxton (forearm) is tentatively schedule to throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday. He hopes to rejoin the Mariners’ rotation during the May 26-28 series against the Red Sox … Carlos Gomez (hamstring) will be placed on the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks … Mike Trout homered for the fourth game in a row in Monday’s win over the White Sox … Carlos Carrasco was pulled from Monday's start against the Rays due to left pectoral tightness. The Indians think he’ll be OK, but he’ll be re-evaluated Tuesday … Robinson Cano (quad) missed a fifth straight start Monday but is expected back in the Mariners' lineup Tuesday … Justin Smoak reached base four times and cranked his eighth homer in Monday’s loss to the Braves … Yulieski Gurriel slugged a grand slam Monday in the Astros' defeat of the Marlins … Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-2 with a homer, a walk, and two runs scored Monday in the Rays' loss to the Indians … Jose Altuve finished 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in the Astros' victory over the Marlins on Monday … An MRI on Drew Pomeranz's left triceps showed no change from previous tests and he's expected to make his next start … Yunel Escobar will miss 2-4 weeks with a strained left hamstring … Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) is expected to be activated for the Blue Jays’ series in Atlanta that begins Wednesday … Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed Monday that Erasmo Ramirez will move into the rotation following the demotion of Blake Snell … Steve Pearce landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain … Brandon Guyer is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a left wrist sprain …

National League Quick Hits: Mark Melancon (elbow) threw a successful 22-pitch bullpen session Monday. The closer isn’t expected to be activated when first eligible Tuesday, but it sounds like he’ll probably be ready later this week … Justin Bour went 3-for-4 with a solo homer Monday in the Marlins' loss to the Astros. He’s gone deep four times over his last five games … Hunter Pence (hamstring) landed on the disabled list Monday. For what it’s worth, the veteran outfielder thinks he’ll be ready around when he's eligible on May 23 … Buster Posey homered for the fifth time in his last seven games on Monday versus the Dodgers … Gregory Polanco was pulled from Sunday’s game with a tweaked hamstring. The Pirates are considering him day-to-day for now … Adrian Gonzalez (elbow, back) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday and could need just two rehab contests before being activated … Matt Kemp went 4-for-4 with three runs scored Monday as the Braves beat the Blue Jays … Travis Shaw sat out Monday, but X-rays on his finger came back clean … Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday … Dan Straily was pulled from Monday's start against the Astros after his right forearm swelled up when he was hit by a line drive, but he’s expected to be ready for his next outing … Travis Jankowski will miss at least another six weeks after a recent scan showed a fracture in his right foot … Junior Guerra (calf) allowed five runs – two earned – over five innings Monday in his first rehab start with Double-A Biloxi. He should rejoin the Brewers’ rotation before the end of the month if all goes well … Zack Wheeler tossed six innings of one-run ball Monday in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks, striking out six on the night …