MLB Power Rankings: Week 7

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

If they ever rename Yankee Stadium (spoiler: they won’t), here’s my suggestion: name it Astros Park. Why? Because it belongs to the Houston Astros.

It took the perfect amount of pitching, run manufacturing, clutch performances and hitting the dickens out of a baseball (looking at you, George Springer) but the upstart Astros finally found the antidote. They took three of four from the hottest team in baseball (well formerly the hottest team in baseball) at a place where the Yankees had a 12-3 record entering last Thursday. The series began with a dramatic game-saving throw by Jake Marisnick (which I highlighted in Friday’s Dose) before culminating in a rude slugfest on Derek Jeter night.

Yankee Stadium has been given various nicknames over the years. Some days you’ll hear it referred to as “the house that Ruth built,” while other days Derek Jeter gets the credit. Don’t believe a word of it. Dallas Keuchel built it with his bare hands.

Houston’s bearded wonder (nope, not you James Harden) has been a menace at Yankee Stadium, winning his last four starts there (postseason included) with an impeccable 0.69 ERA. He’s also pitched to a sturdy 1.08 ERA in his last two home starts against the Bombers, so maybe it doesn’t matter where he pitches. Wherever the games are played—New York, Houston, Neptune, some other cool place we don’t know about, North Dakota—Keuchel has the Yankees’ number. WHO’S YOUR DADDY?

Oh yeah, the Astros are No. 1 in my rankings. Probably should have led with that. Anyway, here’s the rest:

1. Houston Astros

Record: 27-12

Last Week: 3

Think Carlos Correa likes May? Yeah, I kind of get that feeling too. He’s hit .377 this month with three homers, 14 RBI, six doubles and 14 runs scored. It almost makes you forget he batted just .233 with 23 strikeouts in 86 at-bats in April. I get that Ken Giles throws 100 mph but if you’re A.J. Hinch, how do you not have Chris Devenski pitching the ninth inning? Opponents are hitting .155 off Devenski with 43 (not a typo) strikeouts in 84 at-bats. Seriously, I need Bill Nye to explain this changeup to me.

2. Washington Nationals

Record: 24-13

Last Week: 1

Saturday Bryce Harper inked a $21.65 million contract for 2018, the largest deal ever awarded to an arbitration-eligible player. A few hours later he smashed a walk-off home run, his second of the year (both have come against the Phillies). What’s Max Scherzer up to these days? Well he got surly when Dusty Baker tried to pull him against the Orioles and later threw an immaculate inning against the Phillies after almost getting killed by a line drive. So yeah, pretty much the usual.

3. New York Yankees

Record: 22-13

Last Week: 2

We’re finally seeing some cracks in the armor as the slumping Yankees have lost four of their last five. Masahiro Tanaka laid an egg on Derek Jeter Night, yielding eight runs and seven hits including four homers in a loss to Houston. That halted his six-start unbeaten streak. Even with the Yankees leveling off, Brett Gardner’s emergence should give the Bronx Bombers reason for optimism. He’s been on a tear this month, hitting .417 with five homers, 10 RBI and a monstrous .813 slugging percentage.

4. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 22-14

Last Week: 4

Chris Davis hasn’t come close to living up to his absurd $161 million contract and probably never will. But at least he’s showing signs of life, hitting .346 with three homers, five RBI and eight walks over his last eight contests. Chris Tillman holds an elite 2.89 ERA since returning from the disabled list but has yet to pitch more than five innings. Wade Miley is still standing pat with a 2.45 ERA but with 23 walks in only 36 2/3 innings of work, the bottom could fall out at any time.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 22-17

Last Week: 8

What a raw deal for Kenta Maeda. After hurling a gem against the Pirates on Wednesday night (8 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R), the Dodgers sent Maeda to the DL with a dubious-sounding hamstring injury so they could make room in the rotation for Rich Hill and Brandon McCarthy. If you want to point fingers, Alex Wood is the one responsible for the current logjam in the Dodgers’ rotation. Injuries pushed Wood into the top five, but now he’s earned his spot by going undefeated with a 2.27 ERA. That ERA is lower than Clayton Kershaw’s (2.43).

6. Colorado Rockies

Record: 24-15

Last Week: 6

Charlie Blackmon has been unusually quiet on the base-paths this year (two steals on four attempts) but he’s made up for it by hitting .310 with eight homers, 27 RBI and a league-high six triples. It’s pretty early to have Comeback Player of the Year all wrapped up, but I don’t see how anyone other than Greg Holland could win the award. At the moment, he’s on pace for 66 saves, which would break the single-season record set by Francisco Rodriguez in 2008. Amazingly, Holland is throwing harder in 2017 (average fastball velocity of 93.9 mph) than he did the year before he underwent Tommy John surgery (93.6).

7. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 21-15

Last Week: 11

The Cardinals made the exceptionally rare move of calling up Magneuris Sierra directly from High-A, bypassing Double-A and Triple-A altogether. Naturally, he’s been the team’s best hitter since arriving, batting .375 with seven runs in his first six games. Trevor Rosenthal flamed out as the Cardinals’ closer last year but that hasn’t stopped him from making a smooth transition to his new life as a setup man. He’s registered an astounding 1.88 ERA this year with three saves, five holds and a career-best 15.7 K/9.

8. Cleveland Indians

Record: 20-17

Last Week: 5

Only two teams (the Cubs and Pirates) have hit for a lower average than Cleveland this month (.220). But there’s a reason Terry Francona has won two of the last four AL Manager of the Year awards. Francona got the bright idea to move struggling second baseman Jason Kipnis into the leadoff spot on Sunday. All he did was go 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI while guiding the Tribe to an 8-3 win over Minnesota. Beside being a great manager and a known Popsicle enthusiast, Francona is also an expert troll. Just ask Rays manager Kevin Cash.

9. Boston Red Sox

Record: 19-18

Last Week: 9

To quote the immortal Chumbawamba, “Mookie Betts gets knocked down, but he gets up again.” Those are the lyrics, right? Anyway, someone should throw Mookie in prison for the crimes he’s committing against innocent baseballs. He’s hit .400 with four homers and 12 ribbies over his last seven games while boosting his average from a very un-Mookie-like .267 to a “now that’s more like it” .296. Meanwhile AL saves leader Craig Kimbrel has struck out 13 of the last 15 hitters he’s faced and hasn’t allowed a run since April 20. Nasty.

10. Chicago Cubs

Record: 18-19

Last Week: 7

Top prospect Ian Happ homered in his big league debut, which happened on the same day Jon Lester (who fears runners like Kramer dreads clowns) picked Magneuris Sierra off first base. Surely this momentous day would end with a Cubs victory, right? Eh, not so much. The Cubs haven’t looked like themselves in 2017, but maybe they’re just pacing themselves like the Cavaliers. It would be nice if Jake Arrieta showed up at some point this year. The imposter who’s been wearing his uniform every fifth day is 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA over his last four starts.

11. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 22-18

Last Week: 10

Zack Greinke might be onto something. The former Cy Young winner took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday against Pittsburgh while extending his unbeaten streak to four starts. If you take away his crummy outing against the Dodgers on April 14, Greinke would be 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA, which is what you’d expect from a guy making $34 million a year. Paul Goldschmidt doesn’t make $34 million a year but perhaps he should. The 29-year-old has just about lost his mind over the last 11 games, hitting .333 with six homers and 12 RBI during that span.

12. Minnesota Twins

Record: 19-15

Last Week: 13

Who knows if Byron Buxton will ever develop into a worthwhile big league hitter, but man is he a blast to watch in center field. Now that Kevin Kiermaier has forgotten how baseball is played, Buxton may have the opening he needs to swoop in for the AL Gold Glove Award. Jose Berrios fell flat as a rookie last year but his second go-round in the big leagues is off to a much better start. The 22-year-old dominated in his 2017 debut, scattering just two hits and one run over 7 2/3 innings in a convincing win over Cleveland.

13. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 21-18

Last Week: 19

Man, I just call ‘em like I see ‘em. From last week’s Power Rankings: “With [Neftali] Feliz hanging on for dear life in the ninth inning, fantasy owners would be wise to target Corey Knebel, who has been phenomenal in a setup role for the Beermakers this season (1.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 13.78 K/9).” Did I call that or what? Come for the Will Ferrell links, stay for the physic abilities. That’s the Jesse guarantee. Ryan Braun is on the DL, but the Brewers will be fine. Trust me—I was right last week, wasn’t I?

14. Detroit Tigers

Record: 18-18

Last Week: 12

The Tigers are firmly in the middle-of-the-pack and that won’t change unless they get better production out of their stars. Let’s go down the list: future first-ballot Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is hitting a lowly .238 while veteran reliever Francisco Rodriguez leads the majors in blown saves and was recently ousted from the closer role. Even last year’s Cy Young runner-up Justin Verlander hasn’t shown much in the early going (3-3, 4.47 ERA, 1.43 WHIP). At least Michael Fulmer is still bringing it. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has pitched to an impressive 2.25 ERA during his four-game unbeaten streak.

15. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 19-18

Last Week: 16

Remember when Raisel Iglesias was going to be the Reds’ future ace? Turns out, he’s more valuable as Cincinnati’s last line of defense in the ninth inning. The hard-throwing Iglesias has been almost untouchable in his first full year as the Reds’ closer, converting all seven of his save chances while providing a masterful 0.89 ERA. We know Joey Votto can hit for average (.312 for his career) but where is all this power coming from? The 44 homers he’s on pace for would dwarf his career-high of 37, which he set during his MVP year in 2010.

16. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 19-22

Last Week: 15

The “Corey Dickerson can only hit at Coors Field” narrative isn’t holding up. Dickerson went through a difficult first year in Tampa but this season he’s batting .331, good for sixth-best in the American League. He’s also made his fair share of highlights in left field including this home-run robbery last week. Blake Snell looked like a rising star as a rookie last season (3.54 ERA, 9.91 K/9) but now he’s headed back to the minors after starting the year 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA.

17. Texas Rangers

Record: 19-20

Last Week: 23

Here’s a good debate for all you sabermetricians out there: is it possible to win games solely on power? The Rangers are testing this grand experiment as we speak. Their .227 average is fourth-lowest in the majors, but Texas also ranks fourth in the big leagues with a whopping 53 round-trippers. Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli have been at the forefront of the Rangers’ power explosion, contributing walk-off home runs in back-to-back games last week. It won’t last forever but A.J. Griffin has been lights out in the early going, beginning the year 4-0 with a tidy 3.15 ERA through his first six starts.

18. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 20-21

Last Week: 14

Cameron Maybin has been a fiend on the base-paths with nine steals but his other contributions have been sorely lacking. So far he’s hit a hideous .180 to go with an equally appalling .243 slugging percentage. The starting pitching has also been a sore spot for the Angels but they still have this guy named Mike Trout, who continues to be irresponsibly good at baseball. The reigning AL MVP had his 17-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, but don’t worry—he’s already started another one. They say time heals all wounds. I think Mike Trout heals all wounds.

19. Chicago White Sox

Record: 17-19

Last Week: 18

Every team gets an All-Star, right? For the White Sox, my vote would be Avisail Garcia. He’s tailed off a bit since April but the 25-year-old still sports an impressive .336 average to go with six round-trippers and a team-leading 25 RBI. Jose Quintana has pitched much better of late (2-1, 2.77 ERA over his last four starts) while future Washington National David Robertson continues to be a strikeout machine in the ninth inning (14.21 K/9). The White Sox aren’t a team you set your DVR for, but they’ve been better than anyone could have expected.

20. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 17-22

Last Week: 27

The Blue Jays are pulling a Monty Python and what I mean by that is, they’re not quite dead yet. In fact, the surging Jays are riding high after taking four straight against Seattle over the weekend. That series featured brilliant pitching performances from Joe Biagini, Marco Estrada, Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman, who combined for a 1.64 ERA and a 9.82 K/9 over 22 dominant innings. Breakout alert: Kevin Pillar is off to an explosive start, hitting .310 with five homers, 11 doubles and six steals. AND he’s available in 41 percent of Yahoo Leagues.

21. Seattle Mariners

Record: 18-21

Last Week: 17

Am I the only one who can’t tell Ben Gamel and Taylor Motter apart? It would make my life quite a bit easier if one of them cut their hair, but until that message is relayed to them, I suppose I’ll keep guessing. Speaking of Gamel, the 24-year-old is having a breakout year for Seattle, hitting .309 with a .912 OPS while filling in for Mitch Haniger at right field. Robinson Cano has sat out the last five games with a quad injury, but he should be back soon. The seven-time All-Star has slugged three homers with nine RBI during his five-game hitting streak.

22. New York Mets

Record: 16-21

Last Week: 20

After having his life turned upside down by Julian Edelman (the Atlanta Falcons would say “join the club”), Matt Harvey went out and threw a clunker against Milwaukee on Friday night. The lovesick right-hander has registered a pathetic 10.43 ERA with a nine-to-13 K/BB ratio during his three-game losing streak. Jose Reyes made his debut in center field the other day and could see more time there with Curtis Granderson struggling at the dish (.148 AVG). Then again, replacing a .148 hitter with a guy who’s batting .186 probably wouldn’t make much of a difference.

23. Kansas City Royals

Record: 16-21

Last Week: 29

The Royals dug a big hole for themselves but they’re climbing out of it. Lorenzo Cain has been the ringleader, hitting .458 with three RBI and three steals during his six-game hitting streak. Nate Karns has also been feeling it. After getting off to a lousy start (0-2, 6.26 ERA in his first five games), he’s been a monster over his last three outings, delivering a 2.08 ERA with a 15.06 K/9 during that stretch. Jorge Soler’s first home run of the year still hasn’t landed yet.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 16-22

Last Week: 22

For me, the Pirates are like Season 2 of True Detective: it isn’t any good, but you still have to get through it. Andrew McCutchen has been the baseball equivalent of Vince Vaughn bleeding out in the desert. The former MVP can’t seem to shake his year-and-a-half-long slump. He’s hitting .212 with almost as many strikeouts (28) as hits (29). Gregory Polanco’s first home run of the year broke up Zack Greinke’s no-hitter on Thursday night. He’s fared better recently but is still batting just .252 with six steals and a forgettable .370 slugging percentage.

25. Oakland Athletics

Record: 16-22

Last Week: 24

So here’s the rub—the A’s have three catchers on their roster (most teams only keep two) and not one of them can hit. That’s actually kind of impressive. The Jharel Cotton experiment was fun while it lasted—well maybe not for fantasy owners. He held a disappointing 5.68 ERA over seven starts before getting sent down to Triple-A. So far Sonny Gray’s return from a lat injury has been a mixed bag. He holds a decent 3.78 ERA but it’s come with only five strikeouts per nine innings, which is well off his career mark of 7.52.

26. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 14-21

Last Week: 25

The Phillies haven’t gotten the hang of this May thing yet. They’d dropped nine of their last 11 games and have been outscored 69-49 over that span. Vince Velasquez flashed so much potential in the first half of 2016 (8-2, 3.32 ERA) but has gone just 2-7 with a head-scratching 5.46 ERA over his last 16 starts. Aaron Altherr has homered once every 10.5 at-bats this season. That puts him in Bryce Harper territory (10.41). Pretty good for a guy who started the year as Howie Kendrick’s backup in left field.

27. Miami Marlins

Record: 14-23

Last Week: 21

Hell has frozen over, pigs can fly, and after four years in the majors, Justin Bour has finally homered off a lefty. As thrilling as it was to see Bour conquer his left-handed demons, Marlins fans (except maybe this one) haven’t done much cheering lately. Opening Day starter and sideways hat-wearer Edinson Volquez is winless in seven outings while the Fish have lost 11-of-14 since the calendar flipped to May. At least Marcell Ozuna is doing his part. The talented 26-year-old has hit a robust .346 with five homers this month.

28. San Francisco Giants

Record: 16-24

Last Week: 26

Smooth sailing isn’t really the Giants’ style. There always seems to be a new fire to put out. Last week, the Giants lost expensive closer Mark Melancon to a pronator strain while Hunter Pence followed him to the DL a week later with a bum hamstring. Both of those would fall into the “total bummer” category, but on the bright side, Denard Span and Brandon Crawford are both back from injury while Buster Posey, the fine wine of catchers, continues to get better with age. So far he’s hitting an incredible .375 with an OPS north of 1.000.

29. Atlanta Braves

Record: 14-21

Last Week: 28

Bartolo Colon was an All-Star for the Mets last year but Big Sexy has been the polar opposite of that in Atlanta, going 1-3 with an 8.44 ERA over his last five starts. Opponents have hit .303 against him this season. Matt Kemp’s 13-game hitting streak came to an end on Sunday but he got back on the horse with four hits Monday against Toronto. He’s surpassed Freddie Freeman as the team leader in batting average (.346) and now ranks fifth in the National League in that category.

30. San Diego Padres

Record: 15-25

Last Week: 30

No batting gloves, no problem for Wil Myers. The former AL Rookie of the Year has breathed life into the Padres by slashing .294/.331/.569 with 10 homers, 26 RBI and four steals. May hasn’t been as kind to Myers’ teammate Yangervis Solarte. After hitting a respectable .283 in the opening month, Solarte has watched his average drop to an abysmal .122 since April showers turned to May flowers. The Padres have lost nine of 13 with a .222 team batting average this month, which, as evidenced by their placement at the bottom of this list, is not ideal.

Biggest Jump: Blue Jays 7

Biggest Drop: Marlins 6