Dose: Diaz Demoted

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.

There will be a different look at closer in Seattle, at least temporarily.





Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Athletics that Edwin Diaz has been demoted to a lower-leverage role while he works through some mechanical issues. Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced before getting pulled from a save opportunity Monday versus Oakland. Tony Zych took over in that one and recorded the final two outs to earn the first save of his career, and it seems like he’ll be the primary ninth-inning man for the Mariners while Diaz tries to get right. Steve Cishek, Nick Vincent, and left-hander Marc Rzepczynski might also factor into the mix for saves if Servais simply wants to play the matchups.





We’d recommend picking up Zych in standard mixed leagues, but we’d also hold tight to Diaz.





The hard-throwing 23-year-old was sporting an ERA in the 3.00s just eight days ago and he boasts a 3.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 108/25 K/BB ratio over 67 total major league frames since he arrived from Double-A Jackson last June. Trust the larger sample. Trust that he can make the necessary adjustments. When he’s locked in and throwing strikes, Diaz carries the upside of a top-tier fantasy stopper.









Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Quad Strain Sends Cano To DL

There’s also going to be a different look at second base in Seattle, at least for the next seven days.





Robinson Cano was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to May 13, with a right quad strain that has kept him out of the Mariners’ starting lineup since May 10. He had been aiming to return to action on Tuesday night against the Athletics, but his 34-year-old legs wouldn’t cooperate with that plan. The good news is the strain is still considered mild.





“It’s nothing that we think is going to be anything longer,” Servais told the Seattle Times on Tuesday evening. “An extra five or six days and he should be good to go. Instead of just kind of waiting day to day to day, we are kind of at the point now where we will just try to cut it off and get him back and close to 100 percent when he comes back. And then we’ll go from there.”





Taylor Motter will continue to fill in at second for the Mariners. Entering play on Tuesday, the 27-year-old utilityman was sporting a respectable .794 OPS with five home runs, 15 RBI, four stolen bases, and 13 runs scored in 32 games. As a power-speed guy who has been getting everyday-like playing time, Motter carries some appeal for deep leaguers.

Garrett Getting His Spot Back





Reds manager Bryan Price announced Tuesday evening that Amir Garrett will return to the major league rotation on Thursday at Wrigley Field. Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on May 7 as a way to limit his overall workload and the 25-year-old right-hander responded to that demotion by striking out all six batters he faced in a perfect two-inning appearance last Friday against the Triple-A affiliate of the White Sox. Feisty.





Garrett had a 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 28/14 K/BB ratio over his first 36 innings (six starts) this season for Cincinnati. That earned run average was greatly inflated by a rough 10-run (nine earned) outing on April 24 at Miller Park. He’s otherwise been impressive in his first tour through the bigs.





Garrett probably shouldn’t be activated in standard fantasy leagues right away given that he’s facing the defending World Series-champion Cubs on the road in his first start back, but the former NCAA basketball player carries legitimate upside moving forward. He totaled 144 2/3 innings last season between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville, so you’d have to think he can give the Reds something close to 170 innings in 2017.









National League Quick Hits: Brewers slugger Eric Thames is day-to-day with strep throat … Giants closer Mark Melancon (elbow) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Friday … Mets placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 14, with a left thumb sprain … Freddie Freeman hit his 14th home run of the season Tuesday in the Braves’ victory over the Blue Jays … Bryce Harper smacked a two-run home run and scored a pair of runs Tuesday in Pittsburgh … Travis Shaw (finger) was absent from the Brewers’ starting lineup again on Tuesday night … Gregory Polanco remains day-to-day with left hamstring discomfort … Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) is on track to be activated from the disabled list Friday … Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in the Rockies' victory over the Twins on Tuesday … Aaron Nola (back) has been cleared to return the Phillies' rotation Sunday in Pittsburgh … Jason Heyward (finger) took live batting practice Tuesday at Wrigley Field and is expected to be activated by the end of this week … Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (shoulder) has begun taking dry swings … Ian Happ hit his second homer and walked twice Tuesday in the Cubs' victory over the Reds … Marlins claimed infielder Christian Colon off waivers from the Royals … Robert Gsellman will be skipped on his next turn in the Mets’ rotation … Braves placed third baseman Adonis Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with Achilles tendinitis … Nationals pitching prospect Erick Fedde will be moved to a relief role at Double-A Harrisburg … Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to notch his 10th save in Tuesday's win over the Mets … Marlins optioned starting pitcher Tom Koehler to Triple-A New Orleans … Reds claimed first baseman Peter O’Brien off waivers from the Royals.

American League Quick Hits: Indians top outfield prospect Bradley Zimmer struck out in all three of his plate appearances Tuesday in his MLB debut against the Rays … Gary Sanchez launched a three-run homer and reached base three times in Tuesday's win over the Royals … Yu Darvish limited the Phillies to one run over seven innings and struck out nine in a victory Tuesday … Rangers placed center fielder Carlos Gomez on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain … Carlos Carrasco (pectoral) is tentatively scheduled to make his next start on May 23 against the Reds … Mookie Betts smashed his 10th career leadoff home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals … Shin-Soo Choo is still day-to-day with discomfort in his lower back … Ian Kennedy (hamstring) could return to the Royals' rotation Saturday in Minnesota … Corey Dickerson clubbed a pair of solo home runs Tuesday in the Rays’ win over the Indians … Kevin Pillar stayed hot Tuesday, slugging his sixth home run of the season in the Blue Jays' loss to the Braves … Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick ripped a pair of two-run homers on Tuesday in Miami … Adrian Beltre (calf) did some light jogging on the field Tuesday but will likely remain sidelined another 2-3 weeks … Erasmo Ramirez will start for the Rays on Friday versus the Yankees … Drew Pomeranz (triceps) said Tuesday that he expects to take his next turn in the Red Sox rotation … CC Sabathia shut out the Royals over 6 2/3 innings Tuesday for his third win … Chris Davis homered in the 12th and 13th innings as the Orioles outlasted the Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park … Brad Miller was held out of the Rays’ starting lineup on Tuesday after tweaking his lower abdomen Monday … Pablo Sandoval (knee) could begin a minor league rehab assignment on Friday … Indians placed outfielder Abraham Almonte on the 10-day disabled list with a right biceps strain … J.D. Martinez homered twice and drew four walks in the Tigers' 13-inning loss to the Orioles on Tuesday … Matt Duffy has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment due to renewed discomfort in his surgically-repaired left heel … Tigers signed outfielder Matt den Dekker to a minor league contract … Rangers signed outfielder Drew Stubbs to a minor league contract.