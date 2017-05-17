Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Johnson pitched three times, but only one was a save opportunity. He did allow an inconsequential solo home run on Friday – his first of the season. With his high ground ball rate and recently discovered ability to record strikeouts, Johnson makes for a nice low cost patch.

Watson allowed a solo home run while saving the day on Saturday. Then he came back for a two-inning win on Sunday. They were his only outings.

Bush finally got some action, tallying three saves and five strikeouts in four scoreless appearances. Oddly, he's posted an extreme fly ball rate this season while allowing a 41 percent hard contact rate. They're probably both a small sample blip. If they hold true, he could be in trouble.

Oh picked up two more saves in shaky fashion. He avoided allowing a run last Wednesday despite coughing up a hit and two walks. His most recent appearance was on Saturday when he was tagged for a lone single. No strikeouts in four of his last five outings.

Welcome to the closer board Knebel. The Brewers righty has posted Tier 2 quality numbers including a 0.90 ERA, 14.85 K/9, and 4.05 BB/9 through 20 innings. He mixes between a 96 mph fastball and a 80 mph curve. Knebel tossed some clunkers last season. Don't be surprised if that trend carries forward into 2017.

The White Sox tried to milk a multi-inning outing from Robertson on Tuesday. It backfired. His previous two appearances were crisp. He remains one of the top trade options on the market even though he's far from foolproof.

I was getting ready to cut Reed loose in my leagues last week when word of Familia's injury was announced. Reed has yet to walk a batter, although his 3.86 ERA is a bit of a disappointment. He's proven homer prone in the early going, but I figure he'll stop coughing up the long balls. If and when he does, he'll be borderline elite. He was tagged with a loss on Sunday due to one of those aforementioned home runs.

Herrera saved the day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. He did allow a run on three hits during the final save of the trio. It's the second time he's pitched poorly while working for a third day in a row. Maybe the Royals shouldn't overtax their top trade asset.

Another clean week for Colome – 2.2 innings, four strikeouts, and one base runner allowed. He even tallied a hold and two saves.

Three of Osuna's four appearances were perfect. Unfortunately, he allowed a couple inherited runners plus one of his own to score on Tuesday in one-third of an inning. Overall, he's posted a strong season with a 3.52 ERA, 10.57 K/9, and 0.59 BB/9.

Even though I remain greatly concerned about the potential for meltdown outings at Coors Field, there's no arguing with Holland's first 17.1 innings as a Rockie. After another four save week in which he allowed just one hit in 3.1 innings to go with six strikeouts, Holland appears to be in full command. He turns to his slider over half the time – a smart adaptation when you have an unimpressive fastball.

It must be nice to be able to replace Chapman with a pitcher of Betances' ability. Since taking over the ninth inning, he allowed one unearned run in his only appearance. A Gary Sanchez passed ball was to blame. It was a simple tune up outing in a blowout game.

Allen also had an busy week – in a bad way. He was saddled with the loss last Wednesday while defending a tied game. He also allowed a solo home run on Monday. He still earned the save. His 1.72 ERA looks mighty fine when combined with his 16.09 K/9.

Kimbrel had an eventful week, adding two saves and a win in 3.2 innings. He also recorded eight strikeouts. Davis' week was less thrilling – a save, three strikeouts, and one unearned run in two frames.

The king is dead. Long live the king! Jansen was already angling to oust Chapman from the top spot. Although he didn't receive any save opportunities this week, he did add three more strikeouts in two innings. He's at to 17.18 K/9, 0.00 BB/9, and a 1.23 ERA.

Eduardo Nunez and Cameron Maybin shared the weekly stolen base leaderboard with four swipes each. Xander Bogaerts was next best, going 3-for-3. Billy Hamilton (19 steals) has a comfy six steal lead over A.J. Pollock, Nunez, and Dee Gordon. Unfortunately, Pollock is probably out for a month with a strained groin.

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

Tier 2: The Core Performers (7)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Tier 3: Stable Hands (5)

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Tier 4: Questions (5)

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Despite picking up a loss on Saturday, Norris is making a case to move up in the tiers. He pitched three days in a row including a four-out appearance to end the spree. Clearly the club has no qualms about leaning on the 32-year-old.

Brach is on the hot seat after getting tagged for three runs last Wednesday. He received a three day break only to allow a grand slam home run on Tuesday while pitching the seventh inning. Brach entered with the bases loaded so only one of the runs was charged to him. Darren O'Day may receive the next opportunity, although he's been dealing with a tired shoulder.

After he finally convinced me to move him up in the rankings, Maurer posts a true disaster of a week. He was hammered for seven runs across three appearances (1.2 innings). I'm going to leave him in this tier, but he's on thin ice – both in my book and with the Padres.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (8)

Derek Law, San Francisco Law

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Tony Zych, Steve Cishek, Nick Vincent, Seattle Mariners

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Shawn Kelley, Koda Glover, Washington Nationals

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

I'd move Law to Tier 4 if he wasn't about to lose his job in a couple days. San Francisco turned to him five times in the last week. He allowed a couple run while netting three saves and four strikeouts. Consider hanging onto him for a week while we reevaluate Mark Melancon's health.

The Tigers aren't allowed to have nice things in the bullpen. Wilson blew the save last via solo home run. Earlier in the week, he struck out the side. Wilson remains a solid closer option, but there is some regression in his future. In particular, he won't maintain a .111 BABIP.

Kintzler pitched last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, earning three saves. Even more surprisingly, he also notched four strikeouts. That's 40 percent of his season total.

With Diaz out and Cishek tanking last night, the next save opportunity may go to Zych. The righty was the closer of the future entering 2016. Then an injury combined with the emergence of Edwin Diaz pushed him right out of our collective consciousness. Zych hasn't recovered his pre-injury form, posting a 2.45 ERA with 7.36 K/9 and 4.91 BB/9. His velocity is down two mph from his 2015 peak. If and when he flops, Nick Vincent may be next in line. He's a command and control righty with an 89 mph fastball. I figure Diaz is very likely to recover this job if he's healthy. Buy low or hold him on your bench.

If Sean Doolittle were still around, he'd be taking Casilla's job right about now. The righy allowed five runs in 2.1 innings last week, including a four-run drubbing on Friday. Our old friend Ryan Madson is the most consistent reliever in the Oakland bullpen. Grab a share.

Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover are back again. Kelley incinerated on Sunday, but it was a tad ambitious to ask him to pitch on back to back days. He looked fine on Saturday. Glover hasn't allowed a run since returning. He might get the next save chance. Expect the role to bounce between the pair.

Rodney survived not one but three appearances without allowing a run. Or a hit. He did walk a couple batters to go with two saves and four strikeouts. A rare non-disaster.

*************************************

Injured

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels (groin)

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles (forearm strain)

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants (pronator strain)

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees (shoulder)

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Mark Melancon is expected to return on Friday. That's good news. Unfortunately, Chapman may miss a month while Familia's season is in jeopardy. Bedrosian is progressing in his rehab, per reports.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

I never expected Diaz to take the fall so quickly. Just last week, I was gaining confidence in him as a Tier 2 closer. Now he's back in middle relief. The same can't be said about Feliz – I completely expected him to flop.

*************************************

The Steals Department

In addition to the usual suspects, Matt Cain and Jason Hammel are proving to be stolen base prone. Cain's next outing is on Sunday versus the Cardinals. Their best stolen base threat on the waiver wire is Kolten Wong. The second baseman has rebounded from a terrible 2016 to post a league average batting line and three steals in 135 plate appearances. He's a patch rather than a permanent solution.

Hammel will see the Twins. Both Hammel and catcher Salvador Perez have been preyed upon this year. The only stolen base threat available on the Twins is Byron Buxton. The volatile top prospect struggles to reach base. However, he's been tolerable of late.

As always, pick on Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow. They pitch today and tomorrow respectively. The best Nationals to acquire – assuming you don't have access to Trea Turner – are Jayson Werth and Michael Turner. The Pirates play Philadelphia over the weekend. Try Freddy Galvis on Sunday.

Other stolen base threats on the wire include Cameron Maybin, Brett Gardner, and Taylor Motter. Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham has been running and hitting for power this season. He's trying to earn a more permanent role in the lineup.