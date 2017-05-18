FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, May 18, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have a split slate today with five early games, so we are only left with five games on the main slate tonight. I’ll be focusing on the main slate, which features some solid pitching options, but no arm that stands out above the rest.

Pitchers





Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers, $7,100 – I think a case can be made for both Marcus Stroman and Julio Teheran, especially Stroman if Freddie Freeman is out of the lineup tonight, but right now I’m leaning towards the savings with Ryu. The Marlins have the lowest implied total on this slate at 3.5 runs and Ryu is also the biggest Vegas favorite at -175. He struggled in his last start at Coors Field, but that is to be expected, and prior to that he had his best start of the season against the Phillies. He has been a solid pitcher in previous years.

Hector Velazquez, Boston Red Sox, $5,600 – Pitching isn’t pretty on this slate, so for GPPs it makes sense to spend down and load up on bats. We don’t have a ton of info on Velazquez, as this will be his first major league start and he spent last year in the Mexican league. However, he’s been terrific at AAA this season and Oakland is not an imposing lineup. Khris Davis is ice cold at the plate and Yonder Alonso left the game early last night; if Alonso is out, this is a very beatable lineup.

Also Consider – Marcus Stroman, Julio Teheran, Jordan Montgomery

Catcher





Yasmani Grandal, Los Angeles Dodgers, $3,000 – Grandal is typically one of my favorite options at catcher, as he has a reasonable price tag and is one of the better hitting catchers in the league. He’s posted a .407 wOBA against RHP this year and .351 last year, and Edinson Volquez is certainly no one to fear.

Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees, $3,700 – I’m looking to spend up at catcher today, so I’ll be locking in Grandal or Sanchez at catcher. Danny Duffy is a quality pitcher, but he’s struggling so far this year and Sanchez will have the platoon advantage. Duffy is allowing a .332 wOBA to RHB this season, which is right in line with his career average of .333, and Sanchez is always a top option at catcher when he gets a LHP.

First Base





Justin Smoak/Kendrys Morales, Toronto Blue Jays – If you’re not rostering Teheran, I would look towards whoever draws the start for Toronto tonight at first base. Teheran has huge platoon splits, as he is very good against RHB but struggles mightily with LHB. The new Atlanta ballpark has been favorable to left-handed power and Teheran is allowing a .377 wOBA to LHB this season, as well as a career .345 wOBA. Smoak is on fire right now, so he’s a great option if he starts, and Morales is very affordable at $2,900 if he’s the one that starts.

Outside of the Toronto due, there’s not a lot that I love at first base, but I would look to Cody Bellinger to get a mini-stack of the Dodgers’ LHB with Grandal against Volquez, who allowed a .346 wOBA to LHB last year and a .399 so far this year.

Second Base





Starlin Castro, New York Yankees, $3,700 – Second base is ugly today with Robinson Cano not an option, so for me it’s really spend up for Starlin or just punt the position. As mentioned with Sanchez, Duffy is just an average pitcher when it comes to RHB, and Castro continues to be red-hot hitting in the heart of the Yankees’ lineup, so he’s the clear-cut option at a tough position.

I’m going to do my best to fit in Starlin, but outside of him, Yolmer Sanchez has been hot and Jed Lowrie currently grades out as the top points per dollar at second base, according to the RotoGrinders’ MLB projections.

Third Base





Kyle Seager, Seattle Mariners, $3,600 – The Mariners check in as the top projected offense on the main slate with a Vegas implied total of 4.9 runs. It’s easy to see why, as they are facing Dylan Covey, who has a 9.4% walk rate and 5.29 xFIP so far in his rookie season. Along with his control, he’s struggles mightily with power, allowing 2.7 HR/9, so this is a spot where I’m looking towards the Seattle power like Seager and Cruz.

I would look towards Justin Turner too, as I also like the Dodgers a little bit tonight.

Shortstop





Jean Segura, Seattle Mariners, $4,100 – I’m looking to the Seattle power, but I also like Segura at the top of the order. With Covey’s control issues, I like Segura to be on base several times tonight, and he’s been great this season at the top of Seattle’s order. I’m looking to load up on the top of the order for Seattle tonight and I’ll definitely be locking in the trio of Segura, Seager and Cruz.

Shortstop is similar to third base in that I’m basically just locking in Segura and moving on. I’m typically all over Corey Seager against an average at best RHP, so he would be my next favorite option outside of Segura.

Outfield





Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners, $4,300 – I’m going back to Seattle again with Cruz against Covey. So far this year, Covey has allowed a 42.9% hard hit rate, 41.8% fly ball rate and seven home runs in only 12.2 innings pitched against RHB this season. I prefer Cruz against LHP, but he has power against both sides of the plate and is one of my favorite hitting options on this slate. You can also complete the top of the order Seattle stack with Ben Gamel at a reasonable $3,100 price tag.

Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers, $2,700 – I would only look towards Joc in GPPs, as he’s ice cold right now and was moved back down the order to seventh last night. However, those factors should lead to him being low owned in GPPs, and he fits my lineup construction as I’m looking towards Mariners, Dodgers, and Yankees tonight. Edinson Volquez has really struggled with LHB so far this year, allowing a .399 wOBA and 1.7 HR/9, and he also allowed a .346 wOBA to LHB last year. Joc is a boom or bust option but he has shown big power against RHP in the past, so I’ll roll the dice in GPPs on a small slate.

Also Consider – Ben Gamel, Aaron Judge, Matt Holliday, Aaron Hicks, Andrew Benintendi