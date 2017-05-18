FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, May 18, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the evening contests starting at 7:35 ET. Due to the brevity of this five-game slate, I will create a straight list of sneaky GPP Pivots instead of running through every position. We’ll be back with the original format tomorrow, breaking down the hearty slate.

FANDUEL MLB PIVOTS

Jordan Montgomery – SP – NY Yankees (FanDuel Price: $7,400)

Left-handed pitching against Kansas City has been money in the bank this season. The Royals rank 29th overall in wRC+ and wOBA vs southpaws on the year, and their home pitcher-friendly ballpark doesn’t help. It does provide a boost for Yankee tosser Jordan Montgomery, who only has to worry about two solid hitters with the platoon advantage (Perez, Cain – maybe Soler) in this opposing lineup. The NYY hurler hasn’t flexed much upside this season, but his results have been pretty solid in general. If Montgomery will ever post a shiny fantasy performance, this is the time.

Hanley Ramirez – 1B – Boston (FanDuel Price: $3,400)

A combination of factors will lead to Ramirez being underrated tonight. First off, Oakland pitcher Sonny Gray has the name recognition of a pitcher to stay away from. Second, Hanley has been out of the lineup (and therefore out of DFS players’ minds) each of the past two games with no DH spot at St. Louis. He’ll resume his usual lineup position for this strong Red Sox offense. Sonny Gray carries a susceptible .376 wOBA and 2.11 HR/9 split against right-handed hitters over the past several seasons. HanRam certainly has the upside to take advantage, despite a park downgrade in Oakland.

Devon Travis – 2B – Toronto (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

Atlanta pitcher Julio Teheran rattled off three strong starts to begin the season, but things have really gone downhill from there. He now ranks fifth worst among qualified starters with a 5.38 xFIP that significantly outpaces his 4.08 ERA. In other words, we shouldn’t be afraid to target against him, especially considering Atlanta’s new home ballpark profiles more on the hitter-friendly side than their old digs of Turner Field … Devon Travis was miserable to begin the season, but he’s warming up with eight hits over the past four games (six extra-base hits). The second base position is pretty ugly tonight, so you have room to take a chance on Travis.

Guillermo Heredia – OF – Seattle (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

Seattle will likely represent a popular stack tonight, checking in as the highest projected scoring team against generous White Sox pitcher Dylan Covey … Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, Jean Segura, Danny Valencia, and Ben Gamel will likely lead the way in terms of popularity. Don’t sleep on Heredia if he’s in the lineup. He has flexed some decent upside throughout the season, potentially seeing several RBI situations to come through for your fantasy squad. CWS pitcher Dylan Covey owns some exploitable splits against right-handed hitting.

Aaron Hicks – OF – NY Yankees (FanDuel Price: $3,300)

Danny Duffy is not usually a pitcher to target against, but I believe there’s some rationale to that strategy tonight. For starters, Duffy’s strikeout rate has been down in recent games, allowing 33 hits compared to 13 strikeouts through 23.1 innings in four starts (15 ER). The oddsmakers have NYY ranked third in terms of run scoring projection on the night, and Hicks is a breakout candidate to make things happen.