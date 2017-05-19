D.J. Short

Podcasts

print article archives RSS

Podcast: Freeman Fallout

Friday, May 19, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short is joined by Ryan Boyer to discuss Freddie Freeman's wrist injury, the call-ups of Ian Happ, Jose Berrios, and Bradley Zimmer, the closer situation in Seattle, and much more. They also take listener questions in the Rotoworld Mailbag.

 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv@djshort, or @TessQuinlan. Ryan Boyer can be found at @RyanPBoyer.

 

Editor's Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

 

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts

 

Subscribe via RSS

 

Subscribe via Stitcher



back to top print article archives
D.J. Short is a Rotoworld senior baseball writer and hosts the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. You can also find him on Twitter and Facebook.
Email :D.J. Short


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Podcasts Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


D.J. Short Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire

 