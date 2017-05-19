Podcast: Freeman Fallout

Friday, May 19, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short is joined by Ryan Boyer to discuss Freddie Freeman's wrist injury, the call-ups of Ian Happ, Jose Berrios, and Bradley Zimmer, the closer situation in Seattle, and much more. They also take listener questions in the Rotoworld Mailbag.

