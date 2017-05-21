Dose: Adams In Atlanta

Sunday, May 21, 2017

For the second time in less than a year, Matt Adams just got a lot more interesting.



The first time was largely physical -- over the winter, Adams lost a huge amount of weight by doing Pilates, barely bearing a resemblance to his former self this spring -- and Saturday, it was a result of a change of scenery after the first baseman was acquired by the Braves to fill in for the injured Freddie Freeman. The Braves sent prospect Juan Yepez to the Cardinals in the deal.



Adams didn't have a place to play in St. Louis, but with the Braves he should be the team's primary first baseman while Freeman misses the next 10-12 weeks with a broken wrist.



"He will have a chance to play a bunch early," Braves general manager John Coppolella said. "We will face all right-handers the rest of the homestand."



Adams had served as a pinch-hit option for much of the year with the Cardinals, batting .292/.340/.396 in 48 at-bats. He has just one homer on the year.



Some of his performance at the plate was likely a result of his work in the field, though, as he volunteered for an ill-fated attempt at playing left field in hopes of scoring him more playing time. With the ability to focus on his natural position full-time and hitting in the middle of an underrated Braves lineup, Adams could be an interesting flier for fantasy purposes.





Robert Lands Deal With White Sox



It didn't take Luis Robert long to find a home in MLB.



The 19-year-old Robert was a free agent for only a few hours before reports began coming out Saturday that the Cuban outfielder had agreed to a deal with the White Sox. The deal, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, will pay Robert more than $25 million in bonus money, roughly doubling the amount the club will pay altogether with tax on the bonus.



It will be the second-highest dollar amount for an international amateur free agent under the recently installed rules governing international signings, behind only Robert's soon-to-be new teammate Yoan Moncada. Moncada got $31.5 million from the Red Sox before being dealt to the White Sox in the Chris Sale trade this past winter.



Like Moncada, Robert will require some time in the minors -- Baseball America's Ben Badler suggested the teenager should be ready for low-A or high-A -- but the sky seems to be the limit in time.



"At 6-foot-3, Robert has a strong but extremely lean, athletic frame, standing out for his physicality, athleticism, tools and track record of performance, both against his peers and older competition," Badler wrote in his breakdown Saturday. "He’s a righthanded hitter with a good set up, premium bat speed and a fairly sound, compact swing. When Robert connects, he drives the ball with high exit velocity and plus raw power."



"He's an extremely talented young man who is going to have an impact on whatever organization he winds up joining," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said last week regarding Robert.



Like recent successful rebuilds in Houston and across town with the Cubs, the White Sox appear to be well on their way to a return to prominence.



Keuchel Hits The Shelf



Dallas Keuchel's resurgent 2017 season will take at least a 10-day break.



Keuchel was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a pinched nerve in his neck. Left-handed reliever Ashur Tolliver was recalled to take Keuchel's spot on the active roster.



The good news, then, is that despite hitting the shelf, Keuchel is expected to miss just one start due to the injury. Backdating the DL stint to his last appearance, Keuchel will be able to return as early as May 27 against the Orioles.



"With the position we're in right now, I don't like to miss any time. But this is probably the best-case scenario to be a little bit more precautionary than usual," said Keuchel. "If I had to, I could probably go out there and pitch. But, like I said, with the position we're in right now, this is probably the best way to go about it."



Even one lost Keuchel start is one too many for fantasy owners, who have more than enjoyed the 29-year-old's comeback after a lost 2016 season. Through nine starts, Keuchel is 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 54/14 K/BB ratio overall.



Hurry back, Dallas.



National League Quick Hits: Yasiel Puig (back) was not in the Dodgers' lineup Saturday against the Marlins. He got the night off after exiting Friday's game with back tightness. Manager Dave Roberts said Puig would be available off the bench ... Cardinals activated OF Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day disabled list. He's back after missing two weeks with a strained hamstring. Piscotty had an RBI single in the Cardinals' extra-innings loss to the Giants on Saturday ... Scott Schebler went 2-for-4 with four RBI -- including a three-run home run -- as the Reds came back to beat the Rockies 12-8 on Saturday. Schebler now has 11 homers in 40 games, good for sixth-most in the National League.



American League Quick Hits: Blue Jays placed RHP Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a middle finger laceration. He had another blister pop up on his middle finger while pitching Friday against Baltimore. Sanchez has fared well when healthy (3.33 ERA in five starts) but this is already his third DL stint of the season ... Adrian Beltre (calf) ran the bases at 50-60 percent on Saturday. Beltre said he feels better than he has in "a long time." He's hoping to begin a rehab assignment next weekend ... Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed Edwin Diaz is close to regaining closer duties. Servais was impressed with his performance Friday against the White Sox (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks) but said he'd like to see one more clean outing before putting Diaz back in the ninth inning. "We'll take one more good one and see where we're at," he said. "I feel very confident that if he keeps moving in that direction, he'll be back doing the ninth inning solo and we can get back to him being our anchor" ... Ian Kinsler left Saturday's game against the Rangers with left hamstring tightness. Andrew Romine replaced him at second base to begin the fifth inning. The Tigers are calling his exit precautionary. Kinsler sat out five games with a similar injury earlier this month and it's possible he never healed properly ... Blue Jays activated C Russell Martin from the 10-day disabled list. Michael Ohlman was designated for assignment in the corresponding move. Martin missed a little over a week with left shoulder irritation. He did not require a minor league rehab assignment ... Mike Clevinger struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, and the Indians blanked the Astros 3-0 on Saturday. Clevinger surrendered just two hits, both singles, while walking two over his seven dominant frames. He's now allowed just three runs over 17 1/3 innings this year, with three of his four appearances coming as starts. Control has been his biggest enemy -- he's walked 11, compared to 19 strikeouts -- but his stuff is impressive, rendering a good Astros lineup mostly useless Saturday ... Corey Dickerson went deep twice, drove in four runs and scored three times to lead his club to a 9-5 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Dickerson is having a breakout season at the plate, rocking a .343 batting average with 11 home runs, 29 runs scored and 22 RBI through 42 games.