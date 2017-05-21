The Week Ahead: Cashner Money?

Sunday, May 21, 2017

At what point can we trust Andrew Cashner again?

That’s a common question at this point in the season for fantasy owners looking for reasons to add him. The former Padres ace has provided reason to add him with a 2.45 ERA through seven starts in Texas, yet the peripherals aren’t nearly as promising.

Cashner has an awful 19/21 K/BB in 40.1 innings. He’s also showing significantly less velocity this season, with nearly a two mph decline from what was already lower velocity last season. It seems overly simplistic to chalk up the improvement to early luck, but there really isn’t a better explanation for a pitcher who has a .242 BABIP this year, compared to .294 for his career.

Other metrics of concern for Cashner are his 5.10 FIP, 5.49 xFIP, and 5.93 SIERA. So would I touch Cashner in his two starts in the coming week at Boston and Toronto?

Not with 10 foot pole.

-Mike Clevinger’s strong start on Saturday is bad news for the remaining Josh Tomlin owners. Tomlin has continued to show good control this season, but has a league-worst five losses and a 6.86 ERA. His FIP remains respectable at 3.76, but he probably won’t get enough time to see his ERA regress to the mean if Corey Kluber (back) is able to return within the next few weeks. Despite two starts ahead for Tomlin this week, it’s safe to drop him.

-German Marquez is yet another young, exciting arm in the Rockies rotation that is worth consideration. The hard-throwing right-hander has a 4.34 ERA in five starts this season, with a decent 24/10 K/BB in 29 innings. Last season he carried a 3.13 ERA in 26 starts between Double- and Triple-A in his age 21 season. His two-start week vs. Philadelphia and St. Louis is enticing.

-Mixed league owners have to consider pulling the plug on Matt Harvey if he’s unable to right the ship this week. He has two extremely favorable matchups against poor hitting squads in the Padres and Pirates. None of Harvey’s peripherals are acceptable for a fantasy pitcher, including 31/22 K/BB and 11 home runs allowed in 45.1 innings. He last completed six innings on April 21, and has allowed at least three runs in all of his last four starts.

-Just one additional note, as I’ve received a few questions about the delay in posting the Week Ahead column this week. St. Louis was hit with a bad storm early Friday morning, delaying the regular Friday posting of the Week Ahead. We’ll be back to the regular Friday afternoon schedule next week.

Going Twice…

American League

Strong Plays

Michael Pineda: KC, OAK

Rick Porcello: TEX, SEA

Carlos Carrasco: @CIN, KC

Michael Fulmer: @HOU, @CHW

Lance McCullers: DET, BAL

Ervin Santana: @BAL, TB

Decent Plays

Danny Duffy: @NYY, @CLE

Alex Cobb: LAA, @MIN

Jake Odorizzi: LAA, @MIN

Jordan Montgomery: KC, OAK

Matt Shoemaker: @TB, @MIA

J.C. Ramirez: @TB, @MIA

Jason Vargas: @NYY, @CLE

At Your Own Risk

Andrew Cashner: @BOS, @TOR

Miguel Gonzalez: @ARI, DET

Jordan Zimmermann: @HOU, CHW

Ubaldo Jimenez: MIN, @HOU

Christian Bergman: @WAS, @BOS

Josh Tomlin: @CIN, KC

National League

Strong Plays

Clayton Kershaw: STL, CHC

Zack Greinke: CHW, @MIL

Jon Lester: SF, @LAD

Kyle Hendricks: SF, @LAD

Gerrit Cole: @ATL, NYM

Decent Plays

Johnny Cueto: @CHC, ATL

Tanner Roark: SEA, SD

Jerad Eickhoff: COL, CIN

Patrick Corbin: CHW, @MIL

Mike Foltynewicz: PIT, @SF

Matt Harvey: SD, @PIT

German Marquez: @PHI, STL

Jeff Hoffman: @PHI, STL

Matt Garza: TOR, ARI

Lance Lynn: @LAD, @COL

R.A. Dickey: PIT, @SF

Scott Feldman: CLE, @PHI

Amir Garrett: CLE, @PHI

At Your Own Risk

Zach Eflin: COL, CIN

Jhoulys Chacin: @NYM, @WAS

Tyler Glasnow: @ATL, NYM

Ty Blach: @CHC, ATL

Streamer City

The following pitchers are generally available in over 50 percent of fantasy leagues and have favorable match-ups this week:

American League

Tuesday, May 23: Jesse Hahn vs. MIA

Hahn continues his rebound season with a 3.02 ERA. The Marlins have the fifth lowest OPS in baseball vs. right-handed pitching.

Wednesday, May 24: Ricky Nolasco @ TB

The Rays have the most strikeouts in baseball vs. right-handed pitchers this season, while Nolasco has a very respectable 41 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.

Thursday, May 25: Alex Meyer @ TB

See Ricky Nolasco above. Meyer is coming off of a good start and has 21 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

National League

Wednesday, May 24: Eddie Butler vs. SF

The Giants continue to be the worst hitting team in baseball against right-handed pitching. Butler was great in his season debut last week but struggled in his second outing.

Wednesday, May 24: Trevor Williams @ ATL

Williams was awful in his first start against the Dodgers, but rebounded vs. Arizona. He faces a Freddie Freeman-less Braves lineup that only ranked 19th in OPS against right-handers with the slugger.

Thursday, May 25: Zack Wheeler vs. SD

Wheeler is finally starting to come around following two lost seasons due to arm injuries, allowing one earned run in each of his last three starts. The Padres have the fifth lowest OPS vs. right-handed pitching this season.

Total Games

American League

5: OAK, TOR

6: BAL, BOS, CHW, MIN, SEA, TEX

7: CLE, DET, HOU, KC, LAA, NYY, TB

National League

5: MIA

6: LAD, MIL, NYM, SD, STL, WAS

7: ARI, ATL, CHC, CIN, COL, PHI, PIT, SF

The Infirmary

Here’s some injuries to prominent players over the last week, and other players to watch for in the coming week. You can get a full listing of injured players at Rotoworld's Injury Page.

Asdrubal Cabrera: Out till late May (thumb)

Trevor Cahill: Out indefinitely (shoulder)

Aroldis Chapman: Out one month (shoulder)

Yunel Escobar: Out 2-4 weeks (hamstring)

Jeurys Familia: Out 3-4 months (shoulder)

Freddie Freeman: Out 8-12 weeks (wrist)

Adonis Garcia: Out indefinitely (Achilles)

Carlos Gomez: Out 4-6 weeks (hamstring)

Nate Karns: Could be placed on DL (forearm)

Tom Koehler: Out indefinitely (shoulder)

Brian McCann: Place on the 7-day DL (concussion)

Brad Miller: Out till late May (abdomen)

Steve Pearce: Out till late May (calf)

Hunter Pence: Out till late May (hamstring)

Gregory Polanco: Out till late May (hamstring)

Trevor Story: Could return next week (shoulder)