Dose: Perez Pounding

Monday, May 22, 2017

Salvador Perez was the seventh catcher selected on average in fantasy drafts this spring. Coming off of four consecutive All-Star seasons, the 27-year-old backstop has developed into one of the strongest and most consistent offensive performers at the catcher position.

While it wasn't the worst start to the season, by catcher's standards, fantasy owners were probably a bit underwhelmed by Perez's start to the 2017 campaign. Through his first 28 games, he was hitting just .245/.268/.462 with six homers and 15 RBI.

Over his last 12 games, he has picked up the pace, culminating in a monster day against the Twins on Sunday.

Perez got the Royals on the board by crushing a two-run homer off of Phil Hughes in the second inning of the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. It was his lone hit in four at-bats in the ballgame, but was instrumental in a 6-4 victory.

While most catchers don't play in both halves of doubleheaders, Perez's bat is too important for the Royals to keep him on the bench, so he served as the designated hitter in the nightcap. He had more thunder to bring.

Again, the hard-hitting backstop got things started early, blasting an Adalberto Mejia offering over the wall in left field for a two-run shot. He continued his epic day in the fourth inning by taking Mejia deep again, this time a solo shot to left center.

All told, he finished the day 3-for-8 with three homers and five RBI. Over his last 12 games, he's hitting .364 (16-for-44) with five homers and 13 RBI.

Given the current state of the catcher position around the league, it would be shocking if Perez didn't finish the season as a top-five option at the position and deliver profit to fantasy owners who invested in him this spring.

Unlikely finisher





The Diamondbacks entered play on Sunday as one of the hottest hitting teams in the National League. They were squaring off against 33-year-old left-hander Clayton Richard, who brought a 4.86 ERA and 1.53 WHIP into the game, despite pitching half of his games in the friendly confines of Petco Park.

Many daily fantasy players undoubtedly stacked up the Diamondbacks in that game and virtually no one in any mixed league even considered firing up Richard as a streaming option in this one.

The result? Well, baseball.

The former University of Michigan quarterback delivered his finest outing of the season, and perhaps of his career, allowing just one run on five hits while hurling his fourth career complete game. The only blemish on his day was a solo home run off the bat of Chris Iannetta in the third inning.

Richard struck out six on the afternoon and didn't walk a batter. He went into the start with the mindset of wanting to spare the bullpen after Jered Weaver was bounced in the first inning of Saturday's disaster, and he was certainly able to do so.

It's his second victory against the Diamondbacks in San Diego this season. The lone time that he faced them in Arizona was different story though, allowing six runs on eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings.

He still isn't viewed as anything more than a matchup play and streaming option while at home, but for one day at least, Richard was at the top of the baseball world.

Climbing the Ladder





Reports out of New York on Sunday have the Yankees set to promote top prospect Gleyber Torres to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

The 20-year-old phenom has spent just 32 games at Double-A Trenton, where he has slashed .277/.367/.496 with five homers, 18 RBI and four stolen bases.

He's currently red-hot at the plate, going deep in four of his last seven games including a grand slam on Friday against Double-A Portland.

The Yankees have Didi Gregorius entrenched as their starting shortstop, so barring injury there's no clear path to playing time for Torres at the big league level. Perhaps the Yankees' brass just wants to see how advanced he really is and how quickly he adapts to Triple-A competition.

In addition to shining at the plate, Torres has also played tremendous defense by all accounts. He has also shown tremendous improvements in his baserunning.

While a promotion to the big leagues certainly isn't imminent, there's now a good chance that we'll see Torres debut at some point during the 2017 season, even if it's only as a September call-up.

The prize of last season's Aroldis Chapman trade, sure looks like he's going to start paying dividends sooner rather than later.





Calling on Koda





With a men on second base and a one-run lead to protect in the eighth inning on Sunday, Nationals' manager Dusty Baker turned to rookie right-hander Koda Glover. After he navigated his way out of trouble, he was left in the game to record the final three outs as well.

The Nationals' bullpen as a whole has had it's share of disasters this season, especially in the ninth inning. With Sunday's save, Glover has now converted three of his first four save chances and owns an impressive 2.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10/2 K/BB ratio across 13 innings of work.

With Shawn Kelley struggling and no other reliever trustworthy in the ninth inning, it would seem as though Glover is the best bet for saves in the Washington bullpen. He's worth an instant addition in any mixed leagues where he's available.

American League Quick Hits: Marco Estrada fanned a career-high 12 batters over 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball in a win over the Orioles... Mariners' manager Scott Servais said that Nelson Cruz will play right field for two games during the club's upcoming visit to Washington... Chad Pinder crushed a two-run homer in a loss to the Red Sox. He now has five homers and 11 RBI in just 21 games... Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 with a homer as the White Sox topped the Mariners... Derek Holland delivered another outstanding outing, striking out six over eight innings of one-run ball in a win over the Mariners... Ian Kennedy was torched in his return from the disabled list, giving up five runs in two innings against the Twins... Dellin Betances notched his second save, striking out three of the four batters he faced to preserve a one-run advantage... Yan Gomes homered and drove in five runs on Sunday in a victory over the Astros... Jose Altuve launched his seventh bomb in a losing effort... Chris Archer struck out 12 in a loss to the Yankees... Mike Trout had another monster day, going 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI, two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base as the Angels crushed the Mets. He's slashing .350/.466/.757 with 14 homers, 34 RBI and nine stolen bases... C.J. Cron crushed his first home run, a grand slam off of Tommy Milone... Manny Machado is set to undergo precautionary X-rays on his left hand after he was drilled by a pitch during Sunday's game...James Paxton (shoulder) is on track to rejoin the Mariners' rotation on May 31... Mitch Haniger (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment in the next few days... Danny Valencia underwent an MRI on his ailing right wrist and could be headed for the disabled list... Corey Kluber (back) is set to make a minor league rehab start on Thursday... Nate Karns could be headed to the disabled list with fluid buildup and tightness in his pitching elbow... Albert Pujols missed his fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury... Cam Bedrosian (groin) is set to throw a bullpen session on Monday, his first once since being shut down over a month ago... The Astros placed Brian McCann on the 7-day concussion DL.

National League Quick Hits: Chris Iannetta (head) crushed a solo homer in his return to the Diamondbacks' lineup... Brandon McCarthy fired six innings of one-run baseball in a win over the Marlins... Adam Wainwright put together another strong start, holding the Giants to one run over 6 1/3 innings in Sunday's win... Randal Grichuk drove in four runs to lead the way on offense there... Aaron Nola fired seven innings of one-run ball in a tough-luck loss against the Pirates... Kris Bryant went 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and four runs scored in a rout of the Brewers... Greg Holland continued his magnificent start to the season, converting his 19th straight save chance... D.J. LeMahieu had four hits and a homer in a win over the Reds... Daniel Murphy clubbed his ninth homer in a win over the Braves... Billy Hamilton swiped two more bases in a loss to the Rockies, giving him 23 for the season... Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 over 7 2/3 innings of two-run baseball in a win over the Braves... Eric Gagne officially ended his attempt at a major league comeback after struggling through 3 2/3 innings with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League... Eric Thames was forced to leave Sunday's game in the sixth inning due to cramping in his legs... Taijuan Walker landed on the 10-day disabled list due to a blister on his right index finger. He's only expected to miss one start... Dodgers optioned struggling southpaw Julio Urias down to Triple-A... Trevor Cahill is headed for an MRI after feeling continued soreness in his pitching shoulder... Steven Matz (elbow) will make two more rehab starts before rejoining the Mets... Hunter Pence (hamstring) has yet to resume running and won't be activated from the disabled list when first eligible.