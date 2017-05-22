Top 10 Prospects: May 22

Monday, May 22, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 34 G, .331/.401/.504, 27 R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 15 RBI, 17 BB, 43K, 10 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Moncada is currently on the disabled list with a thumb injury, but it’s not expected to be serious and he should be back sooner than later. Specific, I know. Even with Moncada on the DL, you just need to take a look at those numbers to remind yourself that he’s an elite talent who is ready to contribute at the big-league level. Now that service time is no longer an issue he should be up by, well, sooner than later.



2. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 43 G, .360/.398/.537, 25 R, 13 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 31 RBI, 11 BB, 26 K, 8 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



Ignore the fantasy side for just a second. I know that’s difficult, but even if you weren’t a fantasy player, you can’t help but look at this as a bit wasteful, can you? Rosario is clearly ready to come up and help a team that might as well change its logo to the cross on an ambulance, but alas, he’s staying in Vegas. That could change at a moment’s notice -- and it should -- so be ready to add him, if you haven’t yet.



3. Lewis Brinson, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 31 G, .315/.403/.496, 26 R, 9 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 16 BB, 29 K, 5 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



Brinson’s average has dropped a few points in the last couple of weeks, but in the process, his on-base percentage has gone up in that timeframe. Even if you’re in a fantasy league that only counts batter averages, this is a positive development. If he’s taking pitches, he’s far more likely to be successful, as big-league pitchers will expose guys with poor approaches. Brinson continues to impress in notably friendly confines, and he looks like a contributor for the surprising Brewers in 2017.



4 Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 41 G, .259/.308/.388, 17 R, 10 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 13 BB, 42 K, 13 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Albies' numbers still don’t suggest top 10 -- or top five -- fantasy prospect, but things are starting to pick up. He’s taking more pitches, hitting the ball with more authority and still providing a lot of value on the bases. We’ve said it quite a few times, but it’s important to remember, this is a 20-year-old in Triple-A. If and when he gets the call, he’s extremely fantasy-relevant because he can win you a category.



5. Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 32 G,.273/.367/.496, 22 R, 10 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR,18 RBI, 17 BB, 21 K at Double-A Trenton.



Torres makes a big jump this week, and you may be wondering why. Well, it’s because our good friend Mr. Torres is making the jump to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre this week. Yep. He’s growing up before our very eyes. Torres would probably need to destroy pitching or there would have to be an injury for him to get called up before he’s ready, but he’s so darn talented that I wouldn’t count out the former. Moncada is the best fantasy prospect, but Torres is the best overall prospect in baseball.



6. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 9 GS, 3.29 ERA, 52.0 IP, 47 H, 10 BB, 65 K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.



Maybe the most impressive thing about Honeywell -- outside of that screwball, I do love that screwball -- is his ability to miss bats while throwing a ton of strikes. In his last three outings, he has 23 strikeouts, and he’s walked just one hitter. That’s impressive command. The Rays want to play things safe, but Honeywell has certainly pitched well enough to believe he’s going to get a chance to pitch at the big-league level.



7. Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 39 G, .247/.337/.463, 27 R, 14 2B, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 20 BB, 37 K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Frazier is going through some struggles right now. That’s going to happen with young players, but it doesn’t make it any less frustrating. Because he’s going to strike out, he’s going to have to rely on some luck, and right now, the hits aren’t falling. He is drawing walks, however, and he’s still one of the most talented outfielders in baseball. Don’t be surprised if Frazier evens things out soon.

8. Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Colorado Rockies

2017 stats: 7 GS, 3.46 ERA, 39 IP, 29 H,14 BB, 33 SO at Triple-A Albuquerque.



Hoffman got a chance to pitch for Colorado last week, and while he struggled towards the end of the start, he was able to get 10 strikeouts and walked only two. You’ll take that every time I think. He’s done a much better job of locating his secondary offerings as the year progresses, and he’s starting to miss more bats. Things are definitely looking up for Mr. Hoffman.

9. Dinelson Lamet, RHP, San Diego Padres

2017 stats: 6 GS, 3.23 ERA, 39 IP, 32 H, 20 BB, 50 K at Triple-A El Paso.



After Lamet’s great start, he’s alternated solid and disappointing starts. Against Memphis, he gave up five earned runs and walked three. He followed that up with an excellent outing against Colorado Springs where he struck out nine and gave up just one run in six innings of work. The inconsistency is a bit frustrating, but Lamet’s ability along with the Padres’ awful pitching staff make him a very underrated fantasy prospect.

10. Franklin Barreto, SS, Oakland Athletics

2017 stats: 40 G, .311/.361/.491, 22 R, 6 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 11 BB, 48 K, 3 SB at Triple-A Nashville.



We have a newcomer, folks. Barreto has been outstanding in the PCL, showing above-average to plus hitting ability and making lots of hard contact from the right side of the plate. He needs to show more discipline at the plate, and there’s also a lot of strikeouts here for a player who isn’t going to put up big power numbers. Nevertheless, his hand-eye coordination could make him one of the few guys who can hit for average while still piling up the strikeouts. Add in that he’s playing a premium position, and that makes him an excellent fantasy prospect.





Also considered: Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers; Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates; Francis Martes, RHP, Houston Astros; Alex Verdugo, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers