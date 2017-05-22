Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, May 22, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from May 15-21.

Catcher

Welington Castillo had a new pitching staff and league to learn this season and also missed time with a shoulder issue. He’s been excellent when on the field, though, especially since returning from the disabled list with 10 hits – including three home runs – over 22 at-bats. Castillo looks settled into the No. 6 spot in the Orioles’ lineup … The Tigers can’t keep Alex Avila out of the lineup. The 30-year-old has always shown good plate discipline when healthy, but he’s sporting a career-best walk rate this season while also showing great power. James McCann remains Detroit’s No. 1 catcher, but Avila can be used at first base and designated hitter some to supplement his at-bats … Yan Gomes was one of the worst hitters in baseball from 2015-16 and was awful again in April, but he’s suddenly come to life in May with a .385/.467/.692 batting line and a couple homers in 12 games. The 29-year-old looks safe to use as a second catcher in mixed leagues again … Chris Herrmann has homered in two straight starts and has now gone deep 10 times while sporting an .812 OPS over 232 plate appearances as a Diamondback. He’s a very athletic guy and could potentially make a dent in fantasy leagues if given regular playing time, but Chris Iannetta is back from the concussion DL and Arizona seems set on carrying three catchers …

First Base

Justin Smoak has gone deep five times over his last 10 games, pushing his home run total to 10 for the season. He has really cut down on his strikeouts this season while upping his power, but I have some doubts that he’ll keep that up in what is his age-30 campaign … Mike Napoli has homered seven times so far in May, including three times over his last five contests. The veteran first baseman is now suddenly on pace for a second straight 30-homer season, even as it’s come along with an unappealing .677 OPS … Mitch Moreland had been doing very little since a hot first couple weeks of the season, but he’s hit homers in three straight games now. He’s playing more than expected against lefties due to Hanley Ramirez’s ongoing shoulder issues, and while Moreland has managed a .400 on-base percentage versus southpaws so far, all five of his longballs have come off righties …

Second Base

Devon Travis’ showing in April (.130/.193/.195) was unspeakably bad. He’s doing his best to make it up to fantasy owners in May, sporting a blistering .369/.382/.631 batting line so far. The 26-year-old has homered just once so far this month, but he’s smacked 14 doubles and compiled multiple hits in six of his last seven games … A career .239/.295/.313 hitter coming into the season, Eric Sogard has 11 hits – including a couple home runs – in his first 22 at-bats for the Brewers. He’s also stolen a couple bases. Ryan Braun (calf) is back from the disabled list, but it’s possible Sogard could steal a few at-bats from Jonathan Villar (he started in his place at second base two days in a row last week). However, the reality is it’s a matter of when, not if, Sogard comes back to earth … Yolmer Sanchez is batting .387/.435/.468 with one homer, nine RBI, nine runs and two steals so far this month. He’s assumed the lion’s share of starts at second base and has even batted first or second six times in his last nine contests. Sanchez’s track record (career .590 OPS coming into the season) suggests doom is coming, but I could see him swiping enough bases to be useful in deeper formats … DJ LeMahieu is hitting .342 so far in May after a disappointing .263 mark in April. The 28-year-old is a pretty decent bet to score 100 runs again in that Rockies lineup and is a .321 hitter since the beginning of 2015. He’s underrated every year …

Third Base

Jake Lamb has continued to look lost against left-handed pitching (.156/.255/.267), but he’s killing right-handers to such a degree (.342/.435/.676) that fantasy owners haven’t minded so much. The 26-year-old has even stolen three bases already this season as part of a run-happy group under first-year Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. Lamb could easily better last year’s breakout season … Eduardo Nunez has a modest eight-game hitting streak going, during which time he’s homered twice, driven in nine runs and stolen four bases. The market overcorrected on Nunez in fantasy drafts this spring. He’s been a top-10 fantasy shortstop and third baseman and top-30 outfielder so far … Todd Frazier has finally started to show some signs of life over the last five games with an .824 OPS. He remains a poor bet from a batting average perspective, but Frazier seems to finally be over some nagging early-season injuries and isn’t a bad buy-low candidate right now …

Shortstop

Since returning to the lineup following the death of a close friend, Tim Anderson has 12 hits – including three home runs – over 26 at-bats to go along with a stolen base. He’s probably not going to hit for average like he did last season, but Anderson remains an enticing power/speed threat. He needs to be picked up in leagues where he was dropped following a slow start … Speaking of players that were dropped following slow starts, Dansby Swanson is now hitting .359/.458/.590 with two home runs and 10 RBI over his last 12 contests. He even moved back up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order on Sunday with Brandon Phillips having a day off … Zack Cozart continues to battling a nagging wrist issue, but he’s remained incredibly productive when on the field. The veteran infielder is a good bet to be traded to a contender sometime before the deadline … Trea Turner’s .665 OPS to this point has no doubt been a disappointment, but he’s still on pace for 15 homers, 75 RBI, 34 steals and 90 runs even after missing a couple weeks with a hamstring injury …

Outfield

We would’ve forgiven J.D. Martinez if he got off to a bit of a slow start following his return from the disabled list, but he wasn’t interested in that. The 29-year-old is sporting a robust 1.653 OPS since coming back, and he’s belted six home runs and driven in 12 across nine games. Martinez could be a big trade piece at midseason for a Tigers team that seems unlikely to be seriously in the mix for the American League Central title … Jose Bautista’s OPS has gone from .553 to .755 over his last 12 games, as he’s batted .381/.500/.833 with five dingers and 13 RBI over that stretch. The veteran outfielder remains a poor bet in the average department and probably isn’t a great bet to stay healthy, either, but he’s going to produce for fantasy owners in the power categories … No one in baseball has been hotter than Adam Frazier since the 25-year-old returned from a hamstring injury. He has 16 hits in 35 at-bats over nine games, has driven in seven and has stolen a base while also reclaiming his leadoff spot in the Pirates’ lineup. Frazier has zero power and is an inefficient base stealer, but I like him to continue hitting for average with that high contact rate and ability to handle left-handed pitching …