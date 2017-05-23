MLB Power Rankings: Week 8

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

As you scour the rankings, you may notice that the top six looks exactly as it did a week ago. Don’t worry—your eyes aren’t deceiving you.

I promise I’m not being lazy. That’s just how it worked out this week. This was bound to happen at some point. Early in the year, teams yo-yoed up and down, trying to forge an identity. Now that we’ve passed the quarter mark of the season, teams are starting to show their true colors and settling into where they should be. The rebuilding Padres have taken up residence in the NL West basement while slow-starting squads like the Rangers and Dodgers are finally hitting their stride.

There will still be movement (otherwise what would be the point of these rankings?) but now that we have a larger sample size to go on, the drastic changes we saw early in the year are probably a thing of the past. The anarchy of the early season was fun, but from now on, expect smaller, incremental tweaks instead of the free-falls and rapid ascents that made April so chaotic.

1. Houston Astros

Record: 30-15

Last Week: 1

The Astros aren’t exactly reeling—even after getting swept by the Indians they still hold the majors’ best record at 30-15. But recent injuries to Dallas Keuchel (neck) and Brian McCann (concussion) are a cause for concern. One player the Astros don’t need to be worried about is Lance McCullers. He’s been a ninja on the mound, delivering a masterful 0.71 ERA during his four-game unbeaten streak. He hasn’t allowed an earned run since May 1.

2. Washington Nationals

Record: 26-17

Last Week: 2

I went all in on Trea Turner in fantasy this year, grabbing him as early as I could wherever I could. He’s turned out to be a mild disappointment, especially in May where he’s hit just .169 with 20 strikeouts in 77 at-bats. I know I’m beating a dead horse here but if the Nats don’t upgrade their pen at or before the trade deadline (only Seattle’s bullpen has posted a worse ERA this year), I think they’ll be one-and-done in the postseason.

3. New York Yankees

Record: 26-16

Last Week: 3

Didi Gregorius has been merciless over his last 12 games, batting .391 with nine RBI during that span. Gary Sanchez has also been getting loose for the Bombers. Three of his four homers have come over the last 11 games. The lineup continues to impress but if the Yankees plan on making a deep run in October, they’ll need another horse or two in the starting rotation. Getting Masahiro Tanaka back on the right path would be a start. The Yankees’ supposed ace carries a head-scratching 27.00 ERA over his last two starts, both losses of course.

4. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 25-18

Last Week: 4

When Zach Britton landed on the disabled list for a second time, I assumed the Orioles would be in good hands with Brach Brach pitching the ninth inning. Maybe it’s time to revisit that. Brach has melted down this month, blowing two saves with a miserable 6.75 ERA. At least Wellington Castillo has done his part by hitting .330 to begin the year including .381 over his last nine games. At 15-5, the Orioles own the best home record in Major League Baseball.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 26-19

Last Week: 5

The Dodgers are flying high and Yasmani Grandal has been a huge part of their early success. The Yasmanian Devil has been an assassin since the calendar flipped to May, batting .393 with 14 RBI and a .607 slugging percentage. With Justin Turner (hamstring) out and interim second baseman Chris Taylor enjoying the best offensive stretch of his career (.333, 5 HR, 16 RBI), Logan Forsythe will shift to third base when he returns from the disabled list Tuesday against the Cardinals.

6. Colorado Rockies

Record: 29-17

Last Week: 6

So is 22-year-old Andrew Senzatela as good as his 6-1 record would indicate? Not by a long shot. He leads the majors in run support while his K/9 (5.67) and K/BB rates (1.89) are both underwhelming. Still, his 3.77 ERA at hitter’s paradise Coors Field is better than most. Charlie Blackmon has been a maestro at the plate, hitting a superb .438 with nine RBI and two steals over his last nine games. With Blackmon, Mark Reynolds, DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado all batting .290 or better, it’s no wonder the Rockies are off to their best start in franchise history.

7. Cleveland Indians

Record: 23-20

Last Week: 8

The Indians swept Houston over the weekend and they wouldn’t have done it without the help of Mike Clevinger. The right-hander twirled a gem on Saturday, limiting the hot-hitting ‘Stros to just two hits over seven shutout frames. Lonnie Chisenhall has put his power stroke to good use by homering in four of his last eight appearances. At long last, top prospect Bradley Zimmer has finally arrived in the big leagues. He’s hit .313 since his call-up but that’s come with eight strikeouts in only 16 at-bats.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 27-19

Last Week: 11

It was a shame to see Taijuan Walker land on the disabled list. The 24-year-old was finally starting to figure things out with a 2.67 ERA over his last five starts. David Peralta has done a little of everything for the Diamondbacks, producing a .314 average with four homers and the same number of steals. Brandon Drury has been an absolute fiend at Chase Field, hitting a ridiculous .393 at the D’Backs’ home ballpark. Unfortunately he can’t seem to hit anywhere else (.161 AVG on the road).

9. Chicago Cubs

Record: 22-21

Last Week: 10

The Cubs let Aroldis Chapman walk in free agency, preferring to address closer by trading for Royals hurler Wade Davis. So far that looks like the right call. Still fatigued from the World Series, Chapman is on the shelf with rotator cuff inflammation while Davis has yet to allow a run in 18 outings this season. Kyle Hendricks wasn’t fooling anyone early in the year, but he’s been quietly rounding into form with a miniscule 1.82 ERA over his last five starts.

10. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 25-19

Last Week: 13

Who is this Eric Sogard maniac? Milwaukee’s bespectacled second baseman is hitting a preposterous .500 with two homers, seven RBI and two steals since his call-up on May 12. This can’t possibly be the same guy who hit .239 with eight homers during a six-year stay in Oakland. Think the Red Sox regret trading Travis Shaw? Well let’s see—Shaw has hit .356 with three homers and 11 RBI during his 11-game hitting streak while Josh Rutledge and Deven Marrero have been splitting time at third base back in Boston. Yup, I’d say so.

11. Texas Rangers

Record: 24-21

Last Week: 17

After taking a beating in April, the Rangers have come roaring back to life in May. They’ve won 11 of their last 12, taking advantage of a soft spot in the schedule with series against the Padres, A’s and Phillies. Contract-year ace Yu Darvish may be pitching himself out of the Rangers’ price range. He’s been lights out, compiling a brilliant 2.54 ERA during his six-game unbeaten streak. Nomar Mazara is as streaky as they come but he’s been on the upswing lately, batting .368 with 10 RBI during his 10-game hitting streak.

12. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 22-19

Last Week: 7

Say what you want about the Cardinals, but those dudes can pitch. The St. Louis rotation leads the majors with a 3.13 ERA and ranks third with a stingy .237 BAA. They all deserve a pat on the back, but Mike Leake has been the standout, producing an electric 2.03 ERA to go with an equally mesmerizing 0.99 WHIP. The offense has also gotten its act together, hitting .275 for the month of May. That’s sixth-best in the majors.

13. Boston Red Sox

Record: 22-21

Last Week: 9

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel and Andrew Benintendi finally found it. The 22-year-old broke out of a hellish 0-for-26 skid with two hits in Friday night’s loss to Oakland. Chris Sale’s Cy Young candidacy grew stronger with another masterpiece over the weekend (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 10 Ks). He’s now on pace for 358 strikeouts, which would be the most since Randy Johnson fanned 372 batters en route to his fourth Cy Young Award in 2001. It’s been a harrowing first two months for the Red Sox but at least they have a new rallying cry and it may or may not involve whale excrement.

14. Minnesota Twins

Record: 23-18

Last Week: 12

The wheels have started to fall off for Ervin Santana (1-2, 4.95 ERA over his last three starts) but ace-in-the-making Jose Berrios is just getting started. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts Thursday against the Rockies. He’s gone 2-0 with a spellbinding 0.59 ERA since his call-up earlier this month. While Berrios has flipped the switch, Byron Buxton continues to take his lumps. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .208 average this month, which is actually an improvement from April when he hit just .147 with 29 strikeouts in 68 at-bats. The former second overall pick is still a major work in progress.

15. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 23-24

Last Week: 16

Welcome to Breakout City, population Corey Dickerson. The 28-year-old has taken the league by storm, hitting a ludicrous .444 with six homers and 10 ribbies during his six-game hitting streak. He’s already halfway to his career-high in homers with 115 games to go. Chris Archer has been gobbling up strikeouts like some kind of baseball Pacman. He’s punched out 10 or more in three of his last four outings, though he’s only put up a 4.26 ERA during that span.

16. Detroit Tigers

Record: 21-22

Last Week: 14

J.D. Martinez sat out the first five weeks with a sprained foot but man was it worth the wait. He’s been unstoppable for the Tigers, hitting .367 with six round-trippers in his first 11 games. That performance netted him AL Player of the Week honors. Ian Kinsler has taken a similar approach. He’s raked since coming back from a hamstring injury, batting .306 over his last 49 at-bats while upping his average from .206 to .240.

17. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 24-23

Last Week: 18

Mike Trout this, Mike Trout that. We get it Jesse, the guy’s good. No you don’t. Good doesn’t even begin to describe the Angels’ base-stealing, home-run swatting, meteorology-loving center fielder. Trout ranks either first or second in the majors in each of the following categories: WAR, slugging percentage, on base percentage, OPS, home runs and extra base hits. That’s not good—that’s unfair. C.J. Cron whacked a grand slam in Sunday’s win over the Mets. His reward? A demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake. That also seems a little unfair.

18. Chicago White Sox

Record: 20-23

Last Week: 19

After striking gold with Cuban first baseman Jose Abreu four years ago, the White Sox went back to the same well last week by landing 19-year-old mega-prospect Luis Robert. The Cardinals were also hot on his trail before the White Sox swooped in with a $45 million Godfather offer. Jose Quintana stood tall Friday against the Mariners (8 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 7 Ks, 1 BB), dropping his ERA under four for the first time since Opening Day. Meanwhile Avisail Garcia continues to cook. The 25-year-old outfielder ranks third in the AL in both batting average (.342) and RBI (34).

19. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 21-23

Last Week: 15

The Reds have fallen back to Earth but Zack Cozart still hasn’t. The 31-year-old has enjoyed a breakout year, batting .348 (fifth in the National League) with four homers and 21 RBI. Monday extended his hitting streak to six games. Starting pitching continues to be the Reds’ Achilles heel. Cincinnati’s rotation carries the highest ERA in the league by a wide margin, which seems pretty on-brand for a team that trotted out Scott Feldman as its Opening Day starter.

20. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 19-26

Last Week: 20

Despite hitting an underwhelming .239, Devon Travis is tied for the major league lead with 16 doubles. A whopping 14 of those have come in the month of May. Jose Bautista is crushing homers and making enemies in equal proportion, which sounds about right, doesn’t it? He’s been on a real heater over his last 12 games, hitting .381 with five homers and 13 RBI while raising his average from .174 to .227. Meanwhile last year’s American League ERA leader Aaron Sanchez (finger) is on the DL for the third time this season.

21. Seattle Mariners

Record: 20-25

Last Week: 21

Edwin Diaz got touched up early in the year but manager Scott Servais liked what he saw from him Friday against the White Sox (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 Ks) and promised he’ll be back in the closer role sooner rather than later. At an age when most sluggers are on the decline or lining up their next career as a coach or a TV analyst, Nelson Cruz has gone deep in three of his last seven games and is tied for the AL lead with 37 RBI. With Robinson Cano due back on Tuesday and James Paxton heading out on a rehab assignment, the injury-ravaged Mariners are finally getting reinforcements.

22. San Francisco Giants

Record: 20-26

Last Week: 28

It’s only May but Eduardo Nunez has already gone through plenty of peaks and valleys this year. Luckily this is one of the peaks. Now entrenched in left field after beginning the year at third base, Nunez has hit .406 with two homers, nine RBI and five steals during his nine-game hitting streak. Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija will earn a combined $36.8 million in 2017. Those two have gone 5-8 this year with a 4.54 ERA. That’s not getting much bang for your buck.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 20-25

Last Week: 24

As evidenced by the half-written paragraph I woke up to this morning, writing about the Pirates literally put me to sleep last night. Andrew McCutchen was an All-Star two years ago and an MVP two years before that. Now he’s just doing his best to stay above the Mendoza line. Even with Pittsburgh in a transitional state, the Bucs still boast one of the league’s better bullpens. The trio of Juan Nicasio, Felipe Rivero and Tony Watson has combined for a stellar 1.59 ERA over 62 1/3 innings. Late-inning leads haven’t been a frequent occurrence in Pittsburgh this year, but when they have one, the Pirates usually keep it.

24. New York Mets

Record: 18-24

Last Week: 22

Matt Harvey’s winless streak reached six with another clunker last week against the Diamondbacks. His 5.56 ERA ranks 83rd out of 95 qualified starters. Zack Wheeler has registered an impressive 1.66 ERA over his last four starts, though his high walk rate (14 BB in only 21 2/3 innings) is a red flag. Travis d’Arnaud is slated to come off the DL this week but it’s uncertain how much playing time he’ll get with Rene Rivera swinging a hot bat (.357 AVG in May).

25. Kansas City Royals

Record: 18-26

Last Week: 23

The Royals have been a punching bag this year but at least they’re starting to hit back. Salvador Perez has been the main aggressor, walloping four home runs over his last six contests. That gives him 11 for the year, which leads all major league catchers. Jason Vargas has been among the best pitchers in baseball this year, except when he’s faced the Yankees. He’s 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA against the Bombers but 5-1 with a 1.01 ERA against everyone else. Fortunately for Vargas, he won’t face the Yankees again this season, unless by some miracle the Royals meet them in the playoffs.

26. Oakland Athletics

Record: 20-24

Last Week: 25

Jed Lowrie got his start with Boston in 2008 but if the Red Sox thought he was going to go easy on them, they were quite mistaken. The 33-year-old unleashed on his former team, going 7-for-17 with two homers against them over the weekend. That gives Lowrie six round-trippers for the year, which is more than he had all of last season. Speaking of round-trippers, how about this moon shot from Chad Pinder the other day? When asked if he’s ever hit a ball that far before, Pinder’s response was a simple “no chance.”

27. Atlanta Braves

Record: 19-23

Last Week: 29

America runs on Dunkin’ and Atlanta runs on Freddie Freeman. Losing Freeman for any amount of time (let alone 10-12 weeks) is an enormous blow, but give the Braves credit—they acted quickly in replacing him. Newly acquired Matt Adams should give them an immediate boost against left-handed pitching. In the meantime, Matt Kemp will be asked to shoulder the load on offense. Based on his early efforts (Monday snapped his 25-game on-base streak), I think Kemp can handle it.

28. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 15-27

Last Week: 26

Vince Velasquez said he felt “clueless” after getting knocked around in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. His ERA is hovering around six but at least Velasquez has held his own at the plate by hitting .313 with only one strikeout in 16 at-bats. Hector Neris’ role as closer hasn’t amounted to much fantasy significance. He’s logged just one save since May 1. Aaron Nola looked razor sharp in his return from the disabled list (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R) on Sunday but the Phillies lost anyway. It’s just been that kind of year in Cheesesteakville.

29. Miami Marlins

Record: 15-28

Last Week: 27

The Marlins haven’t shown much fight this year but that hasn’t stopped Justin Bour from mashing seven homers in May including two off left-handers. He had never homered off a lefty until this year. J.T. Realmuto continues to hit for average (.307) but only 10 of his 43 hits have gone for extra bases. Signed to a five-year, $80 million contract, Wei-Yin Chen has been a colossal bust. He’s put up a disappointing 4.85 ERA since joining the team in 2016 and is now out indefinitely with a nagging elbow injury.

30. San Diego Padres

Record: 16-30

Last Week: 30

Not that closer is the Padres’ biggest priority—ninth inning leads have been hard to come by this year—but one would think the Friars could do a bit better than Brandon Maurer. San Diego’s soon-to-be ex-closer sports a baffling 13.50 ERA with two blown saves this month. Once among the league’s upper echelon of starting pitchers, Jered Weaver’s days of dominance are long gone. The fading star has pitched to a horrifying 7.44 ERA over nine winless starts this season. The Padres sent Weaver to the DL after his latest blow-up, so you won’t be seeing him on a big-league mound anytime soon.

Biggest Jump: Giants, Rangers 6

Biggest Drop: Cardinals 5