Daily Dose: Ross Returns

Joe Ross made his first positive fantasy impact since mid-April on Tuesday night against the Mariners, throwing eight innings of one-run ball in his first start back from a three-week stay at Triple-A Syracuse. He scattered five hits, struck out six, and didn’t walk a single batter while the Nationals marched to a decisive 10-1 victory over Seattle.

Ross was optioned to the minors on May 2 after posting a 7.47 ERA over his first three starts this season for Washington. Nationals pitching coach Mike Maddux noticed that he was using a lower arm slot, which can sometimes be a cause-and-effect for shoulder problems. Ross battled right shoulder inflammation last year, but he checked out fine with the club’s medical staff earlier this month and he made the necessary mechanical adjustments at Triple-A before returning with a vengeance on Tuesday.

Ross sat 94-95 mph with his fastball for much of Tuesday night’s outing and his slider looked as sharp as ever. That fastball velocity did fade some as the game wore on, but that is not an uncommon thing and manager Dusty Baker blamed it on the wet conditions around the mound on a rainy night at Nationals Park.

The talented 24-year-old right-hander now boasts a 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 182/54 K/BB ratio in 205 1/3 innings since debuting at the major league level in 2015 at age 22. He can be a highly valuable fantasy starter moving forward on a first-place Nationals team that has provided him with 62 runs of support in four outings this season. That is 15.5 runs per outing -- not a typo.

Ross lines up to face the light-hitting Padres at home next. They rank last in the National League in runs scored and last in Major League Baseball in batting average, and they're the only team with a negative cumulative WAR. After that he’ll get a weak Athletics team on the road at pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum.

If it hasn't been made obvious, Ross should be owned and started in all standard fantasy leagues.









Hobbled Padres Look To Lamet

Padres manager Andy Green confirmed Tuesday evening that pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to make his major league debut Thursday against the Mets at Citi Field. He’ll be filling in for Jered Weaver, who was placed on the disabled list over the weekend with inflammation in his left hip -- and a 7.44 ERA. Weaver probably won’t be brought back anytime soon, and Trevor Cahill (shoulder) is out until mid-to-late June. There will be open rotation turns for Lamet if he proves worthy of taking them.

Lamet has registered a 3.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 innings (eight starts) this season with Triple-A El Paso and he owns a 2.99 ERA with 336 strikeouts over 298 1/3 career minor league frames.

“He's thrown the ball very well in Triple-A," Green told MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell on Tuesday. "Good stuff, live arm. He's got the kind of stuff that can shut an offense down, and if he's in the zone, it's going to be really good. ... We feel really good about how he's throwing the ball, and it was the right opportunity to give him a chance."

"If he's in the zone" is the make-or-break concern for Lamet. He has a 4.6 BB/9 this year in Triple-A, which simply won't fly at the major league level. Those in standard mixed fantasy leagues should probably avoid the risk, but deeper leaguers and owners in NL-only formats might as well roll the dice on the tantalizing swing-and-miss upside.









Keuchel Trending Toward Saturday

Dallas Keuchel owners can rest a little easier, as it appears the ace left-hander will indeed miss just one turn in the Astros’ starting rotation. Keuchel told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he is planning to return this Saturday, the first day he’s eligible to be activated, for a start at home against the Orioles.

"As long as I feel good playing catch, I'm to the point now that I know my body well enough to tell somebody if I'm good to go or not," said Keuchel, who’s been on the 10-day disabled list since April 20, retroactive to April 17, with a pinched nerve in his neck. "The last two days I was just trying to let the body get better and try to take it easy.”

Keuchel stands 7-0 with a brilliant 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 54/14 K/BB ratio through 63 2/3 innings (nine starts) this season for the first-place Astros. He has looked like the guy who won American League Cy Young Award honors in 2015, not the guy who went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 26 starts last season.









National League Quick Hits: Rockies activated shortstop Trevor Story (shoulder) from the disabled list … Anthony Rendon had two homers, a double, and five RBI as the Nationals crushed the Mariners on Tuesday … Charlie Blackmon hit a pair of two-run homers off Zach Eflin as the Rockies beat Phillies on Tuesday … Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) will go on a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Mets … A.J. Pollock (groin) hit in the cage and ran on an anti-gravity treadmill Tuesday … Gregory Polanco (hamstring) took on-field batting practice Tuesday and could be activated from the disabled list this weekend … Jay Bruce left Tuesday's game against the Padres due to back tightness … Johnny Cueto acknowledged Tuesday that he has developed blisters on the middle and index fingers on his right hand … Brewers right-hander Junior Guerra (calf) told reporters that he is preparing to start Friday against the Diamondbacks … Jon Lester went the distance and struck out a season-high 10 batters Tuesday in the Cubs’ defeat of the Giants … An MRI taken Tuesday on Trevor Cahill's right shoulder showed no major structural damage … Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia (heel) could be activated from the disabled list Friday … Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Mets' victory over the Padres on Tuesday … Rockies manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Jon Gray (foot) is "three weeks away from pitching for us” … Jameson Taillon (cancer) threw 25 pitches off a mound Tuesday … Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen got a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday for his injured left elbow … Jonathan Villar had a two-RBI single and stole three bases in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays … Howie Kendrick (oblique) could begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week … Kolten Wong remains day-to-day with mild elbow discomfort … Nationals infielder Stephen Drew (hamstring) has reported to extended spring training and could soon begin playing in games … Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Chris Taylor could soon see starts in the outfield … Marlins placed right-hander David Phelps on the bereavement list … Andrew Toles underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday for a torn ACL … Pirates left-hander Jeff Locke (biceps) is scheduled to make a fourth minor league rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Jacksonville … Phillies placed outfielder Daniel Nava on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 21, with a left hamstring strain.

American League Quick Hits: Red Sox promoted first base prospect Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket … Ervin Santana recorded his second shutout of the season Tuesday in the Twins' defeat of the Orioles … Cole Hamels (oblique) played catch Tuesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list … Avisail Garcia was held out of the White Sox lineup Tuesday due to the flu … Mike Trout slugged his 15th home run of the season Tuesday night against the Rays … Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees … Jose Bautista started at third base Tuesday for the first time since 2013 … Felix Hernandez (shoulder) played long toss on Tuesday … Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored Tuesday as the Red Sox topped the Rangers … Rays second baseman Brad Miller (abdomen) won't be ready for activation when first eligible on May 26 … Adrian Beltre (calf) could begin playing in extended spring training games this weekend … Edwin Encarnacion homered twice Tuesday to propel the Indians past the Reds … Danny Valencia was scratched from the Mariners' lineup Tuesday due to wrist discomfort … Jesse Hahn left his start Tuesday night against the Marlins after suffering a right triceps strain … Brian McCann (concussion) expects to resume hitting Wednesday … Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna tossed a scoreless ninth inning to record his seventh save of the season on Tuesday in Milwaukee … Red Sox manager John Farrell said Brian Johnson is a "strong candidate" to start Saturday against the Mariners … Aaron Sanchez (finger) has not resumed throwing … Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc (finger) could be cleared to begin throwing off a mound later this week … Francisco Liriano (shoulder) is expected to make a rehab start on Sunday … Joey Gallo collected his 14th homer and his fifth double Tuesday against the Red Sox … A's right-hander Chris Bassitt has begun experiencing arm fatigue in his recovery from Tommy John surgery … Michael Bourn has exercised the opt-out in his minor league contract with the Orioles … Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross (shoulder) threw five scoreless innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock … Yonder Alonso (knee) homered in his first at-bat since May 17 on Tuesday night against the Marlins … Indians signed outfielder David Lough to a minor league contract; assigned him to Triple-A Columbus … Anthony Gose was clocked at 99 mph during his first appearance with High-A Lakeland on Monday … Red Sox infielder Marco Hernandez is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder Friday.








