Daily Dose: Denver Gold

Thursday, May 25, 2017

The first-place Colorado Rockies look to cap off a four-game sweep in Thursday's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies have outscored the Phillies 23-5 during the first three games as they continue to steamroll the competition. They have scored six or more runs in six straight outings and they rank second in the majors with 248 runs scored through 48 games (5.17 runs per game).

The hot streak has even rubbed off on Tyler Chatwood, as he allowed just one hit with four walks and eight strikeouts over seven scoreless innings in Wednesday's win. He lowered his ERA for the second consecutive outing, dropping from 5.25 to 4.50. Chatwood has factored into the decision in each of his 10 outings hit season, and he has a 2-3 record with a respectable 4.08 ERA in five May starts across 28 2/3 innings.

Chatwood is trending upward because he has managed to keep the ball in the yard. He allowed nine home runs through his first 36 2/3 innings, posting a 5.40 ERA on May 2. However, he hasn't served up a long ball over his past four outings, a span of 23 1/3 frames.

Chatwood must have watched German Marquez mow down the Phillies in Tuesday's outing. He allowed just one earned run while scattering seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts over six innings to win his third straight start. With Chatwood, Marquez and Antonio Senzatela pitching well, the Rockies are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Senzatela has been successful in six of his seven decisions while posting a 3.67 ERA through 54 innings across nine outings.

It isn't just pitching alone that is getting it done for the Rockies, however. As mentioned, they rank second in the majors in runs scored. Charlie Blackmon is proving last season's breakout was no fluke as he is slashing .321/.357/.607, which actually has him on pace for a higher slugging percentage than the .552 he posted during last season's 29-homer campaign. But Blackmon certainly hasn't been doing it all alone, and the heavy offense cannot only be attributed to the rarefied air of Coors Field in Denver, either.

After stumbling out of the chute, Carlos Gonzalez has been making up for lost time, much to the enjoyment of his fantasy owners. CarGo batted just .216 with two homers and six RBI to cap off April, and anyone with stock in Gonzalez was wringing their hands pretty hard. However, the All-Star has come alive with three straight multi-hit games while hitting safely in seven in a row and 12 of the past 13. Since May 10 he has improved his batting average from a paltry .188 to a manageable .252, and he is likely just getting started. That's bad news for the rest of the majors.

Ellsbury, Oh Boy!

Jacoby Ellsbury checked out of Wednesday's game against the Royals due to a concussion and neck sprain as the result of a collision with the wall in center field. The good news is that Ellsbury made an outstanding leaping grab, holding on and making a great play. The bad news is that he has landed on the 7-day disabled list. He has been a great asset to fantasy owners and his real team over the years, but he has had difficulty staying healthy. If you own stock in Ellsbury you know the drill by now.

Ellsbury will be re-evaluated on Thursday and a course of action will likely be determined then. He will obviously be sidelined at least a week, but after Thursday's exam it might be determined he needs even longer to get back. The team did not announce a corresponding roster move, but Aaron Hicks took over in center field for Ellsbury and is likely to see a bump in playing time with Ellsbury on the shelf.

While there is no official word on who will be coming up, it's likely the versatile Rob Refsnyder or Mason Williams could get the nod. Both players are on the 40-man roster, so their promotion would not precipitate another transaction. Refsnyder is hitting .303 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and he can play multiple positions, and he also has the familiarity with New York. Williams had a pair of hits for SWB in Wednesday's game in Columbus, but he is still just hitting .234. Dustin Fowler is also a long shot to be summoned, but he would need to be added to the 40-man, so that seems unlikely.

Gray Matter

Sonny Gray took care of business in Wednesday's interleague home win against the Marlins, allowing just one earned run, three hits and one walk while punching out 11 batters over seven innings in a win. He improved to 2-1 while lowering his ERA to 3.34, throwing 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes. After a bit of a shaky start with five earned runs allowed over his first 10 2/3 innings while striking out just six batters, his velocity is back and his strikeouts are up. He has recorded three straight quality starts and has totaled 19 strikeouts over his past 13 innings.

Gray found tremendous success mixing in his slider, as it vexed the Marlins all night long. Expect to see a lot more of the pitch in the future, as he threw it 27 times on Wednesday. The Marlins finished hitless in 12 at-bats with nine strikeouts against Gray's slider, proving absolutely no resistance. Gray had mixed in the pitch just 28 times over his previous three outings, but you can expect a decent percentage going forward if he continues to have that kind of success.

National League Quick Hits: Raisel Iglesias continues to hum along for the Reds, posting his eighth save of the season in Wednesday's win in Cleveland. He needed 29 pitches to record three outs, and he allowed a single and a walk, but he is now a perfect 8-for-8 on save chances while posting a minuscule 0.73 ERA. … Keon Broxton belted a solo homer in a loss to Toronto. He has now hit safely in six straight and 13 of the past 14. He has raised his average from .194 to .271 just since May 2. … Matt Garza has been doing it with mirrors all season, but the bottom finally dropped out. He was tagged for six earned runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings to suffer his first loss against the Blue Jays. His ERA jumped from 2.43 to 3.60 as a result of the ugly outing. … Anthony Rendon had no RBI during a 12-game span from May 8-21, but he has erupted for three homers and eight RBI over his past two outings. … Jeremy Hellickson allowed seven earned runs, eight hits and four walks over five innings to take his second loss of the season. After an impressive 4-0 record and 1.80 ERA in five April starts he is just 1-2 with a 7.30 ERA across five outings in May. … Manuel Margot left Wednesday's game due to soreness in his right calf. Matt Szczur came on for the leadoff hitter and might be forced to start if Margot lands on the shelf. … Michael Conforto has his average up to .341 after two more hits on Wednesday and he delivered his team-leading 32nd RBI. … Matt Moore was a little better in Wrigley Field, but he was unable to avoid his fifth loss of the season. He allowed four runs - three earned - with seven hits over six innings to fall to 2-5 while his ERA moved to 5.28. … Wade Davis was dinged for two runs Wednesday, but he settled in for his 10th save. Even with the two runs allowed his ERA is still a microscopic 0.98.

American League Quick Hits: Carlos Santana is plodding along with a .230 average, but he has managed two homers and eight RBI over his past 10 games. … Max Kepler has cracked a double in each of his past three games and he has piled up seven extra-base hits (five doubles, two homers) with eight RBI over his past seven outings. … Jose Berrios allowed three runs, four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to run his record to 3-0. The Puerto Rican right-hander has managed quality starts in each of his first three outings this season while racking up 22 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings. … Ryan Goins smacked a homer while adding a double and four RBI in an interleague win in Milwaukee. The light-hitting Goins has piled up 15 RBI in 22 games in May, easily exceeding his previous career best of 11 RBI in a single month (June 2015). … Jed Lowrie recorded a four-hit game, posting two doubles with two RBI while pushing his average to .300. … Jose Abreu continues to rake, going 4-for-5 with his 10th homer of the season and three more RBI. Abreu failed to homer over his first 20 games, but he has blasted 10 long balls over the past 24 outings. … Jose Quintana came crashing back to Earth in a hurry. After quality starts in five of his six outings from April 21 to May 19, lowering his ERA from 6.75 to 3.92, he was tagged for eight runs and eight hits in just 4 1/3 innings in Arizona to push his ERA back to 4.82. … Luis Severino lowered his ERA to 3.11 while improving to 3-2, allowing just four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over eight scoreless innings against the Royals. … The Red Sox have managed just four home runs against left-handed pitching all season, worst in the majors. That streak continued Wednesday when Martin Perez of the Rangers kept the ball in the yard for 6 1/3 innings. … Steven Souza clubbed two homers for the Rays, giving him seven on the season.

