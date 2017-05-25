Waiver Wired: Welcome, Matt

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Aaron Hicks has been nothing short of fantastic this season, batting .291/.426/.573 with eight homers, 20 RBI, and six steals over 34 games. That’s all well and good, but there’s been no clear path to regular playing time with Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, and Matt Holliday all healthy. While it was the product of unfortunate circumstances, fantasy owners won’t have to worry about that for at least a little while.



Ellsbury is headed to the disabled list after suffering a concussion and a neck sprain during Wednesday’s game against the Royals. He suffered the injuries in a collision with the center field fence in the first inning. It’s really too bad, as Ellsbury was off to a nice start this season, batting .281/.349/.422 with four homers and eight steals through 39 games. There’s no clear timetable for his return. The Yankees have called up Rob Refsnyder to take Ellsbury’s spot on the active roster, but we should expect to see Hicks in the starting lineup on most nights.



Hicks is someone we’ve been waiting on for a long time in fantasy leagues dating back to his prospect days with the Twins. And it was easy to forget him completely after he hit just .217 with a .617 OPS in a part-time role during his first season in the Bronx, but he’s sporting more walks (24) than strikeouts (22) though his first 34 games this year. That gets my attention. Hicks has always teased with his blend of pop and speed, but there’s no better time than now to pick him up and see if he has finally put it all together. He’s in a great situation with this lineup and ballpark.



Somehow, Hicks is still available in nearly half of Yahoo leagues. That shouldn’t be the case for much longer.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.





Have specific questions about your roster? Ask @djshort on Twitter.





MIXED LEAGUES



Joe Ross SP, Nationals (Yahoo: 47 percent owned)



I was a big fan of Ross coming into the year, but things haven’t worked out as hoped so far. After beginning the year in the minors, he had a brief three-start stint with the Nationals prior to a surprise demotion earlier this month. He finally made his return on Tuesday against the Mariners and there was plenty to like, as he tossed eight innings of one-run ball while walking none and striking out six. His velocity dipped as the game moved along, so that’s obviously worth monitoring as we move along here, but he’s in a great situation and his next turn comes against the Padres this weekend. He should be owned in most leagues.



Adam Frazier 2B/OF, Pirates (Yahoo: 14 percent owned)



Frazier was beginning to build momentum in fantasy leagues prior to landing on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain last month, but he’s back on the map in a big way right now. The 25-year-old reached base in all six of his plate appearances (including a home run) on Wednesday against the Braves and now owns a strong .370/.458/.500 batting line through 27 games this season. He’s locked into the leadoff spot on most nights and the playing time should continue to be there during Starling Marte’s suspension. We’re not going to see power very often, but the contact ability and multi-position eligibility gives him a chance to stay relevant in mixed leagues.



Logan Forsythe 2B, Dodgers (Yahoo: 40 percent owned)



After missing more than a month with a fracture in his right big toe, Forsythe was finally able to rejoin the Dodgers this week and delivered a walk-off RBI double in his first game back Tuesday against the Cardinals. With Justin Turner on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury, the plan calls for Forsythe to play third base in the short-term. However, most importantly for fantasy owners, he should continue to serve as the leadoff man on most nights. Forsythe has been an underrated contributor in fantasy leagues over the past two years, putting up a 37 homers with a .791 OPS (118 OPS+). He’s in a nice spot to continue to produce.



Matt Adams 1B/OF, Braves (Yahoo: 10 percent owned)



Adams sure seems to be enjoying his new digs. Acquired from the Cardinals in the wake of Freddie Freeman’s unfortunate wrist injury, the 28-year-old is 6-for-18 (.333) wth two homers, a triple, a double, and three runs scored through his first four games with the Braves. While Adams became the odd-man out in St. Louis, don’t forget that he put up 16 homers and a .780 OPS (107 OPS+) in 118 games last season and owns an .815 OPS against right-handers in his career. There are a host of first base types I would take over Adams right now (Justin Bour, Justin Smoak, Josh Bell among them), but his ownership number should certainly be higher.



Julio Urias SP, Dodgers (Yahoo: 48 percent owned)



Well, things changed here in a hurry. After finally making his way to the Dodgers’ rotation, Urias posted a 1.06 ERA through his first three turns before getting knocked around for 13 runs (12 earned) in 6 1/3 innings over his last two starts. With more arms than rotation spots, the Dodgers chose to send him down to Triple-A Oklahoma City rather than have him work things out in the majors. Maybe that’s for the best, as Urias walked 14 batters in 23 1/3 innings and clearly has some work to do, but I don’t think it will be long before he gets another shot given the health questions in this rotation. Stash if you have the roster flexibility.



Howie Kendrick 1B/2B/3B/OF, Phillies (Yahoo: 11 percent owned)



Kendrick was hitting .333 (13-for-39) through his first 10 games this season before going down with an oblique strain in mid-April, but he was able to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday and should be back with the Phillies by the start of next week. Aaron Altherr has emerged over the past month and deserves regular playing time, but the Phillies should be able to find spots for Kendrick in this lineup. Michael Saunders homered on Wednesday, but he’s still hitting just .229 with a .682 OPS this season. His multi-position eligibility is perhaps his best quality at this stage.



Chris Taylor 2B/3B/SS, Dodgers (Yahoo: 34 percent owned)



Are we sure this is the same Chris Taylor? After putting up an underwhelming .234/.289/.309 batting line through his first 318 plate appearances in the majors, Taylor is hitting .326/.434/.562 with five home runs and 16 RBI through 31 games this season. He’s only 26 years old, so it’s not unreasonable for a player to break out at this stage, but there’s reason to be cautious here. Taylor is sporting a .421 BABIP and is actually hitting fly balls less often than his career average. However, it’s not that simple. There’s no question that Taylor has been more selective while utilizing an all-fields approach. And while his hard-hit rate isn’t setting the world on fire, he has shown a knack for avoiding soft contact. Only four players (min. 100 PA) have a lower contact percentage so far this season. Playing time will become an issue eventually, but Taylor is expected to share second base duties with Chase Utley while Logan Forsythe fills in for Justin Turner at the hot corner. He even made a start in center field on Wednesday with Joc Pederson out of the lineup. There’s short-term relevancy here at the very least.



Zack Wheeler SP, Mets (Yahoo: 38 percent owned)



I would have been more into Wheeler facing the Padres this week, but a matchup against the Pirates on Friday isn’t a terrible alternative. Only three teams in MLB have scored fewer runs so far this season. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Wheeler’s command has been shaky in his return from Tommy John surgery. He has walked at least four batters in three out of his last four starts. That will probably catch up to him eventually, but he has struck out 40 batters in 43 1/3 innings overall and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five out of his last six starts. There’s risk involved here, but let’s face it, there’s risk involved with picking up most staring pitchers off the waiver wire right now. He’s capable of a strong performance Friday.



Felipe Rivero RP, Pirates (Yahoo: 22 percent owned)



The Pirates have had no shortage of issues this season, from Starling Marte’s PED suspension to Jameson Taillon’s cancer diagnosis to Andrew McCutchen’s continued struggles. Sitting in last place in the National League Central, they are poised to become sellers leading into the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Closer Tony Watson is due to become a free agent after the season and might be the team’s most obvious trade chip. That’s where Rivero comes in. Acquired from the Nationals in the Mark Melancon deal last year, the 25-year-old southpaw owns a dominant 0.73 ERA and 27/5 K/BB ratio across 24 2/3 innings this season. He’s regarded by many as the closer of the future in this bullpen. That future is rapidly approaching, but Rivero possesses standalone value while we wait to see how things shake out.



Tyson Ross SP, Rangers (Yahoo: 30 percent owned)



This week’s column is officially Maximum Ross. Tyson hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Opening Day of last season, but he’s getting closer to making his return. Coming off surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, Ross gave up just two hits over five scoreless innings in his first rehab start with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday. According to Jeff Wilson of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, his fastball was clocked in the 88-92 mph range. He’s set to make another rehab start next Monday before potentially making his debut next weekend against the Astros. That’s a tough assignment, so I’d be reluctant to start him right away in mixed leagues, but there’s no harm in stashing him in a DL spot while we wait. While walks have been a trouble spot for Ross in his career, he averaged 9.2 K/9 from 2013-2015 and induces a ton of grounders when he’s right. Assuming he returns anything close to his old form, that should help him in Texas.



Koda Glover RP, Nationals (Yahoo: 37 percent owned)



I included Glover in this column a couple of weeks ago when he was on the verge of coming back from the disabled list, but it’s worth mentioning him again now that Nationals manager Dusty Baker has officially installed him as his closer. The 24-year-old has been excellent since his return and owns a 2.57 ERA and 11/2 K/BB ratio over 14 innings on the year. He’s a must-own in this situation, but I wouldn’t pick him up with the expectation that he’ll keep the job all year. It would still be a surprise if the Nationals don’t add at least one late-inning arm before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. By the way, I mentioned Padres reliever Brad Hand in last week’s column. Trade rumors are swirling around him, but he needs to be owned with Brandon Maurer struggling.



Tyler Flowers C, Braves (Yahoo: 7 percent owned)



I haven’t put many catchers in this year’s column because the position has mostly been awful. Alex Avila is looking good if you want to take a chance on someone in a single-catcher format. Travis d’Arnaud and Devin Mesoraco are capable of interesting things if they actually manage to stay healthy and the recently-recalled Mike Zunino can provide some pop and very little else. I was surprised to see Flowers still available in so many leagues, as he has looked like a changed hitter since adding his leg kick last year. Sure, he’s not going to maintain a .439 BABIP, but he’s making more contact than ever before while spraying line drives all over the field. His .464 on-base percentage is second-highest in the majors among players with at least 100 plate appearances. He has settled into the No. 6 spot in the lineup in recent days.