FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, May 25, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have another split slate today with a six-game early slate, followed by a smaller five game slate. I’ll be focusing on the main slate for today’s game and it looks like we’ll have to rely on RotoGrinders’ Meteorologist Kevin Roth as there could be a few games with weather concerns. Make sure to double check the weather on the RotoGrinders’ Weather Page before making your lineups!

Pitchers

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets, $11,000 – As long as the weather is fine then deGrom stands out as the clear-cut top option on this smallish five game main slate. He’s struggled at times this year, but is coming off of a strong start and has continued to flash big strikeout upside with an elite 32.3% strikeout rate this season. He’ll face a bottom tier San Diego offense that is 29th in wOBA against RHP while striking out at a 24% clip. He’s the easy option to fire up for cash games and is the top option in all formats with this matchup and his strikeout ability.

Dinelson Lamet, San Diego Padres, $6,000 – This is a GPP only option as Lamet will be making his first start from AAA and the win is obviously a longshot as he’s facing off with deGrom. However, at this price point we don’t necessarily need the win and he’ll allow you to grab whatever expensive bats you like. When pitchers get called up for their first start we sometimes see their nerves get the best of them, but we also sometimes see them get off to a quick start as MLB batters haven’t seen much of them. It is the minor leagues so there are some questions as to how much it will translate to the big leagues, but his strikeout numbers are off the charts. He’s averaged 11.02, 10.97 and 11.54 k/9 over his past few seasons in AA and AAA so there is clearly upside here for large field GPPs.

If weather becomes an issue in the San Diego/New York game then I’ll look to Robbie Ray as a GPP only play as he could pile up 10 strikeouts or get hammered by the powerful, but strikeout prone, Milwaukee offense. Kenta Maeda would be the cash game option I would look to if deGrom is not an option due to weather.

Catcher

Chris Hermann, Arizona Diamondbacks, $2,500 – Predicting when Herrmann will play is always tough as Arizona is all over the map with their catcher position. However, if he’s in there then I’ll be looking to him as this is a position I’d prefer to save at. He’s homered in each of his past three games that he’s started so $2,500 is a great price point. He won’t be at home for this one, but he’ll be in another hitter friendly park in Milwaukee facing a hittable pitcher in Zach Davies. If he’s in the lineup, I’m going to lock him in.

Also Consider – Jonathan Lucroy

First Base

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers, $3,900 – The Detroit power bats are at the top of my list tonight facing Mike Fiers. The only drawback with Miggy is his high price and trying to fit him in alongside deGrom. Otherwise, this looks like a great spot with the short porch for right-handed bats in Houston and Mike Fiers’ homerun issues. Fiers has already allowed 11 home runs to RHB in only 17 innings pitched, and while his homerun to fly ball ratio should come down, he is allowing an extreme 50% fly ball rate, 40% hard hit rate with just a 12% soft hit rate to RHB. Miggy is obviously one of the best RHB in baseball so if you can fit him into your lineup with his price then do so as he’s in a great spot tonight.

Lucas Duda, New York Mets, $2,400 – Duda isn’t an exciting option, but deGrom is $11,000 so we’ll need to save in some spots. The Mets will face AAA callup, Dinelson Lamet, who as mentioned has shown a ton of strikeout ability at AAA, but this will still be his first taste of MLB hitters. Duda will have the platoon advantage and has reached base six times over the past two games so at just $2,400 he sticks out as one of the better values on the main slate. I like taking a shot with Lamet in GPPs, but also don’t mind grabbing a few cheaper Mets bats in other lineups as it’s also feasible Lamet could struggle in his first start.

Also Consider – Mitch Moreland, Hanley Ramirez

Second Base

Ian Kinsler, Detroit Tigers, $3,300 – I’m basically targeting the entire top of the Detroit lineup with anyone in their top six. Kinsler hasn’t been great this year but he does offer some power upside at a weaker position and as mentioned above Fiers is having major issues with hard hits and power allowed to RHB.

Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox, $3,400 – I’m targeting the Tigers more than the Red Sox tonight as I like the power upside for the Tigers more. However, the Red Sox are in a good spot and have the highest implied total on the main slate at 5.2 runs so it makes sense to try to target some of their bats in cash games. Most of their bats are $3,300 and above so it’s not particularly easy to do with deGrom, but for cash games Pedroia has been solid recently. Nick Martinez has been hittable by both RHB and LHB in his career allowing a .345 wOBA to LHB and .355 wOBA to RHB.

Also Consider – Jose Altuve

Third Base

Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks, $4,100 – If you’re spending up at third base then Jake Lamb looks like the clear-cut top option. He’s crushing everything in sight right now with home runs in five of his last eight games and even homered against a tough LHP in Jose Quintana yesterday. He’ll have the platoon splits back in his favor today against Zach Davies, who has allowed 1.2 hr/9 to LHB in his career and I’ll just continue to ride the hot streak.

I was really hoping to plug in Nick Castellanos at third base as he’s cheap and I love the Detroit bats, but it sounds like he’s going to sit again today. That really throws a wrench into this position as outside of Lamb, it gets very ugly. I prefer Wilmer Flores against LHB and I don’t love picking on Kenta Meada, but Jedd Gyorko has hit RHP well in St. Louis so those are two cheaper alternatives. You could also take a tournament flier with Alex Bregman as Justin Verlander has shown reverse power splits, but really there just isn’t much to feel great about at third base if you aren’t rostering Lamb.

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers, $2,700 – Shortstop is another ugly position today so I’m looking to save here. Andrus isn’t a high upside GPP play, but I think he’s a solid cash game option. With a LHP in Drew Pomeranz on the hill, he’ll draw a quality lineup spot and Pomeranz just hasn’t looked right this year. Andrus has flashed solid on base skills against LHP over his career so he’s one of two cheaper SS I’m targeting on this slate.

Jose Reyes, New York Mets, $2,700 – The other cheaper SS option I’m considering is Jose Reyes. I could see Lamet having a quality start as the Mets have never seen him before, but he also could have some nerves and he’ll be seeing a lot of LHB. I think this is a spot where a case could be made for Lamet as a cheap GPP flier, but also for stacking up the Mets. Duda and Reyes in particular are dirt cheap so they can be fit alongside deGrom, and Reyes has shown 20+ fanduel point potential several times since late April. If you’re saving with Lamet in GPPs, then I would rank Xander Bogaerts as my top raw points play.

Also Consider – Carlos Correa (if he plays), Xander Bogaerts

Outfield

J.D. Martinez ($3,700) and Justin Upton ($2,800), Detroit Tigers – Going back to the Detroit well, we have two RHB with plenty of power. Martinez is clearly the preferred option here and I’m trying to get at least one of him or Miguel Cabrera into my lineups as they are my two favorite Detroit bats. He’s just a terrific hitter and has been crushing everything since he returned to the lineup. Upton profiles more as a GPP option as he’s ice cold right now and doesn’t hit for average. However, he does have plenty of power so he’s someone I’ll be sprinkling in GPPs with Fiers’ elevated fly balls, hard hits and home runs to RHB.

Andrew Benintendi ($3,700) & Mookie Betts ($4,300), Boston Red Sox – If I’m saving with Lamet then I will be looking towards an outfield of J. D. Martinez, Benintendi and Betts. I have Detroit as my top target, but I can’t ignore the Boston offense against Nick Martinez. They check in with easily the highest total on the board so I like the Detroit pivot in GPPs. However, Martinez is a low strikeout pitcher (8.9% last year and 12.8% this year) that allows a .345 wOBA to LHB and .355 wOBA to RHB. Benintendi and Betts are my favorite ways to attack this Boston offense to get a piece of that Vegas total.

In terms of value outfielders, I’ll highlight Tyler Collins for another piece of the Detroit offense and Gregor Blanco at $2,200 if he is leading off.

Also Consider- Michael Conforto, George Springer, Ryan Braun