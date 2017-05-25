FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, May 25, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the main (five game) slate starting at 7:10 ET.

STARTING PITCHER

Popular Picks: Jacob deGrom, Drew Pomeranz, Kenta Maeda

Pivot: Robbie Ray – Arizona (FanDuel Price: $9,200)

This situation has boom-or-bust written all over it. Ray has been up-and-down this season, but he still maintains an attractive strikeout rate. The Brewers’ offense has capable power hitters to spoil Ray’s outing; on the other hand, they also carry the second highest strikeout rate of any team (24.3%). This is definitely a risk/reward situation, but Ray becomes more intriguing if you consider the small slate with weather risk for Jacob deGrom.

CATCHER

Popular Picks: Yasmani Grandal, Jonathan Lucroy, Alex Avila

Pivot: James McCann – Detroit or Chris Herrmann – Arizona (FanDuel Prices: $2,500 each)





Neither of these guys are guaranteed to be in the lineup, which is why I’m listing both as GPP Pivots. McCann has been inconsistent at the plate this season, but he maintains power upside with seven homers. There’s a chance he revisits that strength against Mike Fiers and his reverse-splits of .337 wOBA, 1.73 HR/9 vs right-handed hitters.

Herrmann has been red-hot at the plate, smacking a round-tripper in each of his past three starts. This is a non-imposing matchup to hope for more upside, facing contact-pitcher Zach Davies in hitter-friendly Miller Park. Both McCann and Herrmann should be on your tournament radar given their respective situations.

FIRST BASE

Popular Picks: Hanley Ramirez, Paul Goldschmidt, Mitch Moreland, Miguel Cabrera

Pivot: Mike Napoli – Texas (FanDuel Price: $3,200)

We shouldn’t be surprised by this, but first base is strong despite the abbreviated five-game slate. Napoli may slip through the cracks, as Texas doesn’t have an inspiring run scoring projection on the night. I’ll keep him and several other Rangers’ bats on my tournament shortlist against Drew Pomeranz, who owns a 5.91 ERA in Fenway Park since joining the Red Sox. Napoli has been great against left-handed pitching throughout the years, and he’s heating up with four homers in his past seven games.

SECOND BASE

Popular Picks: Jose Altuve, Dustin Pedroia, Jonathan Villar, Ian Kinsler

Pivot: Neil Walker – NY Mets (FanDuel Price: $3,300)

Honestly, we don’t know what to expect from San Diego RHP Dinelson Lamet, who will be making his major league debut tonight. Lamet has a solid minor league track record, but facing major league hitters on the road profiles as a tricky situation. If the nerves get to the rookie, Neil Walker could be a sneaky-good bat to take advantage.

THIRD BASE

Popular Picks: Jake Lamb, Jedd Gyorko, Chris Taylor

Pivot: Nicholas Castellanos – Detroit (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

We’ll need to double-check the lineup for this one. There’s rumors that Castellanos will sit out another game for a “mental health day”. Hopefully that’s not the case, as a strong matchup against Mike Fiers and his .337 wOBA 1.73 HR/9 split vs RHB could help Castellanos snap out of his funk.

If Castellanos doesn’t play, you could look towards Alex Bregman ($2600) as a GPP Pivot. Detroit pitcher Justin Verlander hasn’t been sharp this season, and he carries reverse splits for Bregman to potentially take advantage.

SHORTSTOP

Popular Picks: Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager, Chris Owings

Pivot: Elvis Andrus – Texas (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

Andrus piggybacks the rationale provided earlier with teammate Mike Napoli. Long story short, I don’t have much faith in Boston LHP Drew Pomeranz shutting down the Rangers’ offense (not as much as the oddsmakers). The Texas right-handed bats make for an underrated stack in hitter-friendly Fenway Park.

OUTFIELD

Popular Picks: Mookie Betts, Michael Conforto, Ryan Braun, J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton, George Springer, David Peralta, Andrew Benintendi

Pivot 1: Jackie Bradley Jr. – Boston (FanDuel Price: $3,300)

The Red Sox check in as the highest projected scoring team of the night. Bradley Jr could be an underrated piece within that, as Betts, Ramirez, Moreland, Pedroia, Benintendi, and Bogaerts will all likely stand in front of him in terms of popularity. JBJR has turned things around with multiple hits in three of his past six starts, smacking two homers in that span. He’s facing Texas RHP Nick Martinez and his .381 wOBA vs LHB.

Pivot 2: Ryan Rua – Texas (FanDuel Price: $2,600)

Rua is a capable platoon bat with a noble .338 wOBA split against left-handed pitching. As mentioned several times throughout this article, Boston pitcher Drew Pomeranz has really struggled in Fenway Park. The Texas bats could extend his recent woes of 10 runs allowed through 11 innings over his past three starts. Rua is an underrated bargain to make some fantasy noise tonight.