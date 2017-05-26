The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose

The Week Ahead: Yes Way, JoseFriday, May 26, 2017
Sample size, shample size. After three starts, it certainly looks like top Twins prospect Jose Berrios has turned a corner.
His struggles in 14 major league starts last year were nothing short of befuddling. He had an 8.02 ERA, with a 5.4 BB/9. Compare that to his 2.1 BB/9 and 2.87 between Double- and Triple-A in 2015, and his 2.51 ERA and 2.9 BB/9 at Triple-A Rochester last season, and the results certainly seemed off.
After failing to make the major league rotation out of spring training this year, Berrios tore through the International League again with a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Rochester, forcing the Twins to give him another shot.
The results so far couldn’t be more different than what he experienced in Minnesota last season, and are quite similar to what we’ve seen of Berrios in his minor league career. He has a 9.1 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9 in three starts for the Twins, not far off his 9.6 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 for his minor league career.
The peripherals scream ace, as does his stuff, with a fastball averaging near 94 mph and an absolute wipeout curveball that looks like something from a dominant whiffle ball pitcher.
He has a chance to really pick up momentum as a two-start pitcher in the week ahead, and adds some potential to a Twins team that is shockingly in first place on May 26.
-Jeremy Hellickson accepted Philadelphia’s qualifying offer in the offseason, paying him more than $17 million, and has been mentioned as a trade candidate. Despite the fair 4.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, there are reasons for potential trade partners to be nervous. While Hellickson’s K/9 was at least 7.0 in each of the last four seasons, it’s down to 3.6 this season, and he’s allowed 10 home runs in 54.2 innings. His fastball velocity, which was already mediocre, has averaged sub-90 mph this season. That’s a red flag for a pitcher whose best pitch is his changeup, given the lack of differential in velocity. Hellickson’s BABIP stands at .222, fifth lowest in baseball, compared to .270 for his career. In other words, don’t be surprised if things turn south quickly. I don’t really see a reason to hang on to him in standard 12-team mixed leagues.
-There’s hope that Sonny Gray turned a corner after dominating the Marlins lineup in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts. He’s now made three consecutive quality starts and has an impressive 3.50 K/BB ratio. Matchups against Cleveland and Washington this week bring a much bigger test, but Gray is pitching well enough that he deserves to be used in even the toughest matchups in most leagues.
-Don’t get me wrong, I like Ariel Miranda, but this week’s matchups couldn’t be any worse, on paper. The Orioles traded him last year due in large part to his extreme flyball rate and inability to keep the ball in the park. His week starts at Coors Field, which is usually a death spiral for flyball pitchers. Then he faces a Rays lineup that ranks tied for fourth with 68 home runs this season and was similarly strong last year. Find a replacement for this week, if you can, even if it’s a middle relief pick up in AL-only leagues.
-It’s been an especially frustrating year for Julio Teheran and his fantasy owners, with the Braves ace posting a 4.88 ERA and allowing six or more earned runs three times already. Given the lack of control that he’s shown this season (4.1 BB/9) compared to 2.5 BB/9 for his career, it’s fair to ask if he’s been injured or fighting mechanical issues. The good news is that he’s coming off a strong start and has generally shown better control in May, despite what the end results say. His BB/9 is 3.5 BB/9 this month vs. 4.6 in April. I’m far from confident at this point, especially considering a slight velocity decrease this season, but a couple more good starts to build on his last outing against Pittsburgh should make Teheran usable in shallow leagues again.
-If the season ended today, Mike Leake might win the NL Cy Young Award. He leads the NL in ERA (1.91) and trails only Clayton Kershaw in WHIP (0.93). His strikeout and walk rates are nearly identical to last season, when he had a 4.69 ERA in 30 starts, but I’m not referring to that as a negative. In fact, his 4.17 K/BB ratio and sub-2.0 BB/9 last season showed major growth, but the results didn’t follow as a result of a .321 BABIP. The BABIP is down to .239 this year, which appeases BABIP karma believers. His other major improvement has been keeping the ball in the park, with an NL-best 0.6 HR/9. That rate probably won’t stand the test of time with a groundball rate that’s also nearly identical to last season. That said, I believe as strongly now in Leake as I did coming into the season.
-Patience will finally pay off for David Price owners, as the ace is set to return from his elbow injury on Monday. He gets a relatively easy assignment against the White Sox in his first outing of the week, before traveling to Baltimore.
Going Twice…
American League
Strong Plays
Chris Sale: @CHW, @BAL
Carlos Carrasco: OAK, @KC
Jose Berrios: HOU, @LAA
Luis Severino: @BAL, @TOR
Decent Plays
David Price: @CHW, @BAL
Marcus Stroman: CIN, NYY
Charlie Morton: @MIN, @TEX
Daniel Norris: @KC, CHW
Jose Quintana: @TB, @CLE
Mike Clevinger: OAK, @KC
Jordan Montgomery: @BAL, @TOR
Chris Tillman: NYY, BOS
Sonny Gray: @CLE, WAS
Dylan Bundy: NYY, BOS
Martin Perez: TB, HOU
Erasmo Ramirez: @TEX, @SEA
Ricky Nolasco: ATL, MIN
At Your Own Risk
Jason Hammel: DET, CLE
Ariel Miranda: @COL, TB
Kyle Gibson: HOU, @LAA
Samuel Gaviglio: @COL, TB
National League
Strong Plays
Jacob deGrom: MIL, PIT
Robbie Ray: @PIT, @MIA
Kyle Hendricks: @SD, STL
Mike Leake: LAD, @CHC
Decent Plays
Rich Hill: @STL, @MIL
Kenta Maeda: @STL, @MIL
Michael Wacha: LAD, @CHC
Tanner Roark: @SF, @OAK
Tyler Chatwood: SEA, @SD
Julio Teheran: @LAA, @CIN
Matt Moore: WAS, @PHI
Jeremy Hellickson: @MIA, SF
Matt Garza: @NYM, LAD
Randall Delgado: @PIT, @MIA
Tyler Anderson: SEA, @SD
At Your Own Risk
Zach Davies: @NYM, LAD
Robert Gsellman: MIL, PIT
Edinson Volquez: PHI, ARI
Trevor Williams: ARI, @NYM
Jarred Cosart: CHC, COL
Jose Urena: PHI, ARI
Lisalverto Bonilla: @TOR, ATL
Streamer City
The following pitchers are generally available in over 50 percent of fantasy leagues and have favorable match-ups this week:
American League
Monday, May 29: Martin Perez vs. TB
Most of Perez’s starts can make you cringe with his style as an extreme groundball pitcher and poor control. His 1.54 WHIP is awful, but he’s still worth a look in his first start of the week in deeper leagues against a Rays lineup that has the eighth worst OPS vs. lefties this season.
Wednesday, May 31: Matt Boyd @ KC
The Royals still can’t hit anybody, and particularly can’t hit lefties. Their team OPS against southpaws stands at .621.
Wednesday, May 31: Jesse Chavez vs. ATL
Chavez has had his fair share of favorable matchups lately. While he’s had major issues keeping the ball in the park, Chavez is worth consideration with another favorable outing vs. Atlanta.
National League
Tuesday, May 30: Eddie Butler @ SD
Another week, another convenient time to use Eddie Butler. He faces a bad Padres team ranked fourth worst in OPS vs right-handed pitching.
Wednesday, May 31: Zack Godley @ PIT
As mentioned last week, Godley deserves fantasy consideration, and he will be facing a Pittsburgh lineup that ranks seventh worst in OPS vs. right-handers.
Friday, June 2: German Marquez @ SD
If you haven’t hopped on the Marquez train, there’s room with the rest of us. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 3.86 ERA in six starts for the Rox, and has allowed a combined two earned runs in 19 innings over his last three starts.
Total Games
American League
6: CHW, DET, HOU, KC, TB, TEX
7: BAL, BOS, CLE, LAA, MIN, NYY, OAK, SEA, TOR
National League
6. ATL, CHC, CIN, PHI, PIT, SD, SF, WAS
7: ARI, COL, LAD, MIA, MIL, NYM, STL
The Infirmary
Here’s some injuries to prominent players over the last week, and other players to watch for in the coming week. You can get a full listing of injured players at Rotoworld's Injury Page.
Anthony Alford: Out 4-6 weeks (hamate)
Ryan Braun: Placed on the DL (calf)
Lonnie Chisenhall: Out indefinitely (concussion)
Dylan Covey: Out indefinitely (oblique)
Jacoby Ellsbury: Out indefinitely (concussion)
Amir Garrett: Out indefinitely (hip)
Kendall Graveman: Scratched from start (undisclosed)
Jesse Hahn: Likely to be placed on DL (triceps)
Phil Hughes: Out indefinitely (biceps)
Nate Karns: Placed on the DL (elbow)
Dallas Keuchel: Set to return Saturday (neck)
Brian McCann: Could return Saturday (concussion)
James McCann: Placed on the DL (hand)
Alex Meyer: Will miss at least one start (back)
Tommy Milone: Placed on the DL (knee)
Aaron Sanchez: Placed on the DL for the third time (finger)
Taijuan Walker: Placed on the DL (blister)
Jered Weaver: Placed on the DL (hip)
