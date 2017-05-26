The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose

Friday, May 26, 2017

Sample size, shample size. After three starts, it certainly looks like top Twins prospect Jose Berrios has turned a corner.

His struggles in 14 major league starts last year were nothing short of befuddling. He had an 8.02 ERA, with a 5.4 BB/9. Compare that to his 2.1 BB/9 and 2.87 between Double- and Triple-A in 2015, and his 2.51 ERA and 2.9 BB/9 at Triple-A Rochester last season, and the results certainly seemed off.

After failing to make the major league rotation out of spring training this year, Berrios tore through the International League again with a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Rochester, forcing the Twins to give him another shot.

The results so far couldn’t be more different than what he experienced in Minnesota last season, and are quite similar to what we’ve seen of Berrios in his minor league career. He has a 9.1 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9 in three starts for the Twins, not far off his 9.6 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 for his minor league career.

The peripherals scream ace, as does his stuff, with a fastball averaging near 94 mph and an absolute wipeout curveball that looks like something from a dominant whiffle ball pitcher.

He has a chance to really pick up momentum as a two-start pitcher in the week ahead, and adds some potential to a Twins team that is shockingly in first place on May 26.

-Jeremy Hellickson accepted Philadelphia’s qualifying offer in the offseason, paying him more than $17 million, and has been mentioned as a trade candidate. Despite the fair 4.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, there are reasons for potential trade partners to be nervous. While Hellickson’s K/9 was at least 7.0 in each of the last four seasons, it’s down to 3.6 this season, and he’s allowed 10 home runs in 54.2 innings. His fastball velocity, which was already mediocre, has averaged sub-90 mph this season. That’s a red flag for a pitcher whose best pitch is his changeup, given the lack of differential in velocity. Hellickson’s BABIP stands at .222, fifth lowest in baseball, compared to .270 for his career. In other words, don’t be surprised if things turn south quickly. I don’t really see a reason to hang on to him in standard 12-team mixed leagues.

-There’s hope that Sonny Gray turned a corner after dominating the Marlins lineup in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts. He’s now made three consecutive quality starts and has an impressive 3.50 K/BB ratio. Matchups against Cleveland and Washington this week bring a much bigger test, but Gray is pitching well enough that he deserves to be used in even the toughest matchups in most leagues.

-Don’t get me wrong, I like Ariel Miranda, but this week’s matchups couldn’t be any worse, on paper. The Orioles traded him last year due in large part to his extreme flyball rate and inability to keep the ball in the park. His week starts at Coors Field, which is usually a death spiral for flyball pitchers. Then he faces a Rays lineup that ranks tied for fourth with 68 home runs this season and was similarly strong last year. Find a replacement for this week, if you can, even if it’s a middle relief pick up in AL-only leagues.

-It’s been an especially frustrating year for Julio Teheran and his fantasy owners, with the Braves ace posting a 4.88 ERA and allowing six or more earned runs three times already. Given the lack of control that he’s shown this season (4.1 BB/9) compared to 2.5 BB/9 for his career, it’s fair to ask if he’s been injured or fighting mechanical issues. The good news is that he’s coming off a strong start and has generally shown better control in May, despite what the end results say. His BB/9 is 3.5 BB/9 this month vs. 4.6 in April. I’m far from confident at this point, especially considering a slight velocity decrease this season, but a couple more good starts to build on his last outing against Pittsburgh should make Teheran usable in shallow leagues again.

-If the season ended today, Mike Leake might win the NL Cy Young Award. He leads the NL in ERA (1.91) and trails only Clayton Kershaw in WHIP (0.93). His strikeout and walk rates are nearly identical to last season, when he had a 4.69 ERA in 30 starts, but I’m not referring to that as a negative. In fact, his 4.17 K/BB ratio and sub-2.0 BB/9 last season showed major growth, but the results didn’t follow as a result of a .321 BABIP. The BABIP is down to .239 this year, which appeases BABIP karma believers. His other major improvement has been keeping the ball in the park, with an NL-best 0.6 HR/9. That rate probably won’t stand the test of time with a groundball rate that’s also nearly identical to last season. That said, I believe as strongly now in Leake as I did coming into the season.

-Patience will finally pay off for David Price owners, as the ace is set to return from his elbow injury on Monday. He gets a relatively easy assignment against the White Sox in his first outing of the week, before traveling to Baltimore.

Going Twice…

American League

Strong Plays

Chris Sale: @CHW, @BAL

Carlos Carrasco: OAK, @KC

Jose Berrios: HOU, @LAA

Luis Severino: @BAL, @TOR

Decent Plays

David Price: @CHW, @BAL

Marcus Stroman: CIN, NYY

Charlie Morton: @MIN, @TEX

Daniel Norris: @KC, CHW

Jose Quintana: @TB, @CLE

Mike Clevinger: OAK, @KC

Jordan Montgomery: @BAL, @TOR

Chris Tillman: NYY, BOS

Sonny Gray: @CLE, WAS

Dylan Bundy: NYY, BOS

Martin Perez: TB, HOU

Erasmo Ramirez: @TEX, @SEA

Ricky Nolasco: ATL, MIN

At Your Own Risk

Jason Hammel: DET, CLE

Ariel Miranda: @COL, TB

Kyle Gibson: HOU, @LAA

Samuel Gaviglio: @COL, TB

National League

Strong Plays

Jacob deGrom: MIL, PIT

Robbie Ray: @PIT, @MIA

Kyle Hendricks: @SD, STL

Mike Leake: LAD, @CHC

Decent Plays

Rich Hill: @STL, @MIL

Kenta Maeda: @STL, @MIL

Michael Wacha: LAD, @CHC

Tanner Roark: @SF, @OAK

Tyler Chatwood: SEA, @SD

Julio Teheran: @LAA, @CIN

Matt Moore: WAS, @PHI

Jeremy Hellickson: @MIA, SF

Matt Garza: @NYM, LAD

Randall Delgado: @PIT, @MIA

Tyler Anderson: SEA, @SD

At Your Own Risk

Zach Davies: @NYM, LAD

Robert Gsellman: MIL, PIT

Edinson Volquez: PHI, ARI

Trevor Williams: ARI, @NYM

Jarred Cosart: CHC, COL

Jose Urena: PHI, ARI

Lisalverto Bonilla: @TOR, ATL

Streamer City

The following pitchers are generally available in over 50 percent of fantasy leagues and have favorable match-ups this week:

American League

Monday, May 29: Martin Perez vs. TB

Most of Perez’s starts can make you cringe with his style as an extreme groundball pitcher and poor control. His 1.54 WHIP is awful, but he’s still worth a look in his first start of the week in deeper leagues against a Rays lineup that has the eighth worst OPS vs. lefties this season.

Wednesday, May 31: Matt Boyd @ KC

The Royals still can’t hit anybody, and particularly can’t hit lefties. Their team OPS against southpaws stands at .621.

Wednesday, May 31: Jesse Chavez vs. ATL

Chavez has had his fair share of favorable matchups lately. While he’s had major issues keeping the ball in the park, Chavez is worth consideration with another favorable outing vs. Atlanta.

National League

Tuesday, May 30: Eddie Butler @ SD

Another week, another convenient time to use Eddie Butler. He faces a bad Padres team ranked fourth worst in OPS vs right-handed pitching.

Wednesday, May 31: Zack Godley @ PIT

As mentioned last week, Godley deserves fantasy consideration, and he will be facing a Pittsburgh lineup that ranks seventh worst in OPS vs. right-handers.

Friday, June 2: German Marquez @ SD

If you haven’t hopped on the Marquez train, there’s room with the rest of us. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 3.86 ERA in six starts for the Rox, and has allowed a combined two earned runs in 19 innings over his last three starts.

Total Games

American League

6: CHW, DET, HOU, KC, TB, TEX

7: BAL, BOS, CLE, LAA, MIN, NYY, OAK, SEA, TOR

National League

6. ATL, CHC, CIN, PHI, PIT, SD, SF, WAS

7: ARI, COL, LAD, MIA, MIL, NYM, STL

The Infirmary

Here’s some injuries to prominent players over the last week, and other players to watch for in the coming week. You can get a full listing of injured players at Rotoworld's Injury Page.

Anthony Alford: Out 4-6 weeks (hamate)

Ryan Braun: Placed on the DL (calf)

Lonnie Chisenhall: Out indefinitely (concussion)

Dylan Covey: Out indefinitely (oblique)

Jacoby Ellsbury: Out indefinitely (concussion)

Amir Garrett: Out indefinitely (hip)

Kendall Graveman: Scratched from start (undisclosed)

Jesse Hahn: Likely to be placed on DL (triceps)

Phil Hughes: Out indefinitely (biceps)

Nate Karns: Placed on the DL (elbow)

Dallas Keuchel: Set to return Saturday (neck)

Brian McCann: Could return Saturday (concussion)

James McCann: Placed on the DL (hand)

Alex Meyer: Will miss at least one start (back)

Tommy Milone: Placed on the DL (knee)

Aaron Sanchez: Placed on the DL for the third time (finger)

Taijuan Walker: Placed on the DL (blister)

Jered Weaver: Placed on the DL (hip)