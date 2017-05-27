Dose: Take it to the Max

Saturday, May 27, 2017

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner was certainly in dominant form in Friday's start against the Padres.

The star right-hander racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings, earning his fifth victory of the season in the process. He came within one out of throwing his first complete game of the 2017 season, but simply couldn't record that 27th out. He was lifted after his 108th pitch of the night clipped Ryan Schimpf, loading the bases and bringing the tying run to the plate.

Newly-minted closer Koda Glover came on and whiffed Hunter Renfroe to end the ballgame and secure the victory for the Nationals.

Scherzer had some question marks this spring, as his finger injury led to experimentation with different fastball grips and led to some wondering about how effective he would be overall. He has certainly silenced any of those critics with his first 10 starts.

He continues to miss bats at an epic clip, with his 89 strikeouts on the season ranking second in all of baseball behind only Chris Sale. Scherzer sports a stellar 2.77 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while allowing a batting average against of only .189.

It's hard to imagine that he could be even better than he was during his Cy Young campaign, but his ERA, WHIP and K/9 are all a touch better in 2017. The 32-year-old will definitely be in the conversation to keep that hardware in Washington at seasons' end.





A Walk(er) in the Park

Neil Walker was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area. The hometown kid was a first round selection of the Pirates (11th overall) in the 2004 draft out of Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.

He worked his way through the minor league system with the Buccos, making his big league debut during the 2009 season as a 23-year-old. Walker would remain with the Pirates through the next six full seasons, averaging 16 homers and 70 RBI per season while slashing .273/.338/.433.

While he was never an All-Star, he was always a very solid regular that found a home in the middle of the Pirates' lineup. He also loved hitting at PNC Park. Entering play on Friday, Walker was a .279/.347/.427 hitter with 42 career homers and 199 RBI in the ballpark.

He picked up his 200th (and 201st) career RBI's in the park when he smashed a Chad Kuhl offering over the wall in right field in the third inning, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead. He added to that total his next at-bat, lining another Kuhl offering over the boards in right for a solo shot.

He also chipped in an RBI single, finishing the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBI, leading the Mets to an 8-1 victory over his former mates.

Putting up Zeroes

Alex Wood began the 2017 season as a long reliever in the Dodgers' bullpen after he failed to win a spot in the Opening Day rotation during spring training.

The former top prospect got his chance to shine in early April while Rich Hill battled his blister issue and he hasn't looked back.

The 26-year-old southpaw entered Friday's start against the Cubs riding a 20 1/3 scoreless inning streak. That streak lives on after firing five shutout innings and striking out eight in a victory on Friday. Wood now owns a 25 1/3 scoreless inning streak, the longest streak in the league this season.

On the season as a whole, he has been a godsend to the Dodgers and fantasy owners alike. With Friday's victory, Wood now sits at 6-0 on the season. He owns a sparkling 1.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 60/15 K/BB ratio across 48 innings.

American League Quick Hits: Chris Archer punched out 11 over 7 2/3 innings in a victory over the Twins... Logan Morrison provided the support there with his 13th home run... Eduardo Rodriguez earned his fourth win with six shutout innings against the Mariners... Jean Segura had three hits and a stolen base in a losing effort... Mike Pelfrey struck out a season-high seven in a victory over the Tigers... Joe Musgrove shut out the Orioles over seven innings in Friday's victory... Ken Giles notched his 14th save with a perfect ninth inning... Devon Travis had three hits including a grand slam in a win over the Rangers... Sean Manaea struck out eight over seven shutout innings in a no-decision against the Yankees... Masahiro Tanaka punched out a career-high 13 in a tough-luck loss there... Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki will sit on Saturday after returning to the lineup on Friday... Ubaldo Jimenez has been bumped from the Orioles' rotation in favor of Alec Asher... Glen Perkins (shoulder) could begin facing live hitters next week... Corey Kluber fired five shutout innings in his minor league rehab start with Double-A Akron. He's expected to rejoin the Indians' rotation next week... A.J. Griffin was forced to leave Friday's start due to a left intercostal strain... J.A. Happ (elbow) could rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation as soon as Tuesday... Bud Norris was forced to leave his appearance on Friday due to soreness in his right knee. He's considered day-to-day... Cameron Maybin (knee) expects to return to the starting lineup on Saturday... James Shields (lat) will throw a simulated game on Monday.. Yonder Alonso (wrist) missed another game, but was able to hit off of a tee during pregame work... Kendall Graveman was scratched from Friday's start due to soreness in his pitching shoulder... Twins' prospect Nick Burdi was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery... Dustin Pedroia (knee) missed Friday's game but expects to play on Saturday... Jharel Cotton will be recalled from Triple-A to start against the Yankees on Saturday.... The Tigers plan to make all veterans available via trade if they remain under .500 by the end of June.





National League Quick Hits: Antonio Senzatela was brilliant on Friday, shutting out the Cardinals over eight innings at Coors Field... Charlie Blackmon went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple and three RBI in the win... Jaime Garcia fired 6 2/3 shutout innings in a victory over the Giants... Adrian Gonzalez clubbed his first home run of the season in Friday's win over the Cubs... Jake Lamb clubbed his 14th home run of the season as the Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Brewers in extra innings... Corey Knebel suffered a blown save in that one, surrendering a game-tying homer to Chris Iannetta with two outs in the ninth inning... Zack Godley fired six shutout innings in a no-decision there... Junior Guerra pitched well in his return from the disabled list, allowing one run over 5 2/3 innings... Justin Bour belted a three-run homer (his 13th) in a rout of the Angels... Jacob deGrom punched out 10 over 8 1/3 innings of one-run baseball in a victory against the Pirates... Gregory Polanco clubbed a solo homer in his return from the disabled list... Scott Schebler launched his 14th homer in a win over the Phillies... Tim Adleman fired eight innings of one-hit ball to beat the Phillies... Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Michael Taylor left the yard in a win over the Padres... Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored while playing six innings defensively in his first minor league rehab game with High-A St. Lucie... Rob Segedin is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured right wrist... Manuel Margot is expected to be placed on the disabled list due to his sore right calf... Randall Delgado will make another start for the Diamondbacks on Monday... Cesar Hernandez was held out of the Phillies' lineup due to a minor groin injury... The Nationals acquired lefty-masher Ryan Raburn from the White Sox... Andrew McCutchen was dropped to sixth in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets... Ryan Braun officially landed on the disabled list with his right calf strain... Tom Murphy (wrist) could begin a rehab assignment next week... A.J. Pollock (groin) is on track to return from the disabled list next week.