Pickup of the Day: 5/27

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Welcome to Pickup of the Day, where every weekday we'll pick an under-the-radar player whose immediate value is on the rise. The idea here is to identify a starter who can give you some solid innings off the scrap heap, a talented backup who's been given a chance because of a starter's injury, an unheralded regular with a favorable matchup, or a potential breakout player who's starting to put it together. Unlike regular waiver-wire advice, Pickup of the Day is geared more towards interim success, but hopefully we'll have the intuition to help you snag a waiver-wire gem a few times this season.

Maybe it's time that we all should start taking Zack Godley seriously. The D'Backs' right-hander delivered another gem on Friday night, striking out six over six shutout innings in a no-decision against the Brewers. He now owns a mighty impressive 1.99 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and has fanned 26 in 31 2/3 innings of work. In addition to the acceptable strikeout totals, he has been a ground ball machine, generating them at a 66.2% rate. Daily fantasy players have already taken notice, but it's time for mixed league owners in seasonal leagues to hop on board as well. He's owned in only 37% of Yahoo leagues at the moment and at the very least makes for an attractive streaming option when away from Chase Field.