Pickup of the Day: 5/27

Pickup of the Day: 5/27Saturday, May 27, 2017
Welcome to Pickup of the Day, where every weekday we'll pick an under-the-radar player whose immediate value is on the rise. The idea here is to identify a starter who can give you some solid innings off the scrap heap, a talented backup who's been given a chance because of a starter's injury, an unheralded regular with a favorable matchup, or a potential breakout player who's starting to put it together. Unlike regular waiver-wire advice, Pickup of the Day is geared more towards interim success, but hopefully we'll have the intuition to help you snag a waiver-wire gem a few times this season.
Maybe it's time that we all should start taking Zack Godley seriously. The D'Backs' right-hander delivered another gem on Friday night, striking out six over six shutout innings in a no-decision against the Brewers. He now owns a mighty impressive 1.99 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and has fanned 26 in 31 2/3 innings of work. In addition to the acceptable strikeout totals, he has been a ground ball machine, generating them at a 66.2% rate. Daily fantasy players have already taken notice, but it's time for mixed league owners in seasonal leagues to hop on board as well. He's owned in only 37% of Yahoo leagues at the moment and at the very least makes for an attractive streaming option when away from Chase Field.
Welcome to Pickup of the Day, where every weekday we'll pick an under-the-radar player whose immediate value is on the rise. The idea here is to identify a starter who can give you some solid innings off the scrap heap, a talented backup who's been given a chance because of a starter's injury, an unheralded regular with a favorable matchup, or a potential breakout player who's starting to put it together. Unlike regular waiver-wire advice, Pickup of the Day is geared more towards interim success, but hopefully we'll have the intuition to help you snag a waiver-wire gem a few times this season.
Maybe it's time that we all should start taking Zack Godley seriously. The D'Backs' right-hander delivered another gem on Friday night, striking out six over six shutout innings in a no-decision against the Brewers. He now owns a mighty impressive 1.99 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and has fanned 26 in 31 2/3 innings of work. In addition to the acceptable strikeout totals, he has been a ground ball machine, generating them at a 66.2% rate. Daily fantasy players have already taken notice, but it's time for mixed league owners in seasonal leagues to hop on board as well. He's owned in only 37% of Yahoo leagues at the moment and at the very least makes for an attractive streaming option when away from Chase Field.