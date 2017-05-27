Week That Was: Glover Fits

Saturday, May 27, 2017

The Nationals didn't sign a replacement for departing closer Mark Melancon during the offseason, and the process of finding an internal successor has proven to be less smooth than we hoped. Blake Treinen opened the season in the role, then Shawn Kelley saw a few chances before giving way to Koda Glover. Fortunately, it appears that manager Dusty Baker has finally made up his mind.

“Koda was kind of lobbying for that in the first place,” Baker said Glover's desire to claim the role he filled in his final collegiate season at Oklahoma State. “He had said that’s the job he wanted, and so it’s his now."

Throwing in the upper 90s from his 6'5" frame, Glover certainly looks the part. His heavily deployed slider has the highest average velocity (93.1 MPH) of any in baseball, just ahead of John Axford and Noah Syndergaard.

Glover put up monster numbers in the minors (2.06 ERA, 10.9 K/9) and has the ability to develop into a top-tier fantasy closer on a division-leading club. But inexperience may still be a factor here. The 2015 eighth-round draft pick hasn't been pitching in the pros very long, much less the majors. As Edwin Diaz – who seems to have now reclaimed the ninth in Seattle – has shown us, hiccups can sometimes come along with youth, even for the supremely talented.

* Dallas Keuchel will look to resume his march toward starting the All Star Game when he returns on Saturday night against the Orioles. He's been given the go-ahead to take the hill after missing just one start with a minor neck injury. Thank goodness for this new 10-day disabled list.

The southpaw was displaying no ill effects from the pinched nerve; he allowed two earned runs over 11 innings in his final two starts before the short DL trip. Keuchel and his 1.84 ERA should be good to go.

* Bouncing back from a down year in 2016, Keuchel isn't the only erstwhile ace from the AL West showing signs of returning to form. Sonny Gray, who sputtered to a 5-11 record and 5.69 ERA with the Athletics last season, got a late start due to a spring lat strain, but has been mostly on point since joining the rotation at the beginning of the month.

His best performance of the year came on Wednesday, when Gray fired seven innings of one-run ball, striking out 11. The fine outing lowered his ERA to 3.34. Gray's velocity is up and his walks are down. He's a worthy pick-up in those leagues where he remains available.

* After an ugly and short-lived first stint in the Nationals rotation earlier this season, Joe Ross got another shot on Tuesday and made the best of it, holding the Mariners to one run over eight innings while striking out six with zero walks.

Ross hastily rinsed away the sour taste of his last go-round, which produced a 7.47 ERA in three starts (naturally, the Nats won all three, scoring 52 runs in the process). His latest outing was much more in line with what we hoped to see from the 24-year-old following strong showings in 2015 and 2016.

However, it may not be safe to say that Ross is out of the woods yet. His fastball velo remains down considerably from the past two years, and even in Tuesday's successful start he induced only nine swinging strikes on 101 pitches. The stuff just doesn't quite seem the same, which is troubling given the righty's past shoulder scares.

He's owned in just over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, and in many cases the upside might be worth a gamble. But proceed with caution.

* In 14 starts during his disastrous rookie campaign last year, Jose Berrios never once made it into the seventh inning. He made it 3-for-3 in 2017 on Wednesday when he picked up his third victory with another convincing performance days ahead of his 23rd birthday.

He didn't quite match his first two gems, as Berrios gave up three homers against Baltimore, but all were solo shots and the O's otherwise managed only a single and two walks in 6 1/3 frames. He struck out seven. Berrios will draw two starts in The Week Ahead.

The 4-3 win for Minnesota was closed out by Brandon Kintzler, who continues to defy the odds as a lights-out closer. You don't see many successful ninth-inning guys with a K/9 rate south of six, but Kintzler is making it work with his hard and heavy sinker. He has converted12 of 13saves with a 1.71 ERA, and somehow only seems to be getting better as the season progresses.

* In his final Triple-A rehab start on Wednesday, David Price ran his pitch count up to 89 and while his results weren't especially pretty – he allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings – he checked the boxes physically and is on track to make his season debut on Monday. He'll draw a favorable first matchup against the White Sox and is in line to get a second start next weekend in Baltimore.

For the most part, Price has not looked very sharp in the minors while gearing up to return, but it's a different matter when the games actually count. He tallied 17 wins and 228 strikeouts in 2016, his first season with Boston. While the rust factor it is a legit concern, it'll be tough to play wait-and-see considering what he's capable of doing.

* On Friday night, the Blue Jays finally got back the left side of their infield. Josh Donaldson, out since April 14th, and Troy Tulowitzki, out since April 21st, both came off the DL to start against Texas. Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a double while Tulo finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Both are out of the Toronto lineup for Saturday's game as manager John Gibbons eases them back into action. They should get back on an everyday schedule pretty quickly.

* The Padres called up intriguing pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet to make his big-league debut on Thursday, and the 24-year-old shined by recording eight strikeouts in five innings of one-run ball against the Mets. Lamet had struck out 50 over 39 innings in Triple-A prior to the promotion, though he also walked 20.

He walked only two in New York, but the iffy control is likely to rear its head going forward. Still, as a talented youngster who can miss bats and will call Petco Park home, Lamet is worth a flier for pitching-needy rosters in many leagues.

* In the month of April, Jose Bautista hit only one home run. Following a 2016 campaign in which he finished with 22 – his lowest total since 2009 – the quiet first month raised some concern. But ever since the calendar flipped to May, the 36-year-old slugger has been working hard to erase it.

Bautista homered on May 1st and has added six more since, including two over the past week. After striking out at a 30 percent clip and batting .173 over his first 35 games, he has cut that down to 11percent while batting .404in his past 13. For whatever reason, Bautista just wasn't seeing the ball very well over the first several weeks, but right now he's fully locked in.

* After a forgettable first season in Arizona, Zack Greinke is reminding everyone of what he can do.

The veteran righty put forth his finest effort in a season that's been full of good ones on Monday, coming one out short of a complete game and settling for his fourth straight win. He struck out 12 while allowing one run over 8 2/3 frames. Greinke's ERA now sits at 2.42 and his 10.5 K/9 rate is on par with the career high he set in 2011 with the Brewers.

At 33, Greinke has reinvented himself, working around reduced heat and getting results with a slider that is doing serious damage.

* The Yankees placed Jacoby Ellsbury on the 7-day concussion DL following a wall collision on Wednesday that left him woozy and with a sprained neck. It's unclear how long he will be out. Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks should both see everyday starts during his absence.

* Ian Kinsler has been playing through hamstring issues, and now he's going to take some time off to get right as the Tigers moved him to the DL on Saturday. Hopefully he won't miss much more than the minimum. Andrew Romine and Dixon Machado figure to split second base duties while Kinsler is out.

* An MRI on Jesse Hahn's sore right triceps revealed no serious damage. He landed on the DL anyway but it doesn't figure to be an extended stay.