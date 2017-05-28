Daily Dose: Oh, Danny Boy

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Corey Kluber's return to the rotation has been expected.



Who leaves when Kluber returns might be more of a surprise.



Danny Salazar, who owns a 5.50 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 10 starts this year, is a candidate to be moved to the bullpen when Kluber returns Thursday, Indians manager Terry Francona indicated Saturday. Francona was speaking following another disappointing outing from the right-hander, who walked five while allowing six hits and four runs -- three earned -- over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Royals.



"We'll put our heads together and see what's the next best step for him," said Francona. "I think he's probably searching a little bit too."



It was, as Cleveland Plain Dealer's Paul Hoynes said, a bit of "reading between the lines" from the reporter, but the message seems to be clear: whatever comes next, it's not likely another start at the major league level for Salazar.



When asked about possibly going to the bullpen, Salazar said, "That's not in my plans, you know, but I have no choice. I have to do it."



Salazar offered reasons for his struggles, but the bottom line is something is off. The 27-year-old hasn't walked fewer than two in any outing this year, and he's allowed 11 homers in his 10 starts.



If Salazar moves out, Mike Clevinger could stick in the rotation. Clevinger has a 2.82 ERA in five appearances, including four starts, this year. If he stays, Clevinger has pitched well enough to garner a look in deeper mixed leagues while in the rotation.



We should have more clarity in the coming day or two.





Taillon (Cancer) On The Comeback Trail



Jameson Taillon's return to the majors is speeding along.



Taillon, who had surgery nearly three weeks ago to treat testicular cancer, will make a rehab start Sunday with Double-A Altoona, his first action since the May 8 surgery.



“Every step along the way has been a relief,” Taillon said in Atlanta. “Every little step of good news is a relief in its own way. Being out here, being around the guys, that’s the biggest relief. That’s my comfort zone.



“I just want to return to normalcy. I know it’s everyone's job to talk about it, but I want to get to a point where ... I’m not the center of attention, and I just make my headlines pitching.”



The 25-year-old was having a strong start to the season prior to hitting the disabled list. In six starts, Taillon owned a 3.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 30/13 K/BB ratio.



Taillon threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday morning, so he'll need to build up his stamina before making a return to the Bucs. Even so, assuming no setbacks, Taillon should be back pitching for the Pirates before the end of June.



Johnson Shines, Then Gets Demoted



It was an afternoon to remember for Brian Johnson.



Making his Fenway Park debut, the 26-year-old tossed a gem, firing a five-hit shutout in a win over the Mariners. Johnson struck out eight without walking a batter in what was just his second major league start.



It wasn't completely out of nowhere -- the southpaw is 2-0 with a 2.82 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Pawtucket this year -- but it wasn't enough to save him from inevitability. Johnson was optioned back to Pawtucket hours after his brilliant turn.



David Price's impending return Monday and a stacked Red Sox rotation -- it would be hard for a lot of guys to crack a rotation that features Chris Sale, Price, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez and a healthy Drew Pomeranz -- sealed Johnson's fate.



“That’s the reality of the game and Brian’s aware of it,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “But still take nothing away from what Brian did today. In complete command of this game.”



We'll see Johnson again before the season is over, but we'll perhaps never see him better than he was Saturday.



National League Quick Hits: Stephen Strasburg mowed down the Padres in epic fashion on Saturday, racking up 15 strikeouts while firing seven shutout innings in a victory. He set a new career high in strikeouts. He struck out 14 in his first major league game back in 2010 ... Brandon McCarthy left Saturday's game against the Cubs with right knee tendinitis. He's headed for an MRI. McCarthy started feeling discomfort in the fourth inning but went another two innings before getting the hook from manager Dave Roberts. The right-hander pitched in a win over the Cubs, scattering two hits and one walk over six shutout innings. If McCarthy lands on the disabled list, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Julio Urias would be candidates to replace him in the starting rotation ... Yoenis Cespedes was held out of Saturday's rehab game for High-A St. Lucie due to right quad soreness. He suffered the injury while running the bases in a rehab game on Friday night. The Mets are hoping it's only a minor setback as Cespedes is tentatively expected to resume batting practice on Tuesday ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Justin Turner (hamstring) will need a minor league rehab assignment before he's activated from the disabled list. That's likely to happen sometime next week. If all goes well, Turner could be back with the Dodgers by the end of their seven-game road trip which begins on Monday ... Hunter Pence (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday or Thursday. Pence resumed running earlier this week and is looking healthier by the day as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. If all goes well, he should join the Giants during their seven-game road trip, which begins next Friday ... Zack Wheeler left Saturday's game against the Pirates with a blister. Wheeler was at 94 pitches when he exited so his night was winding down anyway. The severity of his blister will determine Wheeler's availability going forward ... Kolten Wong was scratched from Saturday's game against the Rockies with left elbow stiffness. It's the same injury that sidelined Wong earlier this week. Until we hear otherwise, consider Wong day-to-day ... Ben Zobrist is out with a sore wrist. Zobrist said he felt "something" in his first at-bat on Friday night. Rookie Ian Happ spelled him at second base Saturday. Consider him day-to-day ... Chase Anderson was masterful Saturday, allowing a lone hit while striking out 11 Diamondbacks over seven innings in a win. Anderson was nearly flawless, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning before a leadoff single ended his no-hit bid and his afternoon.



American League Quick Hits: Adam Jones was out Saturday with a left ankle injury and a sore hip. Jones was given the day off against the Astros and will be reevaluated on Sunday. The hip issue is nothing new as Jones missed a game with a similar injury earlier this month ... White Sox signed OF Luis Robert to a $26 million contract. The White Sox will hold a press conference on Saturday to announce the signing. The 19-year-old is considered an elite-level talent and a terrific get for the White Sox ... Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed Saturday that James Paxton (forearm) will return from the disabled list to start against the Rockies on Wednesday. That had been the target date all along and Paxton was able to avoid any setbacks in his recovery. The left-hander has been sidelined for nearly a month due to a strained forearm ... Tigers placed 2B Ian Kinsler on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Kinsler has been playing through a minor hamstring injury, but apparently tweaked it again during Friday's game. Look for Andrew Romine and Dixon Machado to handle the bulk of the reps at second base in his absence ... Dallas Keuchel allowed just one earned run, four hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts across six innings in a win Saturday against the Orioles. Keuchel showed no ill effects from the neck injury which forced him to the 10-day disabled list ... Buck Farmer struck out 11 White Sox over 6 1/3 scoreless innings to help the Tigers salvage a split in Saturday's doubleheader. Assuming the Tigers find reason to keep him around -- and given their rotation struggles, it's not hard to see how they might -- Farmer might get another shot at the White Sox when the two clubs meet next weekend.