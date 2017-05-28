Yonder, Smoak, and Joseph

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Monday, May 29

Once and awhile, everybody plays on a Monday. This is one of those days. We have 15 games and only New York has any sort of serious threat for rain. Well, at least according to the forecasts on Sunday.

Pitchers to Use

Even though there are 30 pitchers on the bump, only five of them are solid waiver wire targets. The most interesting of the quintet is Brad Peacock. The righty has a 0.87 ERA in 20.2 innings. He's buffed his strikeout and whiff rates to 13.06 K/9 and 15.2 percent swinging strikes – mostly in relief. Those numbers will decline if he continues to start beyond tomorrow.

Strangely, Peacock doesn't appear to be any different from last season when he posted a 3.69 ERA with 7.96 K/9 and 3.98 BB/9. The only change in his pitch usage and stuff happened in 2016 when he suddenly started to throw 30 percent sliders. It's at least a double-plus offering. Keep an eye on his .205 BABIP. He suppressed hits at a similar rate last year in a small sample. Peacock's command is his biggest weakness. He'll face the Twins. Beware, he may not last five innings.

Another reliever turned starter, Erasmo Ramirez doesn't have big strikeout stuff. He does have a reputation for limiting hard contact, but it's unclear how that will convert to the rotation. He became a reliever in the first place because hitters teed off when they faced him more than once. Thus far, he's been solid if unspectacular through two starts. He's visiting the Rangers. Martin Perez could also be viewed as a fringe streamer. The Rays have a 28.2 percent strikeout rate versus left-handed pitching.

In New York, lefty rookie Jordan Montgomery is scheduled for his next turn. He has a challenging matchup versus the Orioles. Baltimore has the fifth highest strikeout rate against southpaws. I continue to believe t Montgomery could instantly become a fantasy staple if he retired his bad sinker. Embracing Rich Hill's combination of high fastballs and devastating curves could fully unlock a surprisingly effective repertoire.

Last and probably least is Daniel Norris. Another lefty, Norris has improved upon his walk rate in recent starts. Minus command has plagued him this year after locating well in 2016. His stuff has also been considerably more hittable. The most worrying sign is a 43 percent hard contact rate. He's somehow avoided home runs, but it's risky to bet on a continuation of that trend. I recommend him tomorrow only because the Royals are terrible, and Kauffman Stadium is large.

Pitchers to Abuse

The exploit list is long and getting longer as more and more pitchers land on the disabled list. At least David Price is back. He struggled while on rehab assignment. I wouldn't count on good things tomorrow.

Coors Field is always the first place to start for exploits. I'd spend more time explaining why Sam Gaviglio will melt in Denver, but there aren't any freely available Rockies. Well, maybe Tony Wolters. Instead, think about using Mariners versus Tyler Chatwood. They have a few guys with wheels.

I have to admit, I'm intrigued by Jarred Cosart. I think there's some upside hidden beneath the poor command and painful strikeout rate. Mostly I want to see what happens if he throws fewer fastballs. Until he makes adjustments, he'll be a regular dud. It's a feast for Cubs.

Robert Gsellman is another pitcher who could climb out of the nether pit of despair. Adjustments need to be made, especially with regard to his poorly performing fastball and sinker. Last year, both offerings had positive value. It's not an issue of tipping his pitches via predictability or release point. Batters could be cluing on some other sort of tell. I'll bet on the Brewers to launch some big flies.

Lisalverto Bonilla tries to survive by throwing more changeups and curve balls than fastballs. Unfortunately, his fastball is just that bad. He doesn't have the command necessary to survive with his stuff. Look for Blue Jays.

Other exploit options include Randall Delgado, Trevor Williams, Jason Hammel, Julio Teheran, and Jeremy Hellickson.

Hitters: Power

The Blue Jays have a couple notable players just under the 50 percent ownership rate. Justin Smoak is, uh, smoking the ball. His strikeout rate has spontaneously declined from 32.8 percent in 2016 to 19.3 percent this year. I bet we're going to find out he had bionic eyes installed. Or something. The new strikeout rate smells increasingly real. His teammate Devon Travis may finally be healthy. Since mid-May, he's slashing .457/.479/.848 in 48 plate appearances (.514 BABIP). Josh Donaldson is back too. Smoak and Travis are 48 percent owned.

Also at 48 percent owned is Yonder Alonso. He missed most of the last week with a couple minor injuries. Alonso, like Smoak, is a 30-year-old former top prospect turned bust turned breakout sensation. Mechanical adjustments have spiked his power at the cost of nearly twice as many strikeouts. In the case of Alonso, that's not as bad as it sounds. He rarely struck out before so now he has a normal-looking 22.9 percent punch out rate. His matchup tomorrow isn't good (Carlos Carrasco), but this may be your only chance to get him. He's in the Sunday lineup.

Another first baseman, Tommy Joseph, is more widely available. He's owned in 21 percent of leagues. Joseph is slashing .280/.341/.536 over his last 138 plate appearances. That includes all eight of his home runs. A terrible first seven games have weighed down his overall production. He bats cleanup most days. The Phillies will see Volquez.

The Pirates have a soft matchup versus Delgado. It's too bad the game is at pitcher friendly PNC Park. John Jaso and Josh Harrison have quietly implemented a few changes to hit for more power. Jaso is in the process of recovering from a low BABIP. Neither have enough pop to be considered serious power threats when at home. They offer value in other ways. Josh Bell is also available. He does have enough pop to escape the spacious outfield.

Other power bats include Steven Souza, Tim Beckham, Jed Lowrie, and Josh Reddick. Danny Valencia is an easy choice at Coors Field.

Hitters: Speed

Speed is rare on the waiver wire at the moment. Your best bet is to snag some combination of Mariners at Coors Field. The massive park is known for home runs, but it also buffs singles. If Jarrod Dyson, Taylor Motter, or Ben Gamel reach base, they may run. Obviously, Dyson is your best bet.

The best alternative to Mariners in the Mountains is Adam Frazier. The Pirates leadoff man is suddenly visible due to a brief power surge at SunTrust Park last week. Pay no mind to the power. He's a poor man's DJ LeMahieu except that LeMahieu has been bad this year. Maybe he's the new LaMahieu. I don't know, I'm confused now. Which one is LeMahieu? Frazier is a high average bat who likes to run. As with LeMahieu, he doesn't have a good track record on the bases. You won't want him in net steals leagues. Elsewhere, go ahead and roll the dice.

The Nationals are facing the ever-erratic Matt Moore. It's not a good matchup for Michael Taylor. He's still one of the best stolen base threats on the board. If he's available, Jose Reyes is a great option versus Matt Garza. The Brewers will probably start Jett Bandy. He's one of the most preyed-upon catchers.