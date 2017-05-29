Daily Dose: Trouble for Trout

Monday, May 29, 2017





The entire baseball world will hold its collective breath on Monday as Angels' superstar outfielder Mike Trout undergoes an MRI on his injured left thumb.

Trout was diagnosed with a left thumb sprain which he sustained while diving headfirst into second base during his stolen base in the fifth inning of Sunday's contest against the Marlins.

While precautionary X-rays have ruled out any fractures, the Angels need to have the MRI done to determine the severity of the injury and figure out how much time, if any, Trout will miss.

Angels' manager Mike Scioscia sounded hopeful when asked about the injury after the game. "Looks like just a sprain right now," Scioscia said. "But we'll take a look tomorrow, get an MRI and just see how it sets up. But first indication is it just looks like a sprain... Obviously any time you take an X-ray and it's negative, that's one hurdle you've cleared. And then we'll let the doctors evaluate him and get some more information tomorrow."

The 25-year-old is plan and simply the best player in the game. He's slashing an absurd .337/.461/.742 with 16 homers, 36 runs scored, 36 RBI and 10 stolen bases on the season. He is a phenomenal defender in center field and a dangerous weapon on the base paths. He excels in all facets of the game. To lose him to the disabled list, even if it's only for a short stint, would be a tremendous blow to the Angels, fantasy owners and to all baseball fans in general.

Sure, injuries are a part of the game and strike each team (real and fantasy) every season. It just seems like 2017 has already dealt with its share of crushing blows, especially to the elite-level talent in the game.

Of the top-30 players by average draft position, nine players (Trea Turner, Josh Donaldson, Madison Bumgarner, Noah Syndergaard, Miguel Cabrera, Corey Kluber, Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story and Robinson Cano) have already spent time on the disabled list, and most of them have faced significant absences. Trout would be the 10th name on that list, which doesn't include Starling Marte who is missing half of the season due to suspension.

It is starting to look as though this year may be a battle of attrition. The fantasy team that is able to stay the healthiest and avoid the soul-crushing injuries to its star players, may be the one that sits atop the standings in October.

Going, Going, Going, Going, Gone!

The Twins and Rays got together and played a memorable ballgame on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It looked like it would be just another day at the office, with the Twins carrying a 5-3 advantage into the ninth inning, but the Rays' bats rallied to score twice off of Twins' closer Brandon Kintzler. A run-scoring double from Evan Longoria and an RBI single from Steven Souza forced extra innings.

After trading zeroes for each of the next three innings, the Rays broke through in the top half of the 14th inning with an RBI single from Corey Dickerson. The Twins' wouldn't be denied though, as Robbie Grossman came through with a run-scoring single of his own in the bottom half of the inning, dealing Alex Colome a blown save despite the run he allowed being unearned.

The Rays finally put the game to rest in the 15th inning when Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison smacked back-to-back homers off of Hector Santiago. Erasmo Ramirez, Monday's scheduled starter, was able to work a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom half of the 15th, earning his first save of the season.

The game checked in at 6 hours and 26 minutes, making it the longest game in the major leagues this season and the longest in the history of Target Field.

Joe Mauer had himself quite the day at the dish in a losing effort, reaching base safely seven times. He finished the day 4-for-5 with a double and a home run and also drew three walks. Don't look now, but after a painfully slow start to the season, Mauer has picked up the pace considerably and is starting to look downright respectable at the dish again.

With Sunday's massive line, he's now slashing .283/.363/.408 with three homers and 18 RBI on the season. That .771 OPS would be his highest mark since the 2013 season.

American League Quick Hits: Francisco Liriano struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings on a minor league rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo and could potentially rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation this week... The Twins optioned Kennys Vargas to Triple-A Rochester after he was held without a hit and struck out four times in eight plate appearances on Sunday... Robbie Ross hasn't pitched since his demotion to Triple-A Pawtucket in mid-May due to shoulder soreness... Miguel Gonzalez carried a bid for a perfect game into the seventh inning in a victory over the Tigers on Sunday... Christian Bergman fired seven shutout innings to beat the Red Sox... Robinson Cano clubbed a two-run homer to support him there... Aaron Judge crushed the first grand slam of his young career as the Yankees dispatched of the Athletics... Khris Davis belted his 15th home run in a losing effort there... Adam Warren earned his first save of the season, recording the final four outs against the A's... Josh Tomlin delivered an unlikely complete game, allowing just one run on six hits in a win over the Royals... Jason Kipnis homered and went 4-for-4 to pae the Indians' offense in that one... Alcides Escobar went hitless again and is now slashing .172/.201/.226 on the season, yet still operates primarily out of the leadoff spot in a pitiful Royals' lineup... Elvis Andrus went 3-for-5 and swiped his 10th base in a win over the Blue Jays... Andrew Cashner fired seven innings of one-run ball in a victory against the Jays... Adam Jones missed his second straight game due to minor ankle and hip injuries... Daniel Mengden will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start for the Athletics on Monday against the Indians in place of the injured Kendall Graveman who is DL-bound... Miguel Sano was held out of the lineup for a second straight game to "take the mental stress off of him"... Pablo Sandoval (knee) will remain on his minor league rehab assignment for another couple of days... Yonder Alonso (wrist) returned to the A's lineup on Sunday for the first time since sustaining his injury on Tuesday... Charlie Morton was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained right lat... The Tigers designated Tyler Collins for assignment, replacing him with Alex Presley... Adrian Beltre (calf) could be activated from the disabled list and make his season debut on Monday.





National League Quick Hits: Matt Harvey allowed one run over six innings in a victory over the Pirates on Sunday night... Lucas Duda clubbed his third home run in his last five games and now has seven on the season... Franchy Cordero tallied the first two hits of his big league career in a victory over the Nationals... Cody Bellinger tagged Jon Lester for a three-run homer, his 10th in just 31 games... Anthony Rizzo took Clayton Kershaw deep for a two-run bomb, his fifth in his last eight games and 12th on the season... Kershaw had an uncharacteristically bad outing, allowing four runs on 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs... That was still better than Lester who surrendered six runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 frames... Domingo Santana blasted a grand slam in a win over the Diamondbacks... Johnny Cueto whiffed eight over six innings of one-run ball in a victory against the Braves... Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run baseball to beat the D'Backs... Gerardo Parra had three hits, including a three-run homer, in a win over the Cardinals... Franklin Gutierrez was forced to leave Sunday's game due to illness... Giancarlo Stanton clobbered his 13th homer in a victory over the Angels... Howie Kendrick (oblique) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Monday... Adam Duvall and Patrick Kivlehan each blasted a pair of home runs in a win over the Phillies... The Reds acquired INF/OF Darnell Sweeney from the Dodgers for future considerations... Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) could resume his throwing program on Friday... Ben Zobrist (wrist) hopes to return to the Cubs' starting lineup on Monday... Jon Gray (foot) threw 35 pitches in a successful bullpen session on Sunday and is nearing a rehab assignment... Joc Pederson continues to battle concussion symptoms and is without a clear timeline for his return... Jonathan Villar was dropped to seventh in the Brewers' lineup on Sunday with Keon Broxton ascending to the leadoff spot... Kolten Wong landed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left elbow... Daniel Murphy missed his third consecutive game due to a stomach bug... Asher Wojciechowski will start for the Reds on Tuesday in place of the injured Amir Garrett (hip).