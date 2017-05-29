Top 10 Prospects: May 29

Monday, May 29, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 36 G, .329/.404/.514, 29 R, 5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 15 RBI, 19 BB, 47 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Moncada was activated from the disabled list in the middle of last week, and while the average dropped slightly upon his return, the on-base and slugging percentages went up. That’s a pretty fair trade. The White Sox aren’t going to rush him -- especially after an injury -- but there’s no doubt in this writer’s mind that he’s ready to play at the highest level. Here’s hoping it’s before the All-Star break.



2. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 49 G, .351/.388/.505, 29 R, 13 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 34 RBI, 12 BB, 33 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



A tough week for Rosario, but he showed that even when the hits aren’t falling, he can make a difference with a couple of steals and runs scored. He’s been one of the most electrifying prospects in baseball, and it would be a real shame if he didn’t get a chance to play for the Mets before the end of 2017.



3. Lewis Brinson, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 34 G, .315/.405/.504, 31R, 10 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 18 BB, 31 K, 5 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



Brinson’s average has dropped a few points in the last couple of weeks, but in the process, his on-base percentage has gone up in the same timeframe. Even if you’re in a fantasy league that only counts average, this is a positive development. If he’s taking pitches, he’s far more likely to be successful, as big-league pitchers will expose guys with poor approaches. Brinson continues to impress in notably friendly confines, and he looks like a contributor for the surprising Brewers in 2017.





4. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 47 G, .267/.313/.390, 17 R, 12 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 13 BB, 45 K, 14 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Albies’ numbers still don’t suggest top 10 -- or top five -- fantasy prospect, but things are starting to pick up. He’s taking more pitches, hitting the ball with more authority and still providing a lot of value on the bases. We’ve said it quite a few times, but it’s important to remember, Albies is a 20-year-old in Triple-A. If and when he gets the call, he’s extremely fantasy-relevant because he can win you a category.



5. Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 36 G,.274/.376/.357, 23 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 20 BB, 25 K at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



It was Torres’ first week in Triple-A, and he showed he wasn’t going to be overpowered at the level. He went 4-for-14, and he drew three walks and stole a base for good measure. This was just another example of Torres being a special talent that doesn’t get fazed, even as he faces the best competition of his career. If he continues to perform, he’ll get a chance to help the Yankees this summer.



6. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 10 GS, 4.25 ERA, 55.0 IP, 55 H, 11 BB, 68 K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.



After impressing over the month, Honeywell had what was easily his worst start of the 2017 season. He didn’t make it out of the fourth, and he gave up eight runs on eight hits on the afternoon. Fortunately, it was just one start, and it was against a tough Pawtucket lineup as well. This was a not-so-friendly reminder that 22-year-old pitchers are going to struggle at times, but there’s absolutely no reason to panic.



7. Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 43 G, .259/.342/.518, 30 R, 16 2B, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 21 BB, 41 K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Frazier came into last week struggling. He leaves the week as hot as any minor-league outfielder in baseball. He homered in three straight games, and he also hit a couple of doubles, which is fun. He’s striking out too much, but he’s also drawing his share of walks, and the power is starting to catch up. If there is an injury to any Yankees’ outfielder, you should be ready to pick up Frazier.

8. Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Colorado Rockies

2017 stats: 8 GS, 3.68 ERA, 44 IP, 36 H,16 BB, 38 SO at Triple-A Albuquerque.



Hoffman has pitched very well at the big-league level, which is great. He hasn’t pitched quite as well in Albuquerque, which is a little weird, but it doesn’t hurt you, so that’s okay. The good news far outweighs this “bad” news, and he should get a more consistent chance to pitch the Colorado rotation sooner than later.



9. Franklin Barreto, SS, Oakland Athletics

2017 stats: 45 G, .312/.356/.497, 25 R, 9 2B, 4 3B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 11 BB, 56 K, 3 SB at Triple-A Nashville.



In his first week as a member of the top 10, Barreto did much of what he’s done all season, and we’re not complaining. If we have one tiny grievance, it’s that it would be nice to see the strikeouts drop and walks rise. That’s nitpicking, however, and Barreto continues to impress with Nashville. We should see him get a chance to impress with the Athletics before the trade deadline.



10. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 46 G, .262/.322/.372, 33 R, 11 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 15 BB, 31 K at Triple-A Indianapolis.



Welcome back, Mr. Meadows. After getting off to an atrocious start -- and that might be putting it mildly -- he’s been much better with the bat lately. Since May 9, Meadows is hitting .329/.386/.474 with a couple homers and five stolen bases. This is much more indicative of his talent, and with the Pirates struggling, it has to be a welcome sight. He’s back on track to make his debut this season, and his strong all-around game gives him a chance to be fantasy relevant.





Also considered: Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers; Francis Martes, RHP, Houston Astros; Alex Verdugo, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers