Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, May 29, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from May 22-28.

Catcher

There are some backups and some starters that aren’t household names on this list, which can happen when you’re dealing with a position that’s largely a fantasy wasteland. Andrew Knapp is one backup that definitely deserves mention here, though, as he’s played more than most No. 2 catchers and has earned every bit of his playing time. The 25-year-old switch-hitter popped two of his three home runs in the past week and on the season ranks sixth in OPS among catchers with at least 50 plate appearances. Cameron Rupp hasn’t been bad, but Knapp has outplayed him and is a real threat to his playing time going forward … Tony Wolters is homerless on the season, but he’s sporting a surprising .309/.411/.395 batting line. Wolters’ success at the plate and also handling a pitching staff that’s been terrific has thrown some cold water on the fantasy prospects of Tom Murphy (wrist), who is poised to begin a rehab assignment as soon as this week … Martin Maldonado draws raves for his defense – especially his ridiculous throwing arm – but he’s quietly been a solid contributor at the plate for the Angels while also making more starts than any other catcher in baseball. However, his track record suggests he’s unlikely to keep hitting, and he’s a good bet to wear down under what’s going to be by far the biggest workload he’s ever handled in the majors …

First Base

Lucas Duda entered last week hitting just .206, but he’s up to .264/.396/.582 now after a 10-for-23 week that saw him crank three home runs. The Mets’ first baseman has produced an .834 OPS and 57 home runs in his last two healthy seasons and needs to be owned in more than 11 percent of Yahoo leagues right now … You shouldn’t have been worried about Anthony Rizzo, but if you were he’s helped calm those fears by batting .326/.431/.767 with six home runs over his last 12 contests. Rizzo has also already chipped in four stolen bases this season without being caught, calling to mind his out-of-nowhere 17-steal season from 2015 … Joe Mauer reached base seven times in Sunday’s extra-innings loss to the Rays and is now batting .357/.455/.518 over his last 14 games for the first-place Twins. His power is obviously going to be lacking for a first baseman, but Mauer is still worth owning in on-base percentage leagues … He tailed off late in the week, but Matt Adams had a nice run in his first stretch with the Braves. He could be a solid power source for fantasy owners while Freddie Freeman (wrist) is sidelined and is eligible in the outfield in addition to first base in Yahoo leagues …

Second Base

Brian Dozier has put up a .343/.452/.629 batting line with two homers and two steals over his last seven games. He entered May with a disappointing .679 OPS, but his OPS is now up to .792 and the second baseman is on pace for 24 home runs and 28 stolen bases … Whit Merrifield probably should have been the Royals’ second baseman on Opening Day while Raul Mondesi got more seasoning. It took a few weeks into the season for him to get his shot and Merrifield didn’t get off to a great start, but he’s batted .373/.429/.569 with three longballs and four stolen bases over his last 15 games. Merrifield should move back up out of the No. 8 spot for the Royals any day now … Chase Utley has been playing regularly since Justin Turner (hamstring) went down and has rebounded from an awful start with a .300/.389/.500 line, two dingers and two steals over his last 10 games. Turner could return in a week or so, so Utley’s playing time figures to drop quite a bit soon … Jason Kipnis has now cracked this list two weeks in a row, as he’s batting .351/.393/.684 with five homers, 13 RBI and a stolen base over his last 13 games following a rough start upon his activation from the DL. His shoulder looks to be a non-issue at this point …

Third Base

The day before Anthony Rendon’s 6-for-6, three-homer, 10-RBI day, his OPS was .566. That number now sits at .909, as he’s been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last month with a .345/.461/.786 batting line, nine home runs, 27 RBI and three steals over 25 games. He’s still mostly hitting sixth for the Nationals, which isn’t ideal, but pretty much any spot in that lineup isn’t a bad place to be … Mike Moustakas is drawing fewer walks than ever so far this season in what is his walk year, which has his OBP down at .290. However, he looks to be well on his way to a career high in homers with 13 bombs so far, and five of those bombs have come over his last 11 contests … Speaking of home runs, Ryan Schimpf now has 33 of them in 507 plate appearances at the big league level. Four of them have come across his last six games. You obviously need to have some high-average hitters on your team to make up for Schimpf tanking in that area, but it’s clear at this point that his power outburst last year was no fluke … The Red Sox have really struggled to find production at third base this season, but Deven Marrero has provided a steady glove and even hit a little of late. He’s not a good hitter, though, and Pablo Sandoval (knee) is due back later this week …

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts has cashed in on his promise this spring to run more, as he’s already a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen bases so far this season. Bogaerts is back to hitting a bunch of balls on the ground this season after cutting down on them last year during his 21-homer campaign, which has led to just one dinger this year. We’d sure like to see him lift the ball more, but it’s hard to argue with a .331/.394/.457 batting line, especially when it’s coming with more stolen bases … Jordy Mercer’s bat caught fire over the last week, picking up 12 hits in 27 at-bats and going deep a couple times. The 30-year-old is a career .292/.363/.457 hitter against left-handed pitching, making him worthy of being rostered in a deeper league with daily transactions … Didi Gregorius looks like he might build upon last season’s offensive breakout, let alone prove it wasn’t a fluke. The 27-year-old’s contact rate keeps getting better and better, which is resulting in a jump in batting average this season … J.T. Riddle struggled out of the gate in his first go-round in the majors, but he’s turned it up a notch lately with a .316/.357/.605 batting line and a couple longballs over his last 10 games. Riddle’s numbers in the minors were fairly underwhelming, and it’s hard to see a path to playing time for him once Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) returns …

Outfield

We can’t trust Cameron Maybin to stay healthy, which is why alarm bells were immediately sounded when he left a game last Thursday with a knee injury. However, he returned to action the last two days and picked up three hits and a pair of stolen bases. Maybin has stolen 12 bases already while being caught just once, and he’s been used in the leadoff spot with Yunel Escobar (hamstring) sidelined. He’ll continue to be a mixed league asset… as long as he can stay healthy … Boring but reliable Melky Cabrera wasn’t very reliable in the first seven weeks of the season, sporting a .597 OPS through his first 37 games. He’s finally turned it on of late, though, with a .998 OPS and three home runs over his last nine contests. Cabrera seems like a prime candidate to be traded at midseason … Steven Souza had a great April and then went through an awful stretch for the first three weeks of May, but he’s rebounded with a 7-for-18, three-homer run over his last five contests. We probably just need to accept that there will be peaks and valleys with Souza, but his improved walk rate this season has been encouraging … Jorge Bonifacio had a breakout season last year at Triple-A Omaha, hit well there again to begin this season to earn a call-up to the majors and has slugged seven home runs over his first 31 games with the Royals. Five of those taters have come over his last nine contests. Bonifacio is currently owned in just five percent of Yahoo leagues …