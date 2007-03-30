Daily Dose: Trout Hooked

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

An MRI on Mike Trout’s injured left thumb revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament, which has resulted in the first ever trip to the disabled list for the two-time American League MVP. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday and be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, which means we’re not going to see him again until after the All-Star break.

Obviously, it’s a blow that’s’ virtually impossible for fantasy owners to prepare for. Trout was essentially a unanimous No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts this spring, and he’s been fantasy’s No. 1 overall performer so far with a .337/.461/.742 batting line, 16 home runs, 36 RBI, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases. Hopefully you Trout owners have gotten off to a nice enough start in your offensive categories that you can tread water for a while without the game’s best player. When Trout does return, it’s possible he could be un-Trout-like for a bit, as it’s not always smooth sailing when coming back from a hand/thumb injury.

As far as the Angels go, they’re going to slide Cameron Maybin over from left field to center to cover for Trout. Call-up Eric Young Jr. took Maybin’s place in left Monday, but Ben Revere figures to be there most days.

Revere has been one of the worst hitters in the game since the beginning of last season, sporting a hideous .218/.255/.309 batting line. He was a career .295 hitter before that and only just turned 29 a few weeks ago, so perhaps he can rebound a bit at the dish if he does indeed get regular at-bats. Revere should at least offer fantasy owners a little speed. He’s stolen three bases without being caught so far this season and plays for a manager in Mike Scioscia who usually likes to run when he has the horses. Revere is worth a shot in deeper leagues.

Harper Facing Suspension

Hunter Strickland is apparently a man who likes to hold a grudge.

Facing Bryce Harper on Monday in the eighth inning for the first time since the 2014 NLDS when he served up a pair of home runs to the outfielder, Strickland plunked Harper in the right hip with his first offering. Harper yelled at Strickland and pointed his bat at him before then charging the mound, throwing his helmet and then heaving some wild punches at the reliever. Strickland returned the favor with some haymakers in Harper’s direction, although neither player appeared to really connect forcefully.

The incident led to a benches-clearing brawl that involved all members of the Nationals and Giants. Well, not everyone.

Harper is undoubtedly facing a suspension, and so is Strickland. It can certainly be argued that Strickland committed the more egregious violation, but history suggests that Harper is probably facing the longer suspension, or at least the longer one in effect given that Harper plays every day and Strickland is only used a few times per week.

Rougned Odor was suspended eight games and had it reduced to seven after an appeal for slugging Jose Bautista last season. Harper almost surely won’t face a suspension of that length, but a multiple-game absence does seem likely. The Nationals have two more games in San Francisco, as they are at the beginning of a West Coast road trip that will also take them to Oakland and Los Angeles.

Duffy Goes Down

The Royals’ already-bleak-looking playoff hopes were dealt another blow Monday.

Danny Duffy has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strained right oblique that’s expected to sideline him for the next 6-8 weeks. The left-hander suffered the injury during Sunday’s start when he stretched and fell to the ground while trying to cover first base.

"When I woke up this morning, I could barely get up," Duffy said. "It happens. It's baseball. If I get over [to first] in time, we're not even talking about this. I take full responsibility."

Duffy’s velocity dip in the second half last season has carried over into this year and has actually been down even more, although it was starting to tick back up ever so slightly. Less velocity has meant fewer swings and misses, as Duffy has an 18.8 percent strikeout rate in 2017 after a 25.7 percent rate in his breakout 2016 campaign. He’s also walked more this year (8.7 percent) than he did last year (5.8 percent). However, Duffy’s ERA this season (3.54) is virtually identical to last season’s mark (3.51), largely because his HR/FB rate is down to 5.1 percent from last year’s 13.0 percent mark. That’s huge for an extreme flyball pitcher like Duffy, so you could say he’s been pretty lucky so far. Even if that’s the case, fantasy leagues should do what they can to hang on to Duffy unless they’re in a real roster bind.

The Royals will promote Eric Skoglund to make his major league debut on Tuesday versus the Tigers. A former third-round pick, Skoglund is ranked by MLB.com as the club’s No. 3 prospect. A 6-foot-7 left-hander, Skoglund has posted a 4.53 ERA but a 40/10 K/BB ratio over 43 2/3 innings this season at Triple-A Omaha. He held a 3.45 ERA and 134/38 K/BB ratio across 156 1/3 frames last year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Skoglund is considered more of a back-of-the-rotation type but is worth a shot in AL-only formats. Jake Junis is another guy who the Royals could turn to, especially with Nate Karns (elbow) also on the shelf.

American League Quick Hits: Dustin Pedroia is headed back to Boston to undergo an MRI on his injured left wrist after he was hurt in a collision Monday … J.A. Happ (elbow) will rejoin the Blue Jays’ rotation on Tuesday, and Francisco Liriano (shoulder) will return over the weekend … Aaron Judge slugged his MLB-leading 17th homer in Monday’s loss to the Orioles … Mitch Haniger (oblique) still isn't ready for a minor league rehab assignment … Adam Jones (ankle, hip) was in the Orioles’ original lineup Monday but had to be scratched and missed a third straight start … Whit Merrifield fell a single shy of the cycle in Monday’s loss to the Tigers … Russell Martin went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and a walk as the Blue Jays beat the Reds on Monday … Albert Pujols slugged career home run No. 598 in Monday’s loss to the Braves … Adrian Beltre (calf) singled in one of his five at-bats in his season debut Monday … Steven Souza went 4-for-5 and scored four runs Monday in a win over the Rangers … Making his season debut, David Price was charged with three runs over five innings in Monday’s no-decision versus the White Sox … Shin-Soo Choo had a two-run single and a solo homer Monday versus the Rays … Joey Gallo doubled and smacked his 16th homer Monday against Tampa Bay … Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-5 and hit a grand slam Monday against the Reds … Mookie Betts doubled and smacked a solo homer on Monday against the White Sox … Ryon Healy went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the A's loss to the Indians on Monday … Byron Buxton left Monday’s game versus the Astros with a lacerated finger, but he thinks he can play Tuesday … Melky Cabrera's bat stayed red-hot Monday, as he ripped a three-run homer and had an RBI single in a win over the Red Sox … Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, and a run scored in Monday’s comeback victory over the Twins … Jesse Hahn (triceps) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday … Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) is not ready to resume baseball activities … Greg Bird (ankle) took live batting practice Monday and is expected to be cleared for a rehab assignment next … James Shields (lat) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday …

National League Quick Hits: Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that the club hopes Yoenis Cespedes (quad, hamstring) will be ready in 7-10 days … Alex Wood (SC joint inflammation) was placed on the DL Monday but is only expected to miss one start … The Cardinals optioned Randal Grichuk to High-A Palm Beach on Monday and will have him work with a hitting instructor in hopes of improving his strike zone discipline … Gregory Polanco is expected to miss a couple games after being diagnosed with a sprained right ankle … Eduardo Nunez (head) is battling vision issues and it’s possible he could be placed on the 7-day concussion DL … Hunter Renfroe launched a grand slam Monday in the Padres' win over the Cubs … Andrew McCutchen reached base twice and slugged a walk-off solo homer Monday versus the Diamondbacks … Tanner Roark worked seven shutout innings Monday in the Nationals' win over the Giants … Domingo Santana finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Brewers' loss to the Mets on Monday … Ryan Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with a home run Monday in the Nationals' defeat of the Giants … Jeff Locke is scheduled to make his Marlins debut on Thursday versus the Diamondbacks, with Vance Worley moving to the bullpen … Howie Kendrick (oblique) singled and stole a base Monday in his return from the disabled list … Ben Zobrist (wrist) returned to the lineup Monday but was lifted for a pinch-hitter late, as he’s still not able to swing without pain right-handed …