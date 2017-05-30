Jonathan Bales

Using Vegas to Select Pitchers

Tuesday, May 30, 2017


Hi. I’m Jonathan Bales (@BalesFootball). Some of you might know me from my Fantasy Sports for Smart People book series, past work I’ve done here at RotoWorld, or — more likely — from extended TV time on NBC Sports with (my really, really good friend) Bob Baffert.

 

Anyway, this guest post is an excerpt from my latest daily fantasy sports book Fantasy Baseball for Smart People: How to Use Math and Psychology to Win at DFS.

 

I’m giving away another free sample with multiple excerpts from the book. I’m doing this out of the kindness of my heart and not at all concerned with making many American dollars.

 

You can buy the book as a paperback, e-book, or PDF.

 

Using Vegas to Select Pitchers

 

In football, Vegas lines are actually most accurate for kickers and defenses. The reason is that their production is closely tied to how their teams perform as a whole. In baseball, a pitcher represents a huge percentage of his team’s win probability on a given day, and thus Vegas is more useful than with batters (at least on the individual level).

 

Think about when a team has an implied total of 3.2 runs. Vegas is saying they’re probably not going to perform that well as a whole — which is often wrong day-to-day on its own — but it is also even less valuable on the individual level; an offense can score three runs with a single batter going off.

 

Pitchers, on the other hand, are so much more closely linked to that team total. Although the bullpen is a consideration, a pitcher facing a team projected at 3.2 runs is one that Vegas believes is going to perform well; there’s really no way around that.

 

Because of this — and the day-to-day consistency of pitchers — it’s no surprise we see a strong correlation between Vegas lines and pitcher value in DFS. I charted the Plus/Minus (points above or below expected per game), consistency, upside and ownership for pitchers on favorites (-150 or better) and dogs (+150 or worse), sorted by home and away.

 

VL1

 

Being at home matters, even excluding Vegas predictions. Home pitchers rank higher in every value-driven category in comparison with their away counterparts. And of course, there’s a whole lot more consistency with favorites.

 

Now let’s take a look at upside. DraftKings pitchers have been particularly more potent in terms of upside when at home, with around a 60% higher chance of an elite performance as compared to pitching on the road. What’s really interesting, though, is that the highest upside goes to home underdogs (presumably because of pricing). Still, home underdogs are undervalued as a whole, yet show up in fewer lineups than road dogs; dogs of +150 or more saw ownership of just 1.4% last season.

 

If you’re playing cash games, I don’t think there’s really any reason to get cute; you want a pitcher projected by Vegas to perform well — a low implied opponent team total — and preferably he’s at home. In GPPs, though, there’s probably some merit to at least trying to identify a player with some upside — good strikeout potential, volatile opponent — who might be projected only moderately well by Vegas. It isn’t that they’re in a better spot, per se, but you’re going to see significantly reduced ownership. I’m not too concerned with reducing ownership on my pitchers, but I’ll of course still take a contrarian arm over a chalk one, when all else is equal.

 

Let’s take a look at the same numbers on FanDuel.

 

VL2

 

Even more extreme. Both home pitchers and big favorites perform extremely well on FanDuel, substantially more so than on DraftKings, to the tune of about twice as much value in terms of Plus/Minus. Winning is simply more important on FanDuel and their salary structure — with one pitcher and generally underpriced elite arms — sets up to leverage Vegas.

 

Let’s take a look at how pitcher value based on the actual team totals has historically looked on DraftKings and FanDuel.

 

VL3

 

Overall, there’s a pretty insane spike in the rare games when a team is projected for fewer than three runs. On FanDuel, those pitchers have produced well over seven points per game above the expected outcome. When those situations pop up, it’s not really one to get away from on either site, regardless of ownership.

 

Although the numbers overall are pretty steady across the two sites, you can still see a slightly larger drop on FanDuel based on the opposing team’s implied runs. The same goes for consistency.

 

VL4

 

Again, nothing shocking here, just more evidence to weight Vegas and a pitcher’s win probability slightly higher on FanDuel than on DraftKings. Also note that it’s pretty crazy to see >70% consistency for pitchers facing a team implied to score below three runs. Given that these are exclusively high-priced arms, it’s remarkable that they’re still matching or exceeding expectations in seven out of 10 games.

 

And finally as it relates to team totals, here’s ownership.

 

VL5

 


Jonathan Bales is the author of the Fantasy Football for Smart People book series and founder of RotoAcademy -- a fantasy football training school. He can be found on Twitter @BalesFootball.
Email :Jonathan Bales


Jonathan Bales Articles


