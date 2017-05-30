MLB Power Rankings: Week 9

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Cubs manager Joe Maddon is, by most measures, an extremely chill dude. Just in the last month he’s dyed his hair in the name of Anchorman, guzzled victory wine and encouraged Cubs fans to “freak out.” In addition to being a dead ringer for Bradley Whitford in Get Out, Maddon is also the equivalent of a human fortune cookie and most of his slogans end up on t-shirts. His latest catchphrase is pretty straightforward: “embrace the suck.”

“I want our guys to understand we haven’t done our best work to this point, but that’s a good thing,” said Maddon. “To really stay focused and understand the better days are coming.”

Maybe Maddon’s players are taking his words a little too literally. The Cubs face-planted against the Dodgers last weekend, losing all three at Chavez Ravine by a combined score of 18-4. Panic doesn’t seem to be in the Cubs’ vocabulary though. Reigning MVP Kris Bryant said there’s “no need to worry” while Jon Lester insists “it’ll come.” But what are we supposed to think of a team that’s played .500 ball for the better part of two months? How much longer can we give the Cubs the benefit of the doubt?

Even if it hasn’t all clicked yet, the Cubs still trail the first-place Brewers by only a game and a half in the NL Central. They’re also the defending champs and could go on a run at any moment. But until they get their act together, the slumping Cubs will have to settle for borderline top-10 status. Now for the rankings …

1. Houston Astros

Record: 36-16

Last Week: 1

The Astros have now occupied the top spot in these rankings four of the last six weeks and they seem be distancing themselves from the pack. Monday’s Memorial Day trouncing of the Twins was their fifth straight win and pushed their lead in the AL West to 11 games. George “I Don’t Steal Bases Anymore” Springer is starting to flex his power muscles again. He’s homered twice during his four-game hitting streak. So much for Dallas Keuchel’s neck injury. The left-hander looked good as new in his return from the DL, silencing the Orioles for his league-leading eighth win of the season.

2. Washington Nationals

Record: 31-19

Last Week: 2

After weeks of searching, the Nats have finally stumbled onto a pretty good closer. Koda Glover is a perfect 4-for-4 in save chances since taking over the ninth inning and hasn’t allowed a run since April 25. Meanwhile Anthony Rendon has hit an absurd .440 with four homers and nine RBI over his last seven games while raising his average from .265 to .286. Not be outdone, Stephen Strasburg logged a career-high 15 strikeouts in Saturday’s win over the Padres. His previous career-best came in his major league debut back in 2010. Now for one last look at Bryce Harper’s iconic helmet throw …

3. Colorado Rockies

Record: 33-20

Last Week: 6

Carlos Gonzalez recently called Greg Holland “the best closer in the game.” With 19 saves and a 1.37 ERA, it’s hard to argue with that assessment. We knew Charlie Blackmon could hit for average (hence his impressive .329 clip) but where is all this power coming from? The 30-year-old has already blasted 13 homers (last year he didn’t reach that number until August) and leads the majors with 46 ribbies. With Jon Gray beginning to throw bullpen sessions, the Rockies could soon be a legitimate juggernaut.

4. New York Yankees

Record: 29-19

Last Week: 3

For much of the year, CC Sabathia has been the weak link in the Yankees’ starting rotation. That wasn’t the case Saturday when Sabathia turned in a vintage effort against his hometown Athletics (6 1/3 IP, 2 R, 9 Ks). He’s been money over his last three starts, winning all three with a 1.50 ERA. Masahiro Tanaka’s losing streak continued on Friday, but man did he look terrifying. His 13 punch-outs were a career-high while the 7 1/3-inning outing was his longest since April 27.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 32-20

Last Week: 5

Man, the Dodgers sure put a whooping on the Cubs last weekend. Cody Bellinger keyed Sunday’s victory with a three-run homer off Jon Lester. He leads the team in both home runs and RBI, which is astounding considering he didn’t arrive in the big leagues until late April. Brandon McCarthy’s career has been full of strikes and gutters, but he’s looked like a man possessed over his last two outings (12 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 11 Ks, 2 BB). The surging Dodgers have won five straight and 10 of their last 12.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 31-22

Last Week: 8

The upstart Diamondbacks wouldn’t be where they are without Jake Lamb. The 26-year-old has been a home run hitting fiend, bashing 14 long balls to go with his team-high 43 RBI. Saturday spelled the end of Zack Greinke’s six-start unbeaten streak but the former Cy Young winner is still off to a brilliant start with six wins and 84 punch-outs. Robbie Ray has thrown nothing but zeros over his last two outings while trimming his ERA from 4.57 to 3.45. It might be time to reserve your seat on the D’Backs’ bandwagon. It’s filling up quick.

7. Boston Red Sox

Record: 27-23

Last Week: 13

Xander Bogaerts is well off his 21-homer pace from last season (only one jack this year) but he’s more than made up for it with his booming .326 average and eight steals. Drew Pomeranz, the damaged-goods left-hander the Red Sox acquired from San Diego last summer, had his best turn of the year Thursday against Texas, punching out 11 hitters en route to his fourth victory. Craig Kimbrel closed it out with a four-strikeout ninth inning, giving Boston 20 Ks for the game. With a supposedly healthy David Price back in the rotation, the lurking Sox are ready to make their move in the AL East.

8. Minnesota Twins

Record: 26-21

Last Week: 14

A year early, a year late—who cares? The Twins are here now and they’re not looking back. Twins lifer Joe Mauer has been piping hot at the plate, scattering 11 hits over his last 27 at-bats. Ervin Santana has been just as dominant. MLB’s ERA leader twirled another masterpiece last week at Baltimore, blanking the O’s for his second shutout of the year. With Jose Berrios firing on all cylinders (3-0, 1.66 ERA in three starts), the ascendant Twins look like more than just a flash in the pan.

9. Cleveland Indians

Record: 26-23

Last Week: 7

Corey Kluber’s return to the starting rotation means Danny Salazar is headed to the bullpen. Salazar has been a mess for a while now, going 4-8 with a 6.32 ERA over his last 18 starts. Josh Tomlin may have saved himself from getting voted off the island by throwing a complete game Sunday versus Kansas City. Mike Clevinger will also get to keep his spot after compiling a 2.86 ERA over four starts in Kluber’s absence. Francisco Lindor’s early-season power surge is turning heads. Right now he’s on pace for 36 homers, which would more than double his career-high of 15.

10. Chicago Cubs

Record: 25-25

Last Week: 9

Is Jake Arrieta still elite? His agent sure thinks so, but I’m a bit skeptical. The right-hander has lost three of his last four and has only made it past six innings in one of his 10 starts this season. The Cubs haven’t shown much life on offense lately, managing a combined six runs during their four-game losing streak. Kris Bryant’s 3-for-26 dry spell certainly hasn’t helped. With that said, I can’t drop the Cubs any further than 10th, simply out of respect for Kyle Schwarber’s flawless Champ Kind outfit. Well done.

11. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 26-23

Last Week: 4

Baltimore halted its seven-game losing streak with a much-needed win over the Yankees on Memorial Day but the Orioles are still reeling. The perennial disappointment known as Ubaldo Jimenez has been exiled to the bullpen while Manny Machado and Chris Davis are still hitting under .230. Even Chris Tillman, who led the O’s with 16 wins a season ago, has been lousy with a 1.67 WHIP and a .298 batting average against. Maybe the Orioles should have paced themselves after getting off to a blistering 22-10 start.

12. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 27-24

Last Week: 10

Eric Thames was a God in April but his superpowers have evaporated in May. The ex-KBO star has gone hitless with eight strikeouts over his last 19 at-bats. That slump has sunk his average from .311 to .273. Chase Anderson ended a six-start winless streak by tossing a gem Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning while tallying a career-high 11 strikeouts. Did I pick him up in the Rotoworld Friends and Family League? You bet.

13. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 24-24

Last Week: 12

Matt Carpenter leads the Cardinals with nine homers and 27 RBI. That’s worth a pat on the back or two. What’s not worth a pat on the back is Carpenter’s hideous .226 batting average, which is well below his career mark of .281. Yadier Molina had his 16-game hitting streak snapped on Monday. Amazingly, he only had three multi-hit efforts during the streak.

14. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 28-26

Last Week: 15

Hidden gem Matt Andriese continues to be a low-key beast. He’s undefeated over his last five starts and is coming off an eight-inning masterpiece against the Angels. Nobody thought the Rays would hit this year but they’ve actually been one of the more productive offenses in baseball over the last month with 45 homers and 139 RBI since May 1. First baseman Logan Morrison is on pace to crush 42 long balls this season. That’s as many as he had in his previous three years combined.

15. Texas Rangers

Record: 25-27

Last Week: 11

It’s been one catastrophe after another for Sam Dyson this year. Already banished to the middle innings after a failed stint at closer, Dyson endured another meltdown Wednesday against the Red Sox, surrendering five runs without recording a single out. He’s already allowed more runs (20) in 16 appearances this year than he did in 73 outings last season (19). What does Adrian Beltre’s return mean for Joey Gallo? It means he better have his first-base mitt handy. The versatile Gallo could also wind up playing the outfield.

16. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 26-28

Last Week: 17

Mike Trout’s first stint to the disabled list has the Angels in a bind. His thumb surgery could cost him up to eight weeks. Translation: not good. Everyone will need to step up with Trout on the shelf and that includes the Angels’ pitching staff. JC Ramirez could be up to the task. The reliever-turned-starter has registered a phenomenal 1.74 ERA during his three-start unbeaten streak. Albert Pujols has also chipped in by hitting safely in seven of his last eight games with eight RBI over that stretch.

17. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 24-26

Last Week: 19

Adam Duvall limped to the finish line last season (.231 AVG in the second half) but he’s had a renaissance in 2017 with 45 RBI, which ranks second in the majors behind Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon. Say what you want about Billy Hamilton’s mediocre hitting—the dude can fly. Want proof? Let’s see you try and score from first base on a single. Not happening. In other news, Joey Votto continues to be the best. Look at him own this heckler. And he hit a double right after this.

18. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 24-27

Last Week: 20

Following their well-documented April train-wreck, May has been a much better month for the Jays. Marco Estrada outdueled Yu Darvish in a clash of aces Saturday at Rogers Centre while running his unbeaten streak to four games. Two days later the Jays hung 17 runs on the visiting Reds for their sixth win in seven games. With Jose Bautista mashing (.447 AVG over his last 11 games) and J.A Happ set to return on Tuesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find a scarier last-place team than these Toronto Blue Jays.

19. Detroit Tigers

Record: 24-27

Last Week: 16

The Tigers thought they had solved their bullpen woes by removing Francisco Rodriguez from the closer role. Nope. While Justin Wilson hasn’t been quite as shaky as K-Rod, his transition to the ninth inning has been anything but smooth. He’s yielded at least one run in three of his last five outings while watching his ERA soar from 1.15 to 3.00. With Ian Kinsler on the DL and Justin Verlander’s ERA hovering around five, 2017 is shaping up to be a lost season in the Motor City.

20. Chicago White Sox

Record: 24-26

Last Week: 18

Jose Abreu waved goodbye to his 10-game hitting streak on Monday, but he’s still had an impressive month for the South-Siders, hitting .307 with eight homers and 17 RBI. Miguel Gonzalez took a perfect game into the seventh inning Sunday while erasing his five-game losing streak. Reliever Anthony Swarzak gave up his first three runs of the year on May 17 but hasn’t allowed any since. He’s been a nightmare to hit against this year, limiting opponents to a .135 average with 26 strikeouts in 74 at-bats.

21. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 24-28

Last Week: 23

Andrew McCutchen’s poor base-running cost Pittsburgh Saturday against the Mets, but he redeemed himself two days later with a walk-off homer to beat the Diamondbacks. Even with a five-game hitting streak, McCutchen still carries a dreadful .190 average for the month of May. Less than a month after surgery for testicular cancer, Jameson Taillon is already back on the mound. He spun three shutout frames Sunday in a rehab start for Double-A Altoona and should be ready to join the Pirates’ rotation sometime next month.

22. San Francisco Giants

Record: 22-31

Last Week: 22

Buster Posey was hitting out of his mind early in the year, but those days are long gone. Even after a 2-for-3 effort on Monday, Posey is still just five for his last 28 with no homers or RBI. Hunter Pence, last seen holding back Hunter Strickland so he wouldn’t rip Bryce Harper’s head off, will begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week and Jarrett Parker (shoulder) shouldn’t be far behind him. Hopefully the Giants don’t lose Eduardo Nunez, who was checked for a concussion on Monday. He’s been on absolute fire lately, hitting .380 with six steals over his last 13 games.

23. Kansas City Royals

Record: 21-29

Last Week: 25

Despite a hellish opening month, the Royals are still just six and a half games out of first place in the wide-open AL Central. Scaling that mountain will be a lot tougher without the help of ace left-hander Danny Duffy, who was just diagnosed with a strained oblique. Mike Moustakas has strengthened his trade value by belting 13 homers with four of those coming in his last nine games. Whit Merrifield has also impressed. He’s hit an even .400 during his 14-game hitting streak.

24. New York Mets

Record: 22-27

Last Week: 24

The Mets’ portion of these Power Rankings is usually just “bad stuff that happened to the Mets this week” but because I’m an eternal optimist (couldn’t write that with a straight face), let’s focus on the good for once. Matt Harvey pitched reasonably well in his last start (six innings, one run against the Pirates) while Lucas Duda’s recent hot streak has landed him a spot on the prestigious Theo’s Party Boat (yes, that’s my fantasy team). Don’t get used to this glass half-full stuff—I’ll be back to doom and gloom next week.

25. Seattle Mariners

Record: 23-29

Last Week: 21

The Mariners took their lumps against Boston—being shut out by light-throwing Triple-A call-up Brian Johnson was not a high point for them. But look on the bright side—stolen base wizard Jarrod Dyson recently added hitting to his repertoire (.385 AVG over his last five games) while Edwin Diaz seems to have put his early-season struggles behind him. With Felix Hernandez progressing in his shoulder rehab and James Paxton due back on Wednesday, the injury-ravaged Mariners are finally getting healthy.

26. Oakland Athletics

Record: 22-28

Last Week: 26

Jharel Cotton had a no-hitter going in his return to the big leagues on Saturday but the wheels fell off for him in the sixth inning as the Yankees fought back for a 3-2 victory. It took Sonny Gray a few starts to get his groove back after missing all of April with a lat injury, but it seems like he’s finally figured it out. He’s gone 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and a 13.15 K/9 over his last two outings. Khris Davis trails only Aaron Judge for the major league lead in home runs. Davis is eight inches shorter and 90 pounds lighter than Judge.

27. Atlanta Braves

Record: 22-27

Last Week: 27

The Pirates weren’t giving out any freebies the day after Bartolo Colon’s 44th birthday. They bullied the ancient right-hander for 10 hits and seven runs while also robbing Big Sexy of what would have been his first hit of the season. At least there was cake afterwards (there had to be, right?). Newcomer Matt Adams seems to be fitting right in. He’s already clubbed a pair of homers since joining the Braves last week. Let’s also give a shout-out to Nick Markakis, who extended his hitting streak to seven games Monday against the Halos.

28. Miami Marlins

Record: 19-30

Last Week: 29

Dee Gordon has been cooking over the last week. The former NL batting champ has hit a marvelous .429 over his last nine outings while lifting his season average by over 30 points. Even with Gordon sizzling, the Marlins haven’t made much headway in the NL East. Closer A.J. Ramos has had a challenging month (5.40 ERA in nine appearances) while Edinson Volquez had a goose egg in the wins column until finally beating the Phillies on Monday night. Volquez also leads the majors with seven losses, which isn’t what you’d expect from your Opening Day starter.

29. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 17-32

Last Week: 28

Tommy Joseph had a good week for the Phils, delivering two walk-off hits in a span of three days. The same couldn’t be said of slumping outfielder Odubel Herrera, who struck out in all five of his at-bats Thursday against the Rockies. It was the first platinum sombrero by a Phillie since Pat Burrell did it in 2008. Zach Eflin has also had a rough go of it lately. He punched his ticket to Triple-A by going 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in the month of May.

30. San Diego Padres

Record: 20-33

Last Week: 30

I know Adam Dunn is still alive (heck, he’s not even 40 yet) but are we 100 percent sure he wasn’t reincarnated as Ryan Schimpf? The Friars third baseman has lived by the three true outcomes this year, striking out 60 times to go with 13 homers and 26 walks. Wil Myers’ last 10 games have not been a picnic. The All-Star first baseman has struggled mightily during that span, hitting just .111 with 19 strikeouts in 36 at-bats. Keep an eye on Brad Hand for when the Padres commence their inevitable fire sale. The stud left-hander has pitched to a brilliant 1.82 ERA in 25 outings this year.

Biggest Jump: Red Sox, Twins 6

Biggest Drop: Orioles 7