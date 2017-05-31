Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

Glover's Glove Side Cut

Wednesday, May 31, 2017


Koda Glover won the week and our hearts by throwing a slew of filthy cutters en route to four saves. That's a seemingly unhittable pitch, and he keeps hitters honest with a harder, straighter fastball. Some call the pitch a slider, but sliders don't go 96 mph.

 

Kelvin Herrera, Alex Colome, David Robertson, and Roberto Osuna all snagged three saves over the last calendar week. Greg Holland still paces the league with 19 saves. Four others are tied for second with 14 saves.

 

The battle for the stolen base crown is even more lopsided. Billy Hamilton has 28 steals in 32 attempts. Dee Gordon sits in a distant second (15-for-17) while Jarrod Dyson (14-for-17) is in third. If you've been playing fantasy baseball for the last few seasons, this is an excessively unsurprising list. The weekly base race was won by Elvis Andrus and Hamilton with five swipes apiece. Hamilton was caught once too. A handful of players stole three bases.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

 

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

 

It could be argued (very easily) that Kimbrel deserves the top seat in our rankings. He fired 3.1 hit-less frames including a rare four strikeout inning on Thursday. After tacking on six strikeouts and two saves, he's sitting on a 0.78 ERA with 16.43 K/9 and 1.17 BB/9. He's 7.1 innings into a reliever no hitter. The low walk rate is an unexpected revelation after a career of shaky command.

 

I continue to list Jansen as the king simply because he hasn't so much as budged on the throne. The Dodgers aren't supplying him with many save opportunities. Nobody can complain about his 1.35 ERA with 15.75 K/9 and no walks.

 

Allen was saddled with the loss last Wednesday. He was tagged for a solo homer in his only other outing of the week. He still earned a save in that one.

 

Davis hasn't pitched since last Wednesday. He recorded a save despite allowing a two-run home run. Betances faced eight batters and struck out six of them. He notched a pair of saves in the process.

 

Tier 2: The Core Performers (8)

 

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

 

Holland coughed up a solo home run in a non-save situation – his only appearance of the week. Melancon had a similarly light week. He faced a couple batters on Saturday; just enough to earn a save.

 

Conversely, Colome was tasked with throwing 5.1 innings over four appearances. One of those was an extra innings blown save. It turned into a win. The other three outings were converted for saves.

 

Osuna dodged a bullet earlier this afternoon versus the Reds. He allowed a run while defending a two-run lead. The Reds finished with runners on second and third. He appeared on three other occasions – all saves.

 

Herrera saved three without incident, as did Robertson. Giles snagged a couple saves in two innings.

 

Reed allowed two runs and blew a save as part of a five appearance week. He only tallied one save. While the bottom line results weren't great, he continues to look like one of the top relievers in the league. Perhaps it's worth sending out a feeler on a buy low offer.

 

Tier 3: Stable Hands (5)

 

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

 

Knebel blew his only save opportunity of the week. Wily Peralta later lost the game. Overall, he tossed three innings with six strikeouts, no walks, and a solo homer. So long as he maintains decent command, I expect Knebel to be a high quality fantasy closer. He's in this tier solely because there's always risk with new-ish closers.

 

We finally have a pulse on the Nationals bullpen. We've also learned that Koda Glover throws the nastiest cutter in the league. He was tasked with pitching 4.1 innings across five appearances. He allowed no hits or walks while tallying four saves and six strikeouts. With a pitch like his cutter, Glover seemingly has an elite closer ceiling.

 

Bush pitched 2.1 quiet innings. He failed to record a strikeout, but he did earn a save. Johnson was called upon for a pair of saves.

 


