Glover's Glove Side Cut

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Bush pitched 2.1 quiet innings. He failed to record a strikeout, but he did earn a save. Johnson was called upon for a pair of saves.

We finally have a pulse on the Nationals bullpen. We've also learned that Koda Glover throws the nastiest cutter in the league. He was tasked with pitching 4.1 innings across five appearances. He allowed no hits or walks while tallying four saves and six strikeouts. With a pitch like his cutter, Glover seemingly has an elite closer ceiling.

Knebel blew his only save opportunity of the week. Wily Peralta later lost the game. Overall, he tossed three innings with six strikeouts, no walks, and a solo homer. So long as he maintains decent command, I expect Knebel to be a high quality fantasy closer. He's in this tier solely because there's always risk with new-ish closers.

Reed allowed two runs and blew a save as part of a five appearance week. He only tallied one save. While the bottom line results weren't great, he continues to look like one of the top relievers in the league. Perhaps it's worth sending out a feeler on a buy low offer.

Herrera saved three without incident, as did Robertson. Giles snagged a couple saves in two innings.

Osuna dodged a bullet earlier this afternoon versus the Reds. He allowed a run while defending a two-run lead. The Reds finished with runners on second and third. He appeared on three other occasions – all saves.

Conversely, Colome was tasked with throwing 5.1 innings over four appearances. One of those was an extra innings blown save. It turned into a win. The other three outings were converted for saves.

Holland coughed up a solo home run in a non-save situation – his only appearance of the week. Melancon had a similarly light week. He faced a couple batters on Saturday; just enough to earn a save.

Davis hasn't pitched since last Wednesday. He recorded a save despite allowing a two-run home run. Betances faced eight batters and struck out six of them. He notched a pair of saves in the process.

Allen was saddled with the loss last Wednesday. He was tagged for a solo homer in his only other outing of the week. He still earned a save in that one.

I continue to list Jansen as the king simply because he hasn't so much as budged on the throne. The Dodgers aren't supplying him with many save opportunities. Nobody can complain about his 1.35 ERA with 15.75 K/9 and no walks.

It could be argued (very easily) that Kimbrel deserves the top seat in our rankings. He fired 3.1 hit-less frames including a rare four strikeout inning on Thursday. After tacking on six strikeouts and two saves, he's sitting on a 0.78 ERA with 16.43 K/9 and 1.17 BB/9. He's 7.1 innings into a reliever no hitter. The low walk rate is an unexpected revelation after a career of shaky command.

The battle for the stolen base crown is even more lopsided. Billy Hamilton has 28 steals in 32 attempts. Dee Gordon sits in a distant second (15-for-17) while Jarrod Dyson (14-for-17) is in third. If you've been playing fantasy baseball for the last few seasons, this is an excessively unsurprising list. The weekly base race was won by Elvis Andrus and Hamilton with five swipes apiece. Hamilton was caught once too. A handful of players stole three bases.

Kelvin Herrera , Alex Colome , David Robertson , and Roberto Osuna all snagged three saves over the last calendar week. Greg Holland still paces the league with 19 saves. Four others are tied for second with 14 saves.

Koda Glover won the week and our hearts by throwing a slew of filthy cutters en route to four saves. That's a seemingly unhittable pitch, and he keeps hitters honest with a harder, straighter fastball. Some call the pitch a slider, but sliders don't go 96 mph .

Koda Glover won the week and our hearts by throwing a slew of filthy cutters en route to four saves. That's a seemingly unhittable pitch, and he keeps hitters honest with a harder, straighter fastball. Some call the pitch a slider, but sliders don't go 96 mph.

Kelvin Herrera, Alex Colome, David Robertson, and Roberto Osuna all snagged three saves over the last calendar week. Greg Holland still paces the league with 19 saves. Four others are tied for second with 14 saves.

The battle for the stolen base crown is even more lopsided. Billy Hamilton has 28 steals in 32 attempts. Dee Gordon sits in a distant second (15-for-17) while Jarrod Dyson (14-for-17) is in third. If you've been playing fantasy baseball for the last few seasons, this is an excessively unsurprising list. The weekly base race was won by Elvis Andrus and Hamilton with five swipes apiece. Hamilton was caught once too. A handful of players stole three bases.

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

It could be argued (very easily) that Kimbrel deserves the top seat in our rankings. He fired 3.1 hit-less frames including a rare four strikeout inning on Thursday. After tacking on six strikeouts and two saves, he's sitting on a 0.78 ERA with 16.43 K/9 and 1.17 BB/9. He's 7.1 innings into a reliever no hitter. The low walk rate is an unexpected revelation after a career of shaky command.

I continue to list Jansen as the king simply because he hasn't so much as budged on the throne. The Dodgers aren't supplying him with many save opportunities. Nobody can complain about his 1.35 ERA with 15.75 K/9 and no walks.

Allen was saddled with the loss last Wednesday. He was tagged for a solo homer in his only other outing of the week. He still earned a save in that one.

Davis hasn't pitched since last Wednesday. He recorded a save despite allowing a two-run home run. Betances faced eight batters and struck out six of them. He notched a pair of saves in the process.

Tier 2: The Core Performers (8)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Holland coughed up a solo home run in a non-save situation – his only appearance of the week. Melancon had a similarly light week. He faced a couple batters on Saturday; just enough to earn a save.

Conversely, Colome was tasked with throwing 5.1 innings over four appearances. One of those was an extra innings blown save. It turned into a win. The other three outings were converted for saves.

Osuna dodged a bullet earlier this afternoon versus the Reds. He allowed a run while defending a two-run lead. The Reds finished with runners on second and third. He appeared on three other occasions – all saves.

Herrera saved three without incident, as did Robertson. Giles snagged a couple saves in two innings.

Reed allowed two runs and blew a save as part of a five appearance week. He only tallied one save. While the bottom line results weren't great, he continues to look like one of the top relievers in the league. Perhaps it's worth sending out a feeler on a buy low offer.

Tier 3: Stable Hands (5)

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Knebel blew his only save opportunity of the week. Wily Peralta later lost the game. Overall, he tossed three innings with six strikeouts, no walks, and a solo homer. So long as he maintains decent command, I expect Knebel to be a high quality fantasy closer. He's in this tier solely because there's always risk with new-ish closers.

We finally have a pulse on the Nationals bullpen. We've also learned that Koda Glover throws the nastiest cutter in the league. He was tasked with pitching 4.1 innings across five appearances. He allowed no hits or walks while tallying four saves and six strikeouts. With a pitch like his cutter, Glover seemingly has an elite closer ceiling.

Bush pitched 2.1 quiet innings. He failed to record a strikeout, but he did earn a save. Johnson was called upon for a pair of saves.

Tier 4: Questions (5)

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

On the plus side, Watson was credited with two wins. Unfortunately, the most recent win required him to first allow two runs. Since May 9 – a span of 10 innings – Watson has a 8.10 ERA. It can all be pinned upon a .429 BABIP and 20 percent HR/FB ratio. That will hold off Felipe Rivero for only so long.

Norris has filled in admirably for Cam Bedrosian and Huston Street. Both injured closers are nearing returns, and it's completely unclear if Norris will be allowed to remain in the top spot. If he does, he'll have a short leash. Considering the Angels' season basically just ended with Mike Trout's injury, they'll probably use Norris or Street for cost control purposes.

Ramos rebounded from a terrible week to post 2.1 hit-less innings. He added three strikeouts and two saves in three appearances.

Iglesias even got a couple saves this week. His overall numbers are superb, but his usage is less than ideal for his fantasy owners.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (7)

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Diaz lost his job for roughly a week. He's back in the closer's chair and has six consecutive scoreless innings. Four of those came in the last week, including two saves. We'll move him back up after another clean week.

Wilson's week was far from clean. He allowed a total of four runs in three innings. Fortunately, none of them resulted in a Tigers loss or forced extra innings.

Brad Hand picked up saves last Wednesday and Thursday. Maurer cam back to close things out on Sunday and Monday. Forget short leashes, Maurer is being held by the collar. Hand is a vastly superior pitcher, and the club has a vested interest in pumping up his trade value prior to the deadline.

Kintzler netted two save and a blown save this week. He allowed thee runs in 2.2 innings. I still have my eye on Ryan Madson in Oakland. Casilla allowed one run in two innings of work. Rodney held opponents scoreless in two frames.

*************************************

Injured

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels (groin)

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles (forearm strain)

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees (shoulder)

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Bedrosian will soon begin a rehab assignment. Britton is increasing the intensity of his throws. Chapman has started to throw too.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Diaz managed a quick exit from this list.

*************************************

The Steals Department

The Athletics, Cubs, and Pirates are the most preyed upon clubs. Let's investigate which teams have good base running matchups this week.

Runners are picking upon Stephen Vogt at every opportunity. They've tried to do the same against Josh Phegley, but he's cut down 7-of-19 (36.8 percent caught stealing rate). Among the pitchers, Andrew Triggs, Sonny Gray, and Casilla are the top offenders. Cleveland hosts Oakland for the next two days. Look for Bradley Zimmer on the waiver wire. If you own, Michael Brantley, Jose Ramirez, or Francisco Lindor, keep them in the lineup. The Nationals see Triggs and Gray over the weekend. It's a good time for Michael Taylor to do some damage. Or Trea Turner.

With the Cubs, you want to look for any time Miguel Montero is starting. He's gunned down exactly zero of 16 attempts. The Cardinals are next in line, making it a good time to grab a share of Tommy Pham. Dee Gordon has the green light early next week.

Francisco Cervelli struggles to control the running game as do Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow. The latter also allows too many base runners. The Mets are next on the docket which means you should consider Jose Reyes.