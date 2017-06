Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Catcher Rankings

Dropping off: Geovany Soto (33rd), Bruce Maxwell (40th)

While it’s really tempting to move Grandal higher, I’ve gotten burned by going that route before. Who can forget the two-month span in which he hit .140 last year? Or the two-month span in which he hit .119 in 2015? He’s looking really good right now, though, and he might have more upside than anyone outside of Sanchez and Posey.

Mesoraco is still just a part-timer now, but he has done a decent job since coming off the disabled list, hitting .245/.355/.396 with two homers and just 11 strikeouts in 53 at-bats. I don’t know that he’ll start playing enough to serve as a top-10 catcher, and I’m really not sure the Reds should ask it from him anyway.