Strike Zone

June 1B and DH Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017


Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

 

JuneFirst BaseTeam2017May
1 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 1 1
2 Miguel Cabrera Tigers 3 4
3 Anthony Rizzo Cubs 4 5
4 Edwin Encarnacion Indians 5 6
5 Eric Thames Brewers 12 3
6 Joey Votto Reds 6 7
7 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox 8 8
8 Jose Abreu White Sox 7 11
9 Chris Davis Orioles 9 9
10 Wil Myers Padres 10 10
11 Cody Bellinger Dodgers 43 18
12 Eric Hosmer Royals 11 12
13 Brandon Belt Giants 15 14
14 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals 24 15
15 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays 1 DH 16
16 Carlos Santana Indians 13 13
17 Freddie Freeman Braves 2 2
18 Justin Bour Marlins 20 20
19 Justin Smoak Blue Jays 34 24
20 Mike Napoli Rangers 19 19
21 Yonder Alonso Athletics 37 25
22 Greg Bird Yankees 17 21
23 Albert Pujols Angels 14 17
24 Logan Morrison Rays 26 23
25 Tommy Joseph Phillies 18 27
26 Lucas Duda Mets 21 22
27 Mark Reynolds Rockies 35 30
1 DH Victor Martinez Tigers 2 DH 1 DH
28 Josh Bell Pirates 27 28
29 Mitch Moreland Red Sox 29 29
30 Joe Mauer Twins 25 31
31 Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 22 26
32 Matt Adams Braves 33 40
33 Mark Canha Athletics 32 39
34 Chris Carter Yankees 30 32
35 Steve Pearce Blue Jays 28 33
36 C.J. Cron Angels 16 34
37 Byung-ho Park Twins 23 36
38 Sam Travis Red Sox 40 44
2 DH Pedro Alvarez Orioles 3 DH 2 DH
39 Jesus Aguilar Brewers 45 NR
40 Adam Lind Nationals 36 41
41 Kennys Vargas Twins 38 35
42 A.J. Reed Astros 31 38
43 Jose Osuna Pirates 76 37
44 John Jaso Pirates 41 45
45 Rhys Hoskins Phillies 70 NR

 

Dropping off: Brock Stassi (42nd), Dan Vogelbach (43rd)

 

  • Deciding on a No. 2 first baseman in Freeman’s absence wasn’t easy. Cabrera seemed like the safest choice, even though the numbers aren’t there yet. His exit velocity stats remain elite. He is striking out more than usual, but not to any excessive amount. I imagine his average will start coming up in a hurry now that he’s healthy again. I do have Rizzo over Cabrera in the top 300, since he’s one more bunt play away from qualifying at second base in five-game leagues. I don’t really think that’s right, but, technically, he’s played second base in four games thus far (for a total of 1 2/3 innings). I had him 25th in last month’s top 300, but with second-base eligibility, he’d belong in the top 20.

 

  • Thames could be viewed as an April mirage, but he just wasn’t 100 percent at any point during May. He battled strep throat in the middle of the month and dealt with leg problems both before and afterwards. If the injuries are here to stay, then Thames will disappoint over the next four months. However, he has been fairly durable in his career, including during his time in Korea. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, at least for now.

 

  • Pujols was going to be 19th before the Mike Trout news. I’m not sure whether he’ll be of any use in mixed leagues while Trout is sidelined.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
