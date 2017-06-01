June 1B and DH Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

Dropping off: Brock Stassi (42nd), Dan Vogelbach (43rd)

Deciding on a No. 2 first baseman in Freeman’s absence wasn’t easy. Cabrera seemed like the safest choice, even though the numbers aren’t there yet. His exit velocity stats remain elite. He is striking out more than usual, but not to any excessive amount. I imagine his average will start coming up in a hurry now that he’s healthy again. I do have Rizzo over Cabrera in the top 300, since he’s one more bunt play away from qualifying at second base in five-game leagues. I don’t really think that’s right, but, technically, he’s played second base in four games thus far (for a total of 1 2/3 innings). I had him 25th in last month’s top 300, but with second-base eligibility, he’d belong in the top 20.

Thames could be viewed as an April mirage, but he just wasn’t 100 percent at any point during May. He battled strep throat in the middle of the month and dealt with leg problems both before and afterwards. If the injuries are here to stay, then Thames will disappoint over the next four months. However, he has been fairly durable in his career, including during his time in Korea. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, at least for now.