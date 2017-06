Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Second Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Raul Mondesi (37th), Stephen Drew (39th)

I weighed moving LeMahieu down this time around, but his non-fantasy numbers are still looking pretty good for him; he has the second-best strikeout rate of his career and the best line-drive rate. If the Rockies ever decided to lower him in the lineup, I’d quickly follow suit by dropping him in the rankings. However, it’s not like he’s truly struggling; he still has a .351 OBP to go along with his .280 average. The problem is a .321 BABIP that’s about 30 points lower than his career mark. I blame the bad karma he generated by sitting out to clinch the batting title last year.

Pedroia’s injury isn’t supposed to be anything too big, but he dropped from 13th to 16th after going on the DL on Tuesday.

Happ is 2-for-24 with 15 strikeouts and two walks in his last eight games. Maybe he could turn it around soon given regular playing time, but as much competition as there is for at-bats on the Cubs right now, it would make sense to send him down to regain his stroke in Triple-A. I think that will happen soon.