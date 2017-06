Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Third Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Jung-Ho Kang (28th), David Wright (31st)

Since the Red Sox called up Moncada last September, it’s going to be a few more weeks before the White Sox can bring him up and ensure that he won’t be super-two arbitration eligible after 2019. It doesn’t seem like they’re in much of a hurry anyway. Moncada, though, is back in Triple-A Charlotte’s lineup after a brief DL stint, and he’s hitting .320/.400/.497 for the season. His strikeout percentage is down to 24.1 this month after coming in at 31.3 in April. Moncada is always going to strike out plenty, but it hasn’t stopped him from hitting right around .300 the last two years. I’m guessing the White Sox call him up right after the All-Star break.

The Mets still prefer Jose Reyes to Flores at third base, even though Flores is hitting .393/.422/.525 in May to Reyes’s .228/.287/.348 line. It’s not as though Reyes is making up for it with defense, either. If Flores were to get an extended shot as a regular, I suspect he could amass some mixed-league value. It doesn’t look like it’s about to happen, though, not unless Reyes gets hurt.

I’m glad the Braves are going to Ruiz over Garcia against right-handers, but there isn’t much to be excited about in regards to Ruiz’s fantasy potential. Maybe he’ll hit for just enough average and power to justify the lineup spot, but he’s not going to be strong enough in either department to prove worthy of a pickup in mixed leagues.