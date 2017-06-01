Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

June Shortstop Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017


Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Shortstop Rankings

 

JuneShortstopTeam2017May
1 Trea Turner Nationals 1 1
2 Manny Machado Orioles 2 2
3 Carlos Correa Astros 3 4
4 Francisco Lindor Indians 4 3
5 Corey Seager Dodgers 5 5
6 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox 7 7
7 Jean Segura Mariners 8 8
8 Jonathan Villar Brewers 6 6
9 Chris Owings Diamondbacks 14 9
10 Elvis Andrus Rangers 17 14
11 Trevor Story Rockies 10 10
12 Brad Miller Rays 11 11
13 Aledmys Diaz Cardinals 12 12
14 Jose Peraza Reds 9 13
15 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 28 18
16 Addison Russell Cubs 16 15
17 Javier Baez Cubs 15 17
18 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays 18 20
19 Tim Anderson White Sox 13 16
20 Eduardo Nunez Giants 21 21
21 Dansby Swanson Braves 19 22
22 Zack Cozart Reds 33 30
23 Brandon Crawford Giants 24 24
24 Asdrubal Cabrera Mets 22 23
25 Didi Gregorius Yankees 34 26
26 Hernan Perez Brewers 29 3B 28
27 Freddy Galvis Phillies 32 31
28 Matt Duffy Rays 27 27
29 Jorge Polanco Twins 26 29
30 Jose Reyes Mets 24 3B 32
31 Andrelton Simmons Angels 29 33
32 Marcus Semien Athletics 20 36
33 Orlando Arcia Brewers 23 25
34 Taylor Motter Mariners 204 OF 19
35 Alcides Escobar Royals 30 37
36 Jose Iglesias Tigers 31 34
37 Danny Espinosa Angels 35 38
38 Tim Beckham Rays 40 44
39 Jordy Mercer Pirates 36 40
40 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 42 42
41 Christian Arroyo Giants 65 39
42 Franklin Barreto Athletics 46 43
43 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 146 OF 137 OF
44 Amed Rosario Mets 62 47
45 Tyler Saladino White Sox 25 35
46 J.J. Hardy Orioles 37 41
47 Eduardo Escobar Twins 41 NR
48 Nick Ahmed Diamondbacks 47 NR
49 Adeiny Hechavarria Marlins 38 45
50 Allen Cordoba Padres 79 NR

 

Dropping off: Erick Aybar (46th), Greg Garcia (48th), Gift Ngoepe (49th), Darwin Barney (50th)

 

  • As poorly as Villar has performed thus far, he’s still been a top-12 shortstop for fantasy purposes, and it’s not like he’s really this bad of a hitter. Unfortunately, the shaky defense reduces his margin for error when it comes to playing time, and it’s quite possible the Brewers would be better off with him in a utility role. That’s the problem with speedsters like Villar, Peraza and Nunez; as valuable as they can be for fantasy purposes, it’s often up in the air whether it’s worth it for their major league teams to play them regularly. I’m sticking it out with Villar, in part because his fallbacks in Milwaukee aren’t very good. He’ll get hot at some point, and once it happens, he’ll probably perform like a top-20 player for a spell.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
