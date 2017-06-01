June Shortstop Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Shortstop Rankings

Dropping off: Erick Aybar (46th), Greg Garcia (48th), Gift Ngoepe (49th), Darwin Barney (50th)