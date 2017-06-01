June Starter Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Starting Pitcher Rankings

Dropping off: Steven Wright (107th), Jhoulys Chacin (131st), Nick Pivetta (144th), Jason Hammel (145th), A.J. Griffin (149th), Cody Reed (151st), R.A. Dickey (152nd), Mike Fiers (156th), Hector Santiago (158th), Jarlin Garcia (160th)

The results weren’t great, but Price impressed in his season debut Monday, particularly in the velocity department, as he was sitting 92-96 mph against the White Sox. That’s harder than he threw last season. There’s no way to be sure that his elbow will hold up, but I’m fairly confident.

Some will argue that McCullers should be higher, and if anyone can promise me that he’ll throw 180 innings, I’d slide him into the top 10. I feel like he’s one of the very biggest injury risks out there, though. Wood is another guy who would be quite a bit higher if not for durability issues.

Salazar has been temporarily demoted to the pen despite sporting the best strikeout rate of any starter in either league. Fortunately, it looks like it’s going to be just a quick break for him. I’m not particularly high on Salazar, but it seems fluky that he’s given up this many homers early on (11 in 52 1/3 innings to date). He certainly shouldn’t be dropped in any mixed leagues.