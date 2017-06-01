Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

June Starter Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017


Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Starting Pitcher Rankings

 

JuneSPTeam2017May
1 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 1 1
2 Max Scherzer Nationals 3 2
3 Chris Sale Red Sox 4 3
4 Jacob deGrom Mets 10 4
5 Stephen Strasburg Nationals 13 9
6 Yu Darvish Rangers 9 8
7 Dallas Keuchel Astros 38 15
8 Corey Kluber Indians 7 5
9 Gerrit Cole Pirates 20 10
10 Carlos Carrasco Indians 17 13
11 Jon Lester Cubs 11 11
12 Jake Arrieta Cubs 5 7
13 Justin Verlander Tigers 12 12
14 Johnny Cueto Giants 14 16
15 Masahiro Tanaka Yankees 16 14
16 David Price Red Sox 19 18
17 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks 47 28
18 Carlos Martinez Cardinals 18 17
19 Lance McCullers Astros 22 21
20 James Paxton Mariners 24 6
21 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 8 29
22 Michael Pineda Yankees 42 22
23 Chris Archer Rays 28 25
24 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 19
25 Jose Quintana White Sox 21 20
26 Madison Bumgarner Giants 6 33
27 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays 34 27
28 Rick Porcello Red Sox 27 24
29 Michael Fulmer Tigers 40 36
30 Jeff Samardzija Giants 37 43
31 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers 41 32
32 Jameson Taillon Pirates 31 23
33 Matt Shoemaker Angels 33 40
34 Jake Odorizzi Rays 48 47
35 Marco Estrada Blue Jays 56 45
36 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks 58 50
37 Luis Severino Yankees 114 38
38 Alex Wood Dodgers 74 71
39 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox 76 66
40 Lance Lynn Cardinals 82 49
41 Joe Ross Nationals 26 57
42 Rich Hill Dodgers 30 37
43 John Lackey Cubs 32 39
44 Ivan Nova Pirates 55 41
45 Danny Salazar Indians 39 30
46 Julio Urias Dodgers 35 26
47 Sonny Gray Athletics 78 70
48 Steven Matz Mets 54 54
49 Alex Cobb Rays 43 53
50 Noah Syndergaard Mets 2 31
51 Jon Gray Rockies 46 60
52 Matt Harvey Mets 23 35
53 Julio Teheran Braves 29 42
54 Felix Hernandez Mariners 36 58
55 Matt Moore Giants 45 51
56 Michael Wacha Cardinals 61 46
57 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks 53 52
58 Kenta Maeda Dodgers 44 61
59 Tanner Roark Nationals 64 59
60 Cole Hamels Rangers 25 34
61 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays 50 55
62 Mike Leake Cardinals 84 67
63 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks 69 48
64 Jose Berrios Twins 122 100
65 Sean Manaea Athletics 60 78
66 J.A. Happ Blue Jays 62 77
67 Jesse Hahn Athletics 101 56
68 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox 73 65
69 Adam Wainwright Cardinals 51 72
70 Mike Montgomery Cubs 63 62
71 Danny Duffy Royals 49 44
72 Ervin Santana Twins 135 76
73 Kevin Gausman Orioles 52 75
74 Carlos Rodon White Sox 65 89
75 Francisco Liriano Blue Jays 70 73
76 Gio Gonzalez Nationals 85 68
77 Chris Devenski Astros 79 64
78 Mike Foltynewicz Braves 90 79
79 Daniel Norris Tigers 75 80
80 Dan Straily Marlins 98 93
81 Dylan Bundy Orioles 97 83
82 Jaime Garcia Braves 80 90
83 Drew Smyly Mariners 86 87
84 Jerad Eickhoff Phillies 66 63
85 Andrew Triggs Athletics 96 85
86 Matt Andriese Rays 136 126
87 Tyler Glasnow Pirates 71 84
88 Anthony DeSclafani Reds 89 95
89 Junior Guerra Brewers 100 111
90 Jason Vargas Royals 168 97
91 Jordan Montgomery Yankees 226 91
92 Joe Biagini Blue Jays 82 RP 50 RP
93 Zack Wheeler Mets 123 103
94 Jharel Cotton Athletics 67 74
95 Vince Velasquez Phillies 57 69
96 Kendall Graveman Athletics 99 82
97 Luke Weaver Cardinals 104 104
98 Archie Bradley Diamondbacks 153 94
99 Ian Kennedy Royals 95 86
100 Robert Gsellman Mets 72 88
101 Erasmo Ramirez Rays 130 129
102 David Phelps Marlins 92 132
103 Dinelson Lamet Padres 297 NR
104 Seth Lugo Mets 118 116
105 Zach Davies Brewers 93 101
106 Brad Peacock Astros 289 136
107 Nate Karns Royals 110 114
108 Tyson Ross Rangers 115 115
109 Trevor Bauer Indians 107 106
110 Zack Godley Diamondbacks 213 NR
111 JC Ramirez Angels 276 122
112 Hyun-Jin Ryu Dodgers 83 96
113 Mike Clevinger Indians 185 159
114 Tyler Anderson Rockies 116 150
115 Blake Snell Rays 77 81
116 Chris Tillman Orioles 133 117
117 Charlie Morton Astros 108 92
118 Ricky Nolasco Angels 109 112
119 Brent Honeywell Rays 128 110
120 Derek Holland White Sox 157 147
121 Jimmy Nelson Brewers 146 146
122 Eddie Butler Cubs 186 157
123 Jose De Leon Rays 113 135
124 Matt Strahm Royals 88 138
125 Jeremy Hellickson Phillies 106 98
126 Trevor Cahill Padres 134 113
127 Ty Blach Giants 150 124
128 Garrett Richards Angels 59 134
129 Joe Musgrove Astros 81 109
130 Matt Cain Giants 181 120
131 Luis Perdomo Padres 167 NR
132 Adam Warren Yankees 124 119
133 Lucas Sims Braves 354 142
134 Brandon Finnegan Reds 193 137
135 Adam Conley Marlins 87 99
136 Brett Anderson Cubs 103 102
137 Matt Boyd Tigers 137 123
138 Hisashi Iwakuma Mariners 91 108
139 Chase Whitley Rays 125 127
140 Ross Stripling Dodgers 144 139
141 German Marquez Rockies 188 NR
142 Tyler Skaggs Angels 94 NR
143 David Paulino Astros 166 NR
144 CC Sabathia Yankees 140 140
145 Wei-Yin Chen Marlins 111 105
146 Bartolo Colon Braves 119 128
147 Josh Hader Brewers 120 121
148 Scott Kazmir Dodgers 121 141
149 Chad Kuhl Pirates 126 130
150 Wade Miley Orioles 169 125
151 Antonio Senzatela Rockies 232 NR
152 Ariel Miranda Mariners 196 155
153 Amir Garrett Reds 206 118
154 Edinson Volquez Marlins 141 143
155 Josh Tomlin Indians 139 NR
156 Tyler Chatwood Rockies 171 154
157 Chase Anderson Brewers 177 148
158 Jesse Chavez Angels 147 153
159 Jordan Zimmermann Tigers 112 133
160 Jose Urena Marlins 160 NR

 

Dropping off: Steven Wright (107th), Jhoulys Chacin (131st), Nick Pivetta (144th), Jason Hammel (145th), A.J. Griffin (149th), Cody Reed (151st), R.A. Dickey (152nd), Mike Fiers (156th), Hector Santiago (158th), Jarlin Garcia (160th)

 

  • The results weren’t great, but Price impressed in his season debut Monday, particularly in the velocity department, as he was sitting 92-96 mph against the White Sox. That’s harder than he threw last season. There’s no way to be sure that his elbow will hold up, but I’m fairly confident.

 

  • Some will argue that McCullers should be higher, and if anyone can promise me that he’ll throw 180 innings, I’d slide him into the top 10. I feel like he’s one of the very biggest injury risks out there, though. Wood is another guy who would be quite a bit higher if not for durability issues.

 

  • Salazar has been temporarily demoted to the pen despite sporting the best strikeout rate of any starter in either league. Fortunately, it looks like it’s going to be just a quick break for him. I’m not particularly high on Salazar, but it seems fluky that he’s given up this many homers early on (11 in 52 1/3 innings to date). He certainly shouldn’t be dropped in any mixed leagues.

 

  • With Morton and Musgrove landing on the disabled list, the Astros are calling up David Paulino to start Wednesday. It’s not a move they wanted to make right now; Paulino missed the first month of the season with a bruised elbow and had walked nine in 14 innings for Triple-A Fresno since returning. I’m a pretty big fan of Paulino, and he could be a mixed-league option in the second half of the season if he’s needed then (I expect the Astros will be trading for an established starter at some point). I’m not so confident that he’s ready at the moment, so he’s just 143rd in the rankings.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
