June Outfielder Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Outfielder Rankings

Dropping off: Andrew Toles (81st), Tyler Collins (111th), Rafael Bautista (114th), Jaff Decker (119th), Craig Gentry (126th), Paulo Orlando (130th), Cody Asche (135th)

I was going to put Betts first if Harper was given the eight-game suspension I suspected that he’d received (it’s a good thing he missed with the helmet throw). Since it was just a four-game ban, Harper gets the top spot in place of Trout.

Trout’s injury makes the rest of the Angels a worse bet for these next six weeks or so. Revere would be a notable exception, since he could pick up a lot of Trout’s playing time, but he’s been horrible offensively and even worse defensively this year. The Angels could be better off playing Eric Young Jr., as sad as that is to contemplate. If Young starts, he might steal enough bases to help mixed leaguers desperate for help in that category.

The idea that the Cardinals are going to fix Grichuk’s plate discipline with a stint in the minors doesn’t seem realistic at all. His strikeout rate is the same as usual this year, and his walk rate is a tad better. He’s been a solid major leaguer in spite of his limitations, but, obviously, he had a particularly ugly May. Mike Matheny seemed to lose faith in him pretty early last year, and I think a trade would be best for everyone at this point. It would be nice to see the White Sox or Tigers get him, plug him into the sixth spot in the lineup and just leave him alone.