June Outfielder Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017


Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Outfielder Rankings

 

JuneOutfieldTeam2017May
1 Bryce Harper Nationals 3 2
2 Mookie Betts Red Sox 2 3
3 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 8 7
4 Nelson Cruz Mariners 4 5
5 George Springer Astros 5 6
6 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks 6 4
7 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins 12 9
8 Yoenis Cespedes Mets 11 12
9 Christian Yelich Marlins 9 8
10 Billy Hamilton Reds 17 18
11 Ian Desmond Rockies 18 11
12 J.D. Martinez Tigers 23 22
13 Mike Trout Angels 1 1
14 Ryan Braun Brewers 14 10
15 Carlos Gonzalez Rockies 16 16
16 Michael Conforto Mets 72 29
17 Michael Brantley Indians 42 14
18 Marcell Ozuna Marlins 44 31
19 Matt Kemp Braves 21 20
20 Gregory Polanco Pirates 13 17
21 Mark Trumbo Orioles 22 26
22 Aaron Judge Yankees 80 42
23 Justin Upton Tigers 15 15
24 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 10 13
25 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks 24 21
26 Adam Jones Orioles 19 19
27 Corey Dickerson Rays 57 56
28 Khris Davis Athletics 25 23
29 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox 30 25
30 Jose Bautista Blue Jays 29 36
31 Odubel Herrera Phillies 20 24
32 Kyle Schwarber Cubs 26 27
33 Lorenzo Cain Royals 31 28
34 Matt Holliday Yankees 37 32
35 Adam Duvall Reds 40 39
36 Starling Marte Pirates 7 44
37 Ender Inciarte Braves 43 41
38 Yasiel Puig Dodgers 39 33
39 Keon Broxton Brewers 28 45
40 Domingo Santana Brewers 38 53
41 Nomar Mazara Rangers 48 48
42 Joc Pederson Dodgers 27 30
43 Jay Bruce Mets 56 38
44 David Peralta Diamondbacks 60 34
45 Kole Calhoun Angels 36 37
46 Steven Souza Rays 75 35
47 Michael Taylor Nationals 94 52
48 Aaron Altherr Phillies 98 60
49 Byron Buxton Twins 32 40
50 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays 53 51
51 Max Kepler Twins 46 50
52 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals 35 49
53 Jorge Soler Royals 54 57
54 Mitch Haniger Mariners 67 54
55 Hunter Renfroe Padres 52 61
56 Brett Gardner Yankees 62 72
57 Kevin Kiermaier Rays 50 63
58 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers 55 62
59 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees 65 58
60 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox 51 59
61 Hunter Pence Giants 47 55
62 Avisail Garcia White Sox 79 64
63 Carlos Gomez Rangers 45 47
64 Josh Reddick Astros 63 65
65 Melky Cabrera White Sox 58 68
66 Carlos Beltran Astros 64 69
67 Cameron Maybin Angels 81 79
68 Tommy Pham Cardinals 144 NR
69 Scott Schebler Reds 97 74
70 David Dahl Rockies 33 46
71 Dexter Fowler Cardinals 66 71
72 Jason Heyward Cubs 68 66
73 Aaron Hicks Yankees 116 84
74 Bradley Zimmer Indians 187 125
75 Jarrod Dyson Mariners 61 67
76 Randal Grichuk Cardinals 41 43
77 Colby Rasmus Rays 84 83
78 Jayson Werth Nationals 92 82
79 Nick Markakis Braves 74 77
80 Curtis Granderson Mets 59 78
81 Manuel Margot Padres 86 73
82 Alex Gordon Royals 70 75
83 Rajai Davis Athletics 49 70
84 Delino DeShields Jr. Rangers 82 76
85 Denard Span Giants 69 90
86 Gerardo Parra Rockies 95 86
87 Michael Saunders Phillies 78 85
88 Ben Revere Angels 90 93
89 Alex Dickerson Padres 91 92
90 Jake Marisnick Astros 161 136
91 Trey Mancini Orioles 5 DH 89
92 Seth Smith Orioles 99 88
93 Robbie Grossman Twins 121 103
94 Lonnie Chisenhall Indians 89 80
95 Eddie Rosario Twins 76 87
96 Brandon Moss Royals 87 91
97 Jorge Bonifacio Royals 232 129
98 Jose Martinez Cardinals 221 120
99 Derek Fisher Astros 126 106
100 Lewis Brinson Brewers 178 107
101 Albert Almora Cubs 100 99
102 Matt Joyce Athletics 110 105
103 Ben Gamel Mariners 142 138
104 Chris Young Red Sox 105 108
105 Austin Meadows Pirates 134 112
106 Guillermo Heredia Mariners 204 110
107 Tyler Naquin Indians 71 102
108 Joey Rickard Orioles 137 132
109 Mallex Smith Rays 88 97
110 Ezequiel Carrera Blue Jays 112 109
111 Charlie Tilson White Sox 131 117
112 Leonys Martin Mariners 73 94
113 Roman Quinn Phillies 115 115
114 Leury Garcia White Sox 200 NR
115 Eric Young Jr. Angels 6 DH NR
116 Jarrett Parker Giants 93 124
117 Jim Adduci Tigers 227 140
118 Jon Jay Cubs 139 118
119 Matt Szczur Padres 147 NR
120 Nori Aoki Astros 101 104
121 Austin Jackson Indians 114 113
122 Abraham Almonte Indians 140 98
123 Travis Jankowski Padres 77 96
124 Blake Swihart Red Sox 119 116
125 Alex Presley Tigers 248 NR
126 Andre Ethier Dodgers 104 101
127 Jeremy Hazelbaker Diamondbacks 132 122
128 Adam Engel White Sox 192 NR
129 Brandon Guyer Indians 96 100
130 Raimel Tapia Rockies 152 NR
131 Hyun-Soo Kim Orioles 83 95
132 Oswaldo Arcia Diamondbacks 127 121
133 Ryan Rua Rangers 129 127
134 Mikie Mahtook Tigers 138 134
135 Tyler O'Neill Mariners 164 NR
136 Franklin Gutierrez Dodgers 130 123
137 Brock Holt Red Sox 117 128
138 Austin Slater Giants 196 NR
139 Desmond Jennings Mets 107 131
140 Nick Franklin Brewers 103 139

 

Dropping off: Andrew Toles (81st), Tyler Collins (111th), Rafael Bautista (114th), Jaff Decker (119th), Craig Gentry (126th), Paulo Orlando (130th), Cody Asche (135th)

 

  • I was going to put Betts first if Harper was given the eight-game suspension I suspected that he’d received (it’s a good thing he missed with the helmet throw). Since it was just a four-game ban, Harper gets the top spot in place of Trout.

 

  • Trout’s injury makes the rest of the Angels a worse bet for these next six weeks or so. Revere would be a notable exception, since he could pick up a lot of Trout’s playing time, but he’s been horrible offensively and even worse defensively this year. The Angels could be better off playing Eric Young Jr., as sad as that is to contemplate. If Young starts, he might steal enough bases to help mixed leaguers desperate for help in that category.

 

  • The idea that the Cardinals are going to fix Grichuk’s plate discipline with a stint in the minors doesn’t seem realistic at all. His strikeout rate is the same as usual this year, and his walk rate is a tad better. He’s been a solid major leaguer in spite of his limitations, but, obviously, he had a particularly ugly May. Mike Matheny seemed to lose faith in him pretty early last year, and I think a trade would be best for everyone at this point. It would be nice to see the White Sox or Tigers get him, plug him into the sixth spot in the lineup and just leave him alone.

 

  • Fisher and Brinson both cracked the top 100 this month and Meadows just missed. The Astros probably aren’t going to make room for Fisher this year, but it’s easy to imagine him being a big part of a trade for a starting pitcher before the deadline. He’s hitting .337/.399/.592 with 12 homers and nine steals for Triple-A Fresno. I’m not as high on Brinson as some and I don’t think he’ll be an upgrade for the Brewers’ outfield this year, but he could be in line for a gig if Braun gets traded or if a long-term injury hits. He’s at .303/.392/.485 at hitter friendly Colorado Springs. Meadows has overcome a slow start to hit .311/.371/.462 for Indianapolis in April. The Pirates will get Marte back in July, but they might also trade McCutchen that month.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
